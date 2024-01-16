FB Financial, Restaurant Brands fall; Synopsys, InterDigital rise, Tuesday, 1/16/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday: PNC Financial Services Group…

PNC Financial Services Group Inc., up 10 cents to $149.02.

The bank’s fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts, but it reported encouraging revenue.

Synopsys Inc., up $15.28 to $509.68.

The maker of chip-testing software is buying Ansys in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $35 billion.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., down $2.62 to $75.83.

Burger King’s parent company is buying its biggest franchisee in the U.S., Carrols Restaurant Group, for about $1 billion.

InterDigital Inc., up 50 cents to $103.86.

The wireless research and development company gave investors a strong earnings forecast.

Morgan Stanley, down $3.73 to $85.97.

The investment bank’s fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

FB Financial Corp., down $1.51 to $36.85.

The bank holding company’s fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $2.70 to $380.45.

The investment bank beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Newmont Corp., down $1.63 to $36.01.

The gold miner slipped along with prices for the precious metal.

