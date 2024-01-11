Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2024-GOVERNOR

RALEIGH, N.C. — Josh Stein’s campaign for North Carolina governor says it raised more than $5.7 million during the past six months. The Democrat’s organization revealed this and other fundraising numbers on Thursday in advance of a reporting deadline later this month. The amount is on top of the roughly $6 million Stein raised during the first half of 2023. These numbers should keep the current attorney general at or near the top of collections when all 2024 gubernatorial candidates report their donations. Stein’s campaign said it had about $11.5 million in cash entering the new year. Other gubernatorial candidates include Democrat Mike Morgan and Republicans Mark Robinson, Bill Graham and Dale Folwell. SENT: 310 words, photo.

SOUTH CAROLINA

CHILD KILLED-COLD CASE

Investigators long thought a 5-year-old South Carolina boy was strangled in 1989 by his father and stepmother. But it took 34 years of scientific advancement to link fibers on the boy’s shirt to what was used to choke him, a sheriff said. Victor Lee Turner, 69, and Megan R. Turner, 63, were charged with murder in the death of 5-year-old Justin Turner at their home in Berkeley County, Sheriff Duane Lewis said at a news conference Wednesday. By Jeffrey Collins. UPCOMING: 550 words, photo.

TRANSGENDER HEALTH-2024 LEGISLATURES

Republican-led state legislatures are again considering bills restricting medical care for transgender youths and some adults the year after a wave of high-profile bills became law. Advocates for transgender rights say most of the states inclined to pass gender-affirming care bans have done so. They now expect those states to build upon those restrictions and expand them to adults. At least 22 states have enacted bans on gender affirming care for children. Most of them were approved in the past year. Major medical groups oppose the bans and have endorsed the care for youth. They say it’s safe when administered properly. By Andrew DeMillo and Hannah Schoenbaum. SENT: 1,260 words, photos.

VIRGINIA

BOEING-EMERGENCY LANDING

Federal officials are investigating Boeing’s oversight of production of a panel that blew off a jetliner in midflight last week. The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that the investigation is focusing on door plugs like the one that came off an Alaska Airlines Boeing jetliner over Oregon. The FAA says Boeing’s manufacturing practices need to meet high safety standards. The plane involved is a Boeing 737 Max 9, and all similar planes operated by Alaska Airlines and United Airlines remain grounded. By David Koenig. SENT: 290 words, photo.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

CAPITOL RIOT-ELECTIONS BOARD MEMBER

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Republican member of the Maryland State Board of Elections is resigning after being arrested by the FBI this week on felony and misdemeanor charges relating to his conduct during the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Court records show Carlos Ayala was arrested on Tuesday in Maryland. He has been released on personal recognizance. Chair of the state elections board Michael Summers said in a statement Thursday that he has accepted Ayala’s immediate resignation. Ayala’s lawyer, James Trusty, declined to comment. By Brian Witte. SENT: 690 words, photo.

BIDEN-EV CHARGING STATIONS

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is awarding $623 million in grants to help build an electric vehicle charging network across the nation. Grants being announced Thursday will fund 47 EV charging stations and related projects in 22 states and Puerto Rico, including 7,500 EV charging ports. Congress approved $7.5 billion in the 2021 infrastructure law to build out a national network of 500,000 publicly available chargers by 2030. The charging ports are a key part of President Joe Biden’s effort to encourage drivers to buy electric vehicles. But progress on the network has been slow. Ohio and New York are the only states that have opened federally funded charging stations so far. By Matt Daly. SENT: 800 words, photos.

HUNTER BIDEN

WASHINGTON — First lady Jill Biden called the GOP’s treatment of her son “cruel” in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” Hunter Biden is headed back to court for an arraignment on federal tax charges filed after the collapse of a plea deal that could have settled the case against him. He is expected to plead not guilty on Thursday to felony and misdemeanor tax offenses. The charges stem from what federal prosecutors say was a four-year scheme to skip out on paying the $1.4 million he owed to the Internal Revenue Service. Prosecutors say he instead spent millions to fund an extravagant lifestyle that by his own admission included drugs and alcohol. By Colleen Long. SENT: 650 words, photo.

