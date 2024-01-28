Anti-Inflammatory Diet: Best Foods to Reduce Inflammation

If you’ve been hearing a lot about inflammation and diet lately, you’re not alone. Inflammation has become a catchphrase in…

Keeping inflammation lower can help improve your health over the long haul, and certain changes to your diet may help you achieve this goal. In this guide, we’ll walk through the basics of inflammation — what it is and what it can feel like — and we’ve identified 17 key food items to incorporate in your daily meal plan.

What Is Inflammation?

You might have heard about inflammation’s role in overall health, but what exactly is inflammation and how does it happen?

“Inflammation is the body’s response to something wrong,” explains Megan Wroe, wellness manager and registered dietitian at St. Jude Medical Center in Southern California. “When you get a paper cut, the area turns red and a bit swollen as the body initiates the healing process.”

The body’s inflammatory system is stimulated by a number of issues, such as pathogens, irritants and allergens. However, inflammation’s ultimate purpose is to heal.

“Through inflammation, our body’s immune system unleashes a powerful healing cascade that restores damaged tissues and promotes recovery,” says Lisa Jones, a registered dietitian based in Philadelphia. “Inflammation is like a superhero for our body, rushing to the rescue of damaged tissues and bringing in reinforcements to promote healing. Through the release of white blood cells, inflammation sets off a chain reaction of events that work together to defeat the infection and restore balance to the body.”

The pain and swelling that accompany this process can be uncomfortable, but they’re critical to healing and a sign that your immune system is working.

Chronic Inflammation and Diet

Inflammation can be helpful as the body’s defense mechanism to heal injuries, but too much of a good thing can be problematic. Over time, the body may get less efficient at making inflammation subside, causing chronic inflammation, a condition of prolonged inflammation that lasts for several months to years.

“(Chronic) inflammation is detrimental to the body because it increases the rate at which our cells age,” says Dana Ellis Hunnes, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Chronic inflammation may cause some noticeable symptoms, such as muscle soreness, joint pain or stiffness or frequent rashes, but it often has no discernible symptoms. Chronic inflammation can linger long after the activating injury or disease has been resolved. According to 2019 research published in Nature Medicine, chronic inflammation has been linked to elevated risk for a variety of conditions, including:

— Stroke.

— Diabetes.

— Kidney disease.

— Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

— Autoimmune disorders.

— Cancer.

— Heart disease.

— Neurodegenerative conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

And it’s not just about physical health, says Erin James, a certified sports nutritionist and founder of SQUAY, a Los Angeles-based wellness brand focused on empowering better gut and brain health.

“Inflammation can also impact mental health and contribute to conditions, like depression and anxiety,” she points out. “Until I started eating an anti-inflammatory diet and focusing on reducing inflammation, I lived with pain, discomfort and ongoing migraines for years.”

However, once James shifted her lifestyle to eat better, she “became healthier and more physically able to enjoy life and reach the healthiest and happiest version of myself.”

What Causes Chronic Inflammation?

Certain lifestyle factors, specifically diet, may contribute to the development of chronic, low-grade inflammation, note researchers in a 2020 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. It boils down to how the body processes nutrients, such as protein, fat and carbohydrates, and waste, which is excreted as a solid, a gas in the form of carbon dioxide or a liquid in the form of urine and sweat.

“After food is consumed, the body has no other choice than to digest both the good nutrients and the not-so-good nutrients,” explains Tracy Lockwood Beckerman, a registered dietitian based in New York City. “Good nutrients, like vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and phytonutrients, are shuttled to cells that carry these helpful nutrients to areas that need energy, repair and reinforcement.”

However, other ingredients that aren’t helpful can linger as the digestive system struggles to process them, creating harmful conditions that can damage cells within the body. These types of foods will signal the same inflammatory response that the body produces when it senses you’re injured or sick. For example, if you have a peanut allergy, exposure to peanuts creates an inflammatory response that in severe cases could turn deadly.

Anti-Inflammatory Diet: Best Foods to Fight Inflammation

Because of the role diet can play in chronic inflammation, people tend to look to dietary changes to reduce inflammation and promote overall health and immunity, says Whitney Linsenmeyer, an assistant professor of nutrition at Saint Louis University and a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

The good news is there are plenty of foods you can eat that don’t exacerbate inflammation. In fact, the Mediterranean diet, the DASH diet and Dr. Weil’s anti-inflammatory diet have been shown to help fight inflammation.

Plant-based foods contain a slew of helpful compounds that can reduce chronic inflammation, such as:

— Carotenoids. This type of plant pigment acts as an antioxidant when consumed. Antioxidants help prevent chronic diseases by protecting healthy cells from damage caused by free radicals.

— Anthocyanins. These anti-inflammatory phytochemicals give brightly colored produce their vibrant hues. They also act as antioxidants that combat inflammation and cellular damage.

— Quercetin. This antioxidant helps moderate the body’s histamine response, which may in turn lead to less chronic inflammation.

— Vitamin A. Another antioxidant, this vitamin helps regulate the immune system and keeps inflammation in check.

— Vitamin C. Vitamin C supports a healthy immune system, but it’s also a powerful antioxidant that can combat cellular damage and keep inflammation from accumulating.

— Vitamin E. Another powerful antioxidant, vitamin E supports proper immune system function and fends off damage from free radicals.

— Fiber. Plant foods contain lots of fiber, the rough stuff that has been associated with improving digestion, lowering cholesterol and lowering inflammation levels. Fiber also helps support a healthy gut microbiome, which provides anti-inflammatory effects.

The following 17 foods may help reduce chronic inflammation:

1. Asparagus.

2. Leafy greens.

3. Berries.

4. Avocados.

5. Beans.

6. Coffee.

7. Citrus fruits.

8. Watermelon.

9. Dark chocolate.

10. Herbs and spices.

11. Olive oil.

12. Fish.

13. Pineapple.

14. Tea.

15. Whole grains.

16. Walnuts.

17. Fermented foods.

1. Asparagus

One standout piece of produce to add to your diet is asparagus. This spring vegetable is high in polyphenols, chemical compounds that could help protect against cancer, diabetes and heart disease, according to 2020 research published in the Journal of Functional Foods.

Asparagus also contains a healthy number of anthocyanins, as well as fiber, which helps keep you regular, and quercetin, a flavonoid. Quercetin, according to 2016 research published in Nutrients, may help support a strong immune system.

Asparagus, however, isn’t the only game in town; many fruits and veggies may have, to varying degrees, anti-inflammatory properties. To maximize anti-inflammatory benefits, eat plenty of colorful fruits and veggies that are high in different types of antioxidants. These include:

— Broccoli.

— Red and orange peppers.

— Winter squash.

2. Leafy greens

Leafy greens like spinach and kale are a great source of fiber, vitamin E, vitamin C and the whole scope of antioxidants.

The category of leafy greens also includes:

— Arugula.

— Bok choy.

— Collard greens.

— Swiss chard.

The bottom line: It’s hard to go wrong with veggies. Add spinach and kale to smoothies and salads, and sauté as part of a side dish to nearly any type of meal.

3. Berries

Although they’re small in size, berries pack a nutritional punch. There are a wide array of tasty berries that are high in anthocyanins, which are responsible for berries’ red, blue and purple pigmentation. Berries’ high antioxidant content may also help prevent chronic diseases by protecting healthy cells from damage caused by free radicals.

You can add berries to cereal or yogurt or toss them in the blender with dairy- or plant-based milk for a smoothie.

Berries that can help you fight inflammation include:

— Blackberries.

— Blueberries.

— Raspberries.

— Strawberries.

4. Avocados

Besides being tasty, avocados are a great source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, which is protective against chronic inflammation, says Maggie Michalczyk, a registered dietitian based in Chicago.

Avocados are also a powerhouse fiber food. Fiber is a top anti-inflammatory nutrient because it feeds the beneficial bacteria that reside in the gut, the so-called gut microbiome. Ensuring that your gut microbiome is in balance and that the healthy bacteria can thrive is increasingly understood to support overall health and wellness, in part because these good strains can help regulate systemic inflammation levels.

Add avocados to your diet with:

— Avocado toast.

— Avocados as a base in your smoothies.

— Avocado slices on top of a sandwich or mixed into a salad.

5. Beans

Eating one cup of beans at least twice a week will help fight inflammation, says Amy Kimberlain, a registered dietitian based in Miami and a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Beans are loaded with prebiotic fiber — that’s the kind of fiber that the good gut bacteria love to chomp on and that results in the production of anti-inflammatory short-chain fatty acids. Beans are also rich sources of isoflavones and flavonoids, which are compounds in plants that help protect against bacteria, fungi and viruses.

Beans are an excellent and inexpensive source of protein, Kimberlain says. They contain about 15 grams of protein per cup, which is important for muscle health.

There is a wide array of beans to choose from, including:

— Black beans.

— Kidney beans.

— Pinto beans.

— Red beans.

6. Coffee

Coffee contains antioxidant compounds that help shield your body from oxidative stress, which contributes to inflammation, Hunnes says. Lower inflammation is healthy for the brain, heart, kidney and liver.

Coffee generates high antioxidant activity, which inhibits the process of oxidation. In addition, coffee, when taken black, contains polyphenols and flavanols that can help fight inflammation and lower cholesterol. Polyphenols are naturally occurring compounds found in many plant-based foods (such as coffee beans) that contain antioxidants. Similarly, flavanols are compounds found in many plant-based foods that also contain antioxidant properties.

A raft of research suggests that flavanols can lower the risk of developing an array of serious chronic health conditions, including:

— Alzheimer’s disease.

— Cancer (breast, colon and prostate).

— Cardiovascular disease.

— High blood pressure.

It’s best to drink black coffee or coffee with a small amount of plant-based unsweetened milk because added sugars are associated with an insulin response that increases inflammation. Plant-based (unsweetened) milks are also anti-inflammatory as opposed to cow’s milk, which has casein in it. Casein is inflammatory and increases IGF-1, an inflammatory marker.

7. Citrus Fruits

Most everyone knows that citrus fruits are high in vitamin C, which bolsters your immune system, promotes wound healing and fosters the development, growth and repair of body tissues. Citrus fruits also boast plenty of inflammation-fighting flavonoids.

Citrus fruits include:

— Clementines.

— Grapefruits.

— Lemons.

— Limes.

— Oranges.

8. Watermelon

While citrus fruits usually get all the glory when it comes to vitamin C, another tasty fruit — watermelon — is an inflammation fighter too.

“Just 2 cups of watermelon provides 25% of the daily value of vitamin C per day,” Beckerman notes. “Maintaining adequate vitamin C in the body is integral in suppressing inflammation because it helps to fight oxidative damage and stress in the body.”

9. Dark Chocolate

Yes, you can reap some anti-inflammatory benefits by indulging in a little dark chocolate.

This satisfying treat contains flavonoids, and consumption of this compound has been associated with increased antioxidant activity in the body, which reduces inflammation.

Some research has suggested that flavanols found in cocoa seem to exert an anti-inflammatory effect on blood vessels. A 2017 review study in Frontiers in Nutrition, for example, looked at results from 14 studies involving nearly 509,000 people and found that consuming chocolate in moderation — meaning less than six servings (of 30 grams each) per week — was associated with decreased risk of coronary heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

“It’s best to choose chocolate that’s at least 70% cacao because (that kind) contains higher concentrations of antioxidants, fiber, potassium, calcium, copper and magnesium,” says Michalczyk, adding that dark chocolate also contains less added sugar, which is an inflammatory food.

10. Herbs and Spices

“Don’t forget to add herbs and spices like cinnamon, ginger, basil, garlic, turmeric, rosemary and thyme,” says Amber Ingram, a clinical dietitian with the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center — James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute in Columbus.

In addition to keeping dishes flavorful, herbs and spices are also considered part of a dynamic anti-inflammatory diet.

In a randomized study published in the Journal of Nutrition in 2020, researchers at Penn State University examined participants who ate a meal high in fat and carbohydrates. Participants who consumed 6 grams of a spice blend added to their food had lower inflammation markers versus individuals who ate a similar meal with no or fewer spices.

Herbs and spices that are considered to have anti-inflammatory properties include:

— Chili peppers.

— Cinnamon.

— Clove.

— Cumin.

— Garlic.

— Oregano.

— Thyme.

— Rosemary.

— Sage.

James also touts the benefits of turmeric, a bright orange spice that’s featured heavily in many south Asian cuisines.

“Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has been shown to have powerful anti-inflammatory effects. If you don’t love the taste alone, you can add it to smoothies and other drinks,” she suggests.

11. Olive Oil

Olive oil is loaded with heart-healthy fats, as well as oleocanthal, an organic compound that is part of the polyphenols family and has properties similar to nonsteroidal, anti-inflammatory drugs, Kimberlain says.

Olive oil also contains monounsaturated fatty acids, which research suggests reduces levels of chronic inflammatory markers, adds Diane Javelli, a clinical dietitian at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle.

“Olive oil can be used in cooking and as a salad dressing,” notes Javelli, who’s also the owner of Belly by Javelli, a private practice for digestive nutrition assessment and counseling in Kent, Washington. “Try mixing extra-virgin olive oil with balsamic vinegar, and use (it) as a dip for a rustic, whole-grain (loaf) of sourdough bread.”

James notes that extra-virgin olive oil is best because it is less processed and “is rich in healthy fats and antioxidants that can help lower inflammation levels in the body.”

12. Fish

There’s a reason why the Mediterranean diet features seafood: It’s full of immune system-supportive omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fatty acids the body needs to support healthy brain function, the immune system, cell repair and a range of other functions.

There are three main types of omega-3 fatty acids: ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). These compounds are readily found in fatty cold-water fish, like salmon and mackerel, as well as nuts, seeds and algae.

“High omega-3 foods will help the immune system to be strong and resilient to inflammation that is always happening simply due to living,” Wroe explains.

The American Heart Association generally recommends having two 3.5-ounce servings of non-fried fish per week, or around 200 to 500 milligrams of EPA or DHA total. Talk with a doctor about whether you should supplement your diet with omega-3s if you don’t eat fish.

Salmon also contains astaxanthin, an antioxidant carotenoid that produces bright yellow, red and orange colors in fruits, vegetables and plants. Salmon is the leading source of this carotenoid in the U.S. diet.

It’s also found in:

— Lobster.

— Red snapper.

— Red trout.

— Shrimp.

13. Pineapple

This tasty fruit is rich in an enzyme called bromelain, which may help fight pain and swelling that occur from tendonitis, sprains and strains and other minor muscle and joint injuries.

Pineapple also has plenty of:

— Fiber.

— Potassium.

— Vitamin C.

“Try grilling fresh pineapple slices for a naturally sweet, caramelized flavor that is tasty on its own, on top of grilled fish or chicken, mixed with yogurt or as a topping for salad or pasta,” Javelli says.

14. Tea

Tea contains antioxidants and flavanols that reduce inflammation in the body. One of the anti-inflammatory compounds tea contains is EGCG. Research suggests this compound is helpful for weight loss, reduces cancer risk and protects the skin from radiation. Research published in 2016 in the journal Anti-Inflammatory & Anti-Allergy Agents in Medicinal Chemistry concluded that EGCG and green tea have beneficial health effects and should be considered for use to improve quality of life for people with inflammatory diseases.

There are an array of healthy teas to choose from, including:

— Black tea.

— Dark tea.

— Green tea.

— Oolong tea.

Drinking tea may also lower your risk of dementia. Research published in April 2022 in Translational Psychiatry found that people who drink tea are 16% less likely to develop dementia than people who don’t consume the beverage.

15. Whole Grains

Whole grains contain antioxidants and lots of prebiotic fiber, which helps your healthy gut bacteria flourish. One 2018 review study in the journal Medicine that included more than 800 participants noted that subjects who consumed more than 100 grams of whole grains per day had lower levels of inflammatory markers in their blood when compared with participants who consumed fewer whole grains.

This supports the theory that whole grains — and, more specifically, the prebiotic fiber they contain — may help lower systemic inflammation levels.

Healthy whole-grain options include:

— Brown rice.

— Oats.

— Quinoa.

— Whole wheat.

16. Walnuts

Walnuts are another anti-inflammatory food that’s high in ALA, a form of omega-3 fatty acids. In fact, just a small handful, or 1 ounce, of English walnuts contains more than 2.5 grams of ALA.

While nuts, in general, are a healthy feature of anti-inflammatory eating regimens like the Mediterranean diet, walnuts lead the pack in omega-3 content.

A 2020 study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology that involved more than 600 people between the ages of 63 and 79 found that consuming walnuts on a daily basis reduced the concentration of several inflammatory biomarkers. Participants assigned to the walnut group consumed a diet that derived about 15% of its calories from walnuts (30 to 60 grams per day) for two years. That protocol resulted in a significant reduction in the concentration of six of the 10 biomarkers the researchers examined.

Furthermore, a 2022 study in Antioxidants found a correlation between walnut intake and reduced inflammation. According to the study, diets enriched with walnuts may decrease inflammation and markers of metabolic syndrome, such as heart disease and Type 2 diabetes. By eating just 1.5 ounces per day, the omega-3s in walnuts help to squash inflammation in the body.

17. Fermented Foods

Fermented foods have also been found to help decrease inflammation and improve the diversity of food bacteria in the gut microbiome. They contain probiotics, a kind of bacteria that supports a healthy gut microbiome.

Fermented foods include:

— Kimchee.

— Miso.

— Pickles.

— Sauerkraut.

— Tempeh.

According to a small 2021 study published in the journal Cell, participants who increased their intake of fermented foods by an average of six servings per day over a 10-week period saw a boost in microbiome diversity and decreased activation of four types of immune cells. The levels of 19 inflammatory proteins also declined.

Foods That Cause Inflammation

While you’re seeking to boost your intake of the myriad anti-inflammatory foods listed above, Ingram recommends limiting foods that have been associated with chronic inflammation. These include:

— Ultra-processed foods and refined carbs. These foods, such as packaged sweets and chips, can cause spikes in blood sugar levels, which lead to increased inflammation, James says.

— Fried foods. These foods tend to be high in unhealthy fats, sodium and sugar, all of which can lead to chronic inflammation if you’re eating them regularly, James points out.

— Sugary drinks and foods with added sugars. Sugar is one of the worst culprits in increasing inflammation, James notes. Try to limit your daily intake to no more than 6 teaspoons, or 25 grams, for women and 9 teaspoons, or 36 grams, for men, Ingram says.

— Alcohol. If you are consuming alcohol, Ingram recommends one serving of red wine per day.

— Red meat. Studies suggest that consuming too much red meat can increase markers of inflammation in the body, James says.

Make Yours an Anti-Inflammatory Lifestyle

Lastly, Ingram says that when it comes to controlling inflammation, there’s more to it than just food.

“There are other factors in your life that affect your level of inflammation as well,” she points out. “Try to keep a healthy weight, manage stress, exercise and get plenty of sleep per night.”

James also notes that “the relationship between diet and inflammation is complex and individualized. Certain foods may trigger inflammation in one person, while others may have no effect. This is why paying attention to your body and making choices based on how you feel after consuming certain foods is important.”

