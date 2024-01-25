No degree? No problem. Not having a college degree does not automatically diminish your chances of snagging a high-paying and…

No degree? No problem.

Not having a college degree does not automatically diminish your chances of snagging a high-paying and rewarding job.

Here is a list of the 25 best jobs that don’t require a college degree. These include positions open to those with only a high school diploma as well as careers that require some postsecondary education and training.

Note that all the jobs on this list are taken from the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs ranking. Data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

25. Sheet Metal Worker

Median salary: $55,350

Unemployment rate: 4.2%

Expected new job openings by 2032: -200

Sheet metal workers fabricate, assemble and maintain sheet metal products. These products can include heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, roofing, siding, and various other metal structures.

You don’t need a four-year degree to become a sheet metal worker. Training facilities such as the Sheet Metal Institute offer apprenticeships to candidates with a high school diploma or equivalent.

Learn more about sheet metal workers.

24. Medical Assistant

Median salary: $38,270

Expected new job openings by 2032: 105,900

Medical assistants are an indispensable part of a medical team. They keep medical offices, clinics and other health care facilities running smoothly by performing a mix of administrative and clinical tasks, such as answering phones, filing insurance forms, preparing blood for lab tests and ensuring medical histories are accurately recorded.

While medical assistants typically don’t need to have a four-year degree, many employers prefer job applicants who have completed a postsecondary training program, such as the one-year medical assistant training programs offered at some community colleges and universities.

Learn more about medical assistants.

23. Security Guard

Median salary: $34,750

Unemployment rate: 6.7%

Expected new job openings by 2032: -14,900

Security guards protect people, property and assets from potential threats or criminal activities. They work in all kinds of settings, including office buildings, residential complexes, nightclubs, parking lots, retail stores, hospitals and more.

You don’t need a bachelor’s degree to become a security guard since most employers provide on-the-job training. However, depending on where you work, you may need to complete CPR training, active shooter training and other requirements.

Learn more about security guards.

22. Bus Driver

Median salary: $50,890

Unemployment rate: 6.2%

Expected new job openings by 2032: 8,400

Bus drivers transport passengers from one site to another within designated routes. Most U.S. states require bus drivers to be at least 18 years old and at least 21 to drive across state lines. While you don’t need a college degree to become a bus driver, you must have a commercial driver’s license, or CDL, and a clean driving record.

Learn more about bus drivers.

21. Carpenter

Median salary: $51,390

Unemployment rate: 4.6%

Expected new job openings by 2032: 8,600

Carpenters are tradespeople who work with wood to construct, install, and repair structures and fixtures. They’re typically involved in various aspects of construction, including residential, commercial and industrial projects.

Prospective carpenters must complete an apprenticeship program after getting their high school diploma or equivalent. Requirements vary by program, but carpentry apprentices typically need to complete a certain number of hours of technical and on-the-job training in basic carpentry, mathematics, blueprint reading and more.

Learn more about carpenters.

20. Teacher Assistant

Median salary: $30,920

Unemployment rate: 4.5%

Expected new job openings by 2032: 900

The role of a teacher assistant can vary depending on the educational level and specific needs of the students. Generally, they assist teachers in various aspects of classroom management and enhance the learning experience for students. While teacher assistants don’t need a college degree, they typically have at least an associate degree or have finished at least two years of postgraduate coursework to work in public schools.

Learn more about teacher assistants.

19. Taxi Driver

Median salary: $30,670

Unemployment rate: 5.4%

Expected new job openings by 2032: 36,400

Taxi drivers are the unsung heroes of the roads, tirelessly navigating the streets and transporting customers safely from point A to B.

While a college education is not required for this job, many taxi drivers have a high school diploma or equivalent. Depending on the taxi company, on-the-job training usually lasts one to two weeks. Many states also require taxi drivers to have a taxi license. To become a taxi driver, you’ll typically need to undergo a background check and have a clean driving record.

Learn more about taxi drivers.

18. Construction Worker

Median salary: $40,750

Unemployment rate: 7.2%

Expected new job openings by 2032: 61,900

Construction workers are jack-of-all-trades professionals who construct, renovate and repair buildings, infrastructure and other structures. Many construction laborers start as generalists, and as they gain experience, they specialize in certain areas such as roofing, pipefitting or carpentry. You don’t need formal education to become a construction worker, but on-the-job training is a must.

Learn more about construction workers.

17. Auto Mechanic

Median salary: $46,970

Unemployment rate: 1.7%

Expected new job openings by 2032: 12,800

Auto mechanics are experts in inspecting, repairing and maintaining vehicles. They’re the ones you go to when your car is experiencing issues or in need of routine maintenance. While it’s not necessary to earn a formal degree to become an auto technician, completing a postsecondary automotive technology program or vocational training can be helpful.

Learn more about auto mechanics.

16. Optician

Median salary: $39,610

Unemployment rate: 1.5%

Expected new job openings by 2032: 2,000

Opticians are professionals who specialize in fitting and dispensing eyeglasses and contact lenses based on prescriptions provided by optometrists or ophthalmologists. They typically work in private practices or in stores that sell eyewear.

You don’t need a college degree to become an optician as you’ll usually receive on-the-job training. However, many start in apprenticeships or have completed a two-year associate degree in opticianry.

Learn more about opticians.

15. Delivery Truck Driver

Median salary: $40,410

Unemployment rate: 3.7%

Expected new job openings by 2032: 133,800

Delivery truck drivers transport packages and shipments in a certain region and may sometimes communicate with customers and distribution centers as part of their work.

Delivery truck drivers generally need a high school diploma or equivalent, but not always. One month or less of on-the-job training, a driver’s license from the state they work in, and a clean driving record are also required.

Learn more about delivery truck drivers.

14. Plumber

Median salary: $60,090

Unemployment rate: 3.5%

Expected new job openings by 2032: 10,900

Plumbers are tradespeople who install, maintain and repair systems that involve pipes, fixtures and other plumbing components. Most plumbers learn on the job through an apprenticeship and have at least a high school diploma or equivalent. To work independently, a plumber must have a license, and in most states, the prerequisite for this license is two to five years of work experience.

Learn more about plumbers.

13. Ophthalmic Medical Technicians

Median salary: $38,860

Unemployment rate: 3.1%

Expected new job openings by 2032: 8,400

Ophthalmic medical technicians help conduct the initial part of a patient’s eye examination, which typically includes taking the patient’s history, performing refractometry, and assessing visual acuity, pupils and the ocular muscles.

Ophthalmic medical technicians must have a high school diploma or equivalent. They must also receive training on the job.

Learn more about ophthalmic medical technicians.

12. Medical Records Technician

Median salary: $47,180

Unemployment rate: 2.1%

Expected new job openings by 2032: 16,500

Medical records technicians, also known as coders or coding specialists, manage patient files and access electronic health records. Aspiring medical records technicians can enter the profession with a high school diploma or equivalent, along with experience working in a health care setting. However, some employers may prefer a postsecondary certificate or an associate degree.

Learn more about medical records technicians.

11. Solar Photovoltaic Installer

Median salary: $45,230

Unemployment rate: 14.7%

Expected new job openings by 2032: 6,600

Solar photovoltaic installers set up and maintain rooftop solar panels or other means of converting sunlight into energy.

As long as you have a high school diploma or equivalent, you can learn the trade on the job, which typically takes a few months to a year. You can also look into certificate programs and technical college courses, which may take a few months to complete.

Learn more about solar photovoltaic installers.

10. Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurse

Median salary: $54,620

Unemployment rate: 2.8%

Expected new job openings by 2032: 34,900

Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses perform medical care, including monitoring patient health, providing basic care such as changing bandages, and other duties under the guidance of registered nurses and doctors.

To become one, you must complete an approved educational program and obtain a license. These programs are available in technical schools and community colleges, as well as in some high schools and hospitals.

Learn more about licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

9. Choreographer

Median salary: $50,990

Unemployment rate: N/A

Expected new job openings by 2032: 300

Musical sensations such as “Glee” or “High School Musical” would not have been so successful without the help of choreographers. Choreographers create dance routines for events, live shows, TV, films, music videos and more. They work closely with dancers, musical directors and other artists to refine their vision for a dance performance.

Choreographers may hone their skills at the high school level. They may also pursue postsecondary education, which is available for many dance styles, including ballet, hip-hop, jazz and other genres.

Learn more about choreographers.

8. Maintenance and Repair Workers

Median salary: $44,980

Unemployment rate: 3.1%

Expected new job openings by 2032: 57,200

As their name suggests, maintenance and repair workers maintain and repair machines, equipment and other components within a building. Many maintenance workers enter the field through on-the-job training or apprenticeships. A high school diploma or equivalent is typically required as well.

Learn more about maintenance and repair workers.

7. Pharmacy Technician

Median salary: $37,790

Unemployment rate: 3.8%

Expected new job openings by 2032: 25,900

Pharmacy technicians assist pharmacists or other health professionals with filling prescriptions. You must have a high school diploma or equivalent to enter the field, although you can also learn while on the job or complete a postsecondary education program in pharmacy technology. In most states, pharmacy technicians must complete formal education and training or pass an exam.

Learn more about pharmacy technicians.

6. Massage Therapist

Median salary: $49,860

Unemployment rate: 1.6%

Expected new job openings by 2032: 24,600

Massage therapists help patients relieve pain and stress and heal injuries by manipulating the joints, muscles and other soft tissues of the body. They can specialize in deep tissue, acupressure, reflexology and other areas.

While massage therapists don’t typically need a college education, many of them usually have undergone a postsecondary education program since most states require certification or a license to work.

Learn more about massage therapists.

5. Flight Attendant

Median salary: $63,760

Unemployment rate: 0.8%

Expected new job openings by 2032: 12,600

Flight attendants are the members of a flight crew responsible for delivering in-flight services, managing emergencies and providing excellent customer service to passengers. To become a flight attendant, you typically need a high school diploma or equivalent, though many airlines prefer candidates with a college degree. Once hired, flight attendants must complete an intensive training course through their airline.

Learn more about flight attendants.

4. Wind Turbine Technician

Median salary: $57,320

Unemployment rate: 17.6%

Expected new job openings by 2032: 5,000

Wind turbine technicians install and maintain wind turbines, which are large machines that generate electricity using wind energy. While most training happens on the job, you could get a head start in this career path by completing a wind energy technology program through a community college or technical school.

Learn more about wind turbine technicians.

3. Electrician

Median salary: $60,240

Unemployment rate: 3.4%

Expected new job openings by 2032: 49,200

Electricians install, maintain and repair electrical systems in buildings, including homes, offices and retail stores. You must be licensed to become an electrician in most states, but you can learn the profession in a technical school or an apprenticeship. These programs typically last four or five years and consist of classroom instruction and on-the-job training. A high school diploma or equivalent is required for admission.

Learn more about electricians.

2. Community Health Worker

Median salary: $46,190

Unemployment rate: N/A

Expected new job openings by 2032: 9,400

Community health workers advocate for the health needs of a community by communicating with health care providers and social service organizations. They also educate people about the importance of certain health care services.

Most community health workers have at least a high school diploma or equivalent and sometimes a one-year certificate or two-year associate degree in a related subject area. Once hired, community health workers may also complete on-the-job training.

Learn more about community health workers.

1. Hearing Aid Specialist

Median salary: $59,020

Unemployment rate: N/A

Expected new job openings by 2032: 1,500

Hearing aid specialists administer hearing tests, fit hearing aids and assess the quality of hearing instruments. To become one, you typically only need a high school diploma or equivalent since you’ll receive training on the job.

Learn more about hearing aid specialists.

More from U.S. News

Careers With the Most Job Security Right Now

The Best Jobs in America in 2024

Why Nurse Practitioner Is the No. 1 Job of 2024

25 Best Jobs That Don?t Require a College Degree originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/17/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.