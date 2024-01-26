Intel, KLA fall; American Express, Olin rise, Friday, 1/26/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday: Intel Corp. (INTC), down…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Intel Corp. (INTC), down $5.17 to $44.38.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak earnings and revenue forecast for the current quarter.

American Express Co. (AXP), up $14.16 to $202.23.

The credit card issuer and global payments company gave investors a strong earnings forecast.

KLA Corp. (KLAC), down $36.49 to $605.20.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for this quarter.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), down 16 cents to $15.59.

The denim giant will slash its corporate workforce by 10% to 15% in the first half as part of a two-year restructuring.

AppFolio Inc. (APPF), up $48.98 to $223.36.

The property management software maker handily beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH), up $16.91 to $145.79.

The defense contractor raised its profit and revenue forecasts.

Olin Corp. (OLN), up $3.91 to $55.66.

The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer’s fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Gentex Corp. (GNTX), up $2.28 to $34.12.

The maker of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and other products reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.