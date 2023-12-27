Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 73, Langley 59
Briar Woods 69, Warren County 39
Carroll County 71, East Wilkes, N.C. 48
Central – Wise 76, Rye Cove 36
Centreville 58, Gar-Field 50
Charlottesville 74, Atlee 27
Chilhowie 67, J.I. Burton 39
Eastern View 50, Liberty-Bealeton 46
Flint Hill 73, Woodbridge 43
Forest Park 62, Steward School 30
Fredericksburg Christian 59, St. Michael 56
Glen Allen 63, Rise, Tenn. 60
Highland Springs 78, Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Md. 37
James Monroe 70, C.D. Hylton 61
Lebanon 89, Ridgeview 62
Lee High 55, Eastside 49
Liberty Christian 68, William Byrd 59
Manchester 57, Edison 51
Massaponax 69, Riverside 61
Middletown, Md. 73, Herndon 70, OT
Mount Vernon 61, Evangel Christian 38
Nansemond River 69, Oxford Webb, N.C. 30
Narrows 65, Fort Chiswell 59
Norfolk Academy 54, GW-Danville 50
Norfolk Collegiate 66, Trinity Episcopal 61
North Cross 88, Forest City Chase, N.C. 34
Northside 93, Auburn 53
Oscar Smith 48, South County 47
Parry McCluer 79, Rockbridge County 75
Pulaski County 45, Grayson County 42
Radford 54, Tazewell 46
Raleigh Millbrook, N.C. 72, Highland-Warrenton 69
Rural Retreat 48, Thomas Walker 36
Rustburg 86, Roanoke Catholic 74
Seton School 61, McKinley, D.C. 50
Skyline 73, Woodstock Central 52
Southern Fulton, Pa. 59, Legacy Christian Academy 10
St. Annes-Belfield 84, Raleigh Ravenscroft, N.C. 60
St. Maria Goretti, Md. 52, Benedictine 49
Strasburg 53, Page County 47
Tunstall 62, Alleghany 50
Tuscarora 73, Rocky Point Trask, N.C. 46
W.T. Woodson 69, Hazleton Area, Pa. 43
Washington-Liberty 57, Battlefield 52
Western Albemarle 46, William Fleming 32
Western Branch 83, Mills Godwin 70
Westmoreland County 64, Rappahannock County 34
Woodgrove 59, Brooke Point 57
Yorktown 62, Brunswick, Md. 24
___
