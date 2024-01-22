CrossFirst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $17.7 million.…

The bank, based in Leawood, Kansas, said it had earnings of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $122.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $61.4 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $66.7 million, or $1.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $245.5 million.

CrossFirst shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.54, an increase of 11% in the last 12 months.

