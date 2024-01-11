Bank of South Carolina: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.4 million.

The Charleston, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 24 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $6.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.1 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.5 million, or 98 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $20.3 million.

Bank of South Carolina shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 20% in the last 12 months.

