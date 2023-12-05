Daktronics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.2 million in its…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brookings, South Dakota-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The video display maker posted revenue of $199.4 million in the period.

