Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 73, Langley 59

Briar Woods 69, Warren County 39

Carroll County 71, East Wilkes, N.C. 48

Central – Wise 76, Rye Cove 36

Centreville 58, Gar-Field 50

Charlottesville 74, Atlee 27

Chilhowie 67, J.I. Burton 39

Eastern View 50, Liberty-Bealeton 46

Flint Hill 73, Woodbridge 43

Forest Park 62, Steward School 30

Fredericksburg Christian 59, St. Michael 56

Glen Allen 63, Rise, Tenn. 60

Highland Springs 78, Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Md. 37

James Monroe 70, C.D. Hylton 61

Lebanon 89, Ridgeview 62

Lee High 55, Eastside 49

Liberty Christian 68, William Byrd 59

Manchester 57, Edison 51

Massaponax 69, Riverside 61

Middletown, Md. 73, Herndon 70, OT

Mount Vernon 61, Evangel Christian 38

Nansemond River 69, Oxford Webb, N.C. 30

Narrows 65, Fort Chiswell 59

Norfolk Academy 54, GW-Danville 50

Norfolk Collegiate 66, Trinity Episcopal 61

North Cross 88, Forest City Chase, N.C. 34

Northside 93, Auburn 53

Oscar Smith 48, South County 47

Parry McCluer 79, Rockbridge County 75

Pulaski County 45, Grayson County 42

Radford 54, Tazewell 46

Raleigh Millbrook, N.C. 72, Highland-Warrenton 69

Rural Retreat 48, Thomas Walker 36

Rustburg 86, Roanoke Catholic 74

Seton School 61, McKinley, D.C. 50

Skyline 73, Woodstock Central 52

Southern Fulton, Pa. 59, Legacy Christian Academy 10

St. Annes-Belfield 84, Raleigh Ravenscroft, N.C. 60

St. Maria Goretti, Md. 52, Benedictine 49

Strasburg 53, Page County 47

Tunstall 62, Alleghany 50

Tuscarora 73, Rocky Point Trask, N.C. 46

W.T. Woodson 69, Hazleton Area, Pa. 43

Washington-Liberty 57, Battlefield 52

Western Albemarle 46, William Fleming 32

Western Branch 83, Mills Godwin 70

Westmoreland County 64, Rappahannock County 34

Woodgrove 59, Brooke Point 57

Yorktown 62, Brunswick, Md. 24

