15 Top All-Inclusive Family Resorts in the U.S.

At these top-rated family resorts throughout the U.S., nightly rates cover nearly everything, including accommodations, activities and meals. From Maine to Montana, these are the best all-inclusive family resorts in the U.S.

Woodloch Pines Resort: Hawley, Pennsylvania

You might be surprised to learn that Pennsylvania is home to one of the best family resorts in the U.S. — and that it’s all-inclusive. Located in the Pocono Mountains, less than 100 miles from New York City, Woodloch Pines offers a wide variety of amenities, activities and entertainment year-round, plus seasonal offerings (think water sports in the summer and snow tubing in the winter).

Accommodations at Woodloch Pines are designed to suit every type of family, with traditional guest rooms, suites and privately owned vacation rentals available. The largest vacation rentals offer six bedrooms, perfect for large groups or family reunions. When it comes to dining, guests have the choice to include two or three meals per day in their rate — giving you the option to save by preparing some meals in your vacation rental (or the flexibility to dine at local restaurants).

Recent reviewers, many of them repeat guests, praise everything about Woodloch Pines, including the food and staff.

Skytop Lodge: Skytop, Pennsylvania

Surprise: There’s another all-inclusive option for families in the Poconos, this one an AAA Four Diamond-designated resort. Skytop Lodge is especially appealing to active families thanks to its Adventure Center, where options range from downhill skiing and snow tubing to paintball and arrow tag. Located on 5,500 wooded acres, the resort is also replete with hiking trails and a golf course. When it’s time to slow down, swimming pools, seasonal arts and crafts classes, history tours, evening campfires, and more are available.

The luxury resort offers a variety of accommodations in three different settings: The Cottages, with multiroom cabins ideal for families; The Inn, which features an intimate lakeside setting; and The Lodge, where the hotel first opened in 1928. Skytop Lodge has seven dining and drinking options in total, including sit-down restaurants, grab-and-go options and a cozy library-style lounge. Book the Modified American Plan to include breakfast and dinner in your nightly rate.

Migis Lodge on Sebago Lake: South Casco, Maine

Migis Lodge on Sebago Lake continues a more than centurylong tradition of welcoming families for summertime fun. Rates cover lodging, three meals daily and an assortment of activities. The lakeside cookouts and lobster bakes are a hallmark of Migis Lodge, as is the programming for children, which includes the Migis Kids’ Camp for ages 4 through 6 and the Adventure Camp for youngsters 7 and older. There are also supervised evening programs for kids so parents can enjoy a few hours to themselves.

As for accommodations, families can opt to stay in the main building or a variety of cottages, the largest of which can accommodate up to 10 guests. All digs come with fireplaces and balconies or elevated porches.

While the rooms, activities and food are wonderful, recent reviewers say it’s the setting that keeps them coming back to this southern Maine retreat.

The Tyler Place Family Resort: Highgate Springs, Vermont

All-inclusive resort meets summer camp at The Tyler Place Family Resort, a classic summer retreat on the shores of Lake Champlain. To help create a sense of community, guests are required to book a weeklong stay (although there are some exceptions, such as Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends).

Included in your stay is your own cottage, family studio or suite (each of which offer a separate bedroom for parents), in addition to all meals and a robust roster of activities. There are morning and evening programs for separate age groups, ranging from babies and toddlers up to ninth and 10th graders. Age-appropriate activities include tubing, puppet shows, nature hikes, farm tours and more.

Afternoons are reserved for family activities, when all ages come together to enjoy family field days, pontoon boat rides, picnics and fishing trips, among other fun events. At dinner time, parents have the option to enjoy a quiet meal while the kids — who eat at an earlier time — play with their new friends under the supervision of camp counselors. Previous guests praise this perk and everything else about the resort, with many of them noting they are repeat visitors.

C Lazy U Ranch: Granby, Colorado

The beauty of what’s known as the Jingle — when 200-some horses leave and return to C Lazy U Ranch each day — is reason alone to visit this place. But it’s just one of the reasons families call the Colorado resort “magical.”

C Lazy U Ranch offers all-inclusive, family-focused programming that strikes the perfect balance of family time and time apart, with robust kids and teen programming for children ages 3 to 17. The programming is especially appealing for teens, who can partake in thrilling activities like whitewater rafting excursions, cattle clinics and go-kart racing. Orvis-endorsed fly-fishing, zip lining, swimming, pickleball, trap shooting and hatchet throwing are just a few of the activities available to all guests, and winter brings even more adventures such as snowmobiling and cross-country skiing.

Rates include gourmet meals with wine selections chosen by the resort’s sommelier, plus s’mores by the campfire. In the summer, adults are able to enjoy dinner alone while the kids eat with their siblings and new friends; breakfast and lunch are enjoyed together. At the end of the day, guests retreat to cozy cabins, most of which include wood-burning fireplaces. None of them have TVs, encouraging everyone to disconnect from (at least some) technology during their stay.

The Resort at Paws Up: Greenough, Montana

Located on a 37,000-acre working cattle ranch in Montana, The Resort at Paws Up is the ultimate playground for families. The resort offers a dizzying array of activities (some at an additional fee), with unique options ranging from electric snow biking and curling in the winter months to hot air ballooning and canoeing in the summertime. Of course, there are a variety of equestrian experiences as well. For an additional fee, you can book a massage at the on-site spa, where children’s treatments are available.

Meal options range from fine dining to a chuck wagon dude ranch experience, and luxury accommodations for families take the form of multi-bedroom vacation homes or glamping with butler service.

All-inclusive rates at this award-winning resort don’t come cheap, but recent guests maintain that staying here is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Blackberry Farm: Walland, Tennessee

A luxury property nestled in the foothills of Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains, Blackberry Farm stands out for its excellent cuisine, setting and activities, which enchant visitors of all ages. All room rates include daily made-to-order breakfast and lunch dishes, plus multicourse meals or seasonal menus crafted by James Beard Award-winning chefs for dinner. (The Barn, Blackberry Farm’s fine dining restaurant, is reserved for guests 10 and older, though other dining options are available.)

Blackberry Farm provides a unique roster of family-friendly activities called the Family Adventure Series, which features itineraries focused on stream exploration, wildlife, navigation, geocaching, archery, canoeing or kayaking, and farm life. Kids-only programming is also available — children can participate in Camp Blackberry (ages 4 and older) or Blackberry Youth Discovery (ages 10 and older). These camps encourage creativity through exploration and hands-on activities, such as painting, ceramics and jewelry making, and allow older guests to take advantage of Blackberry Farm’s additional offerings. Children younger than 4 stay for free at Blackberry Farm, while children 4 and older incur an additional $250 nightly charge.

The Ranch at Rock Creek: Philipsburg, Montana

The Ranch at Rock Creek is one of the best hotels in Big Sky Country, seamlessly blending an authentic Western experience with unparalleled luxury. Daily farm-to-table meal options (plus a social hour) come standard. The ranch’s Flint’s Forest Rangers Kids Club provides outdoor experiences specifically designed for children ages 4 through 12, with themed days that focus on fishing, ranch life, outdoor survival and more.

Adults and teens enjoy The Ranch at Rock Creek‘s impressive selection of on-property activities, which run the gamut from target sports (guns and archery) and fly-fishing to hiking and horseback riding. As for accommodations, the property offers an impressive mix of rustic and luxurious spaces, with options like lodge rooms, cabins, a historic barn, glamping tents and luxury homes. Recent guests praise the resort, noting that the staff is top-notch.

White Stallion Ranch: Tucson, Arizona

A dude ranch with a focus on families, White Stallion Ranch offers an assortment of perks to draw families to Tucson. Daily activities range from hiking and horseback riding to archery and rock climbing. A pool, a recreation room and a petting zoo with rescued animals also delight children, while parents appreciate the ranch’s bar, sports court and hot tub. Accommodations feature earthen hues and colorful textiles that evoke the American Southwest. The property’s family suites and small home lodging options are particularly well suited for traveling groups.

Guests must stay four nights or more to take advantage of the Full American Plan, which packages lodging, three meals daily, horseback riding, evening entertainment and airport transfers in one easy rate. You also have the option to book the new Full American Plan Outdoor Package, which adds outdoor activities like rock climbing and fat tire e-biking to your rate. Children ages 4 and younger stay free year-round. Recent guests thoroughly enjoyed their stay here, noting that their time with the horses was a highlight.

Rocking Horse Ranch: Highland, New York

You don’t have to travel west for an all-inclusive dude ranch experience. In New York’s Hudson Valley, Rocking Horse Ranch offers horseback riding, a shooting gallery, an archery range, rock climbing, Super Bungee Jumpers, water sports and other outdoor fun — plus ice skating and snow tubing in the winter. There’s also an indoor water park, laser tag, an arcade with mini bowling and nightly entertainment.

All-you-can-eat dining is available throughout the day here. At the Silverado Saloon, Shirley Temples are served on a spigot — the ultimate for kids (and kids at heart). Guest rooms are situated in two buildings — the Main Lodge and the Oklahoma building — and all offer plush mattresses and minifridges. Options include family suites with separate bedrooms for parents and lodge rooms that accommodate up to six guests.

All of the above are included in rates at this AAA Three Diamond hotel, whose recent guests rave about their experience.

Mohonk Mountain House: New Paltz, New York

You don’t have to take the kids to Europe or even Disney World to see a real castle. There are several in upstate New York. This one, located in the Hudson Valley, offers luxury overnight accommodations, all-inclusive rates and — according to recent guests who visited with kids — a magical experience to match the setting.

In addition to lodging, rates at Mohonk Mountain House cover three meals daily (plus afternoon tea and cookies), nightly entertainment, access to wellness classes and an indoor swimming pool, and a full roster of activities throughout the year. Options include ax throwing, archery, tennis, pickleball, golf and 85 miles of trails for exploring. In the summer, guests can take advantage of Mohonk Lake with water sports like row boating and kayaking; in the winter, go ice skating, snow tubing or even hiking with MICROspikes. Mohonk Mountain House also offers programming just for children, with a complimentary drop-off kids club for ages 4 to 12.

Vista Verde Guest Ranch: Clark, Colorado

Set amid the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, Vista Verde Guest Ranch provides the ultimate location for an all-inclusive escape. The only amenities that cost extra are spa services, premium wines, and dog-sledding and snowmobiling in the winter. Otherwise, you’ll pay one rate for cozy accommodations (either in the lodge or a cabin); three meals daily plus wine, beer and soft drinks; and guided activities, which span horseback riding, cooking classes, photography workshops, kids programming and more.

While some dude ranches require six- or seven-night stays, this one allows for shorter trips — making it a little more attainable for varying budgets and schedules. Travelers rave about the accommodating staff at this resort in particular.

Triangle X Ranch: Moose, Wyoming

Book a stay at Triangle X Ranch to fully immerse yourselves in the beauty of Grand Teton National Park. The hotel, which is located inside the park, offers activities such as horseback riding, scenic float trips, trout fishing, hiking and more. It also affords prime wildlife viewing, a highlight for guests. Expect to see elk, pronghorn, bison, mule deer, coyotes, and possibly even moose and bears.

During the summer, you can enjoy cookouts, square dancing and other evening entertainment. For kids ages 6 to 12, the Little Wrangler Program offers supervised activities including riding lessons; for ages 13 to 19, the Teen Program hosts chaperoned sleeping under the stars and trips to downtown Jackson.

Despite its breadth of activities, the resort is intimate, with just 20 historic log cabins. As such, it books up quickly year after year.

