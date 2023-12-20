20 Top Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resorts

These adults-only all-inclusive resorts offer peace, quiet and tons of amenities. There’s something about an all-inclusive resort that takes your…

There’s something about an all-inclusive resort that takes your vacation to the next level. It’s so easy to relax when you don’t need to worry about planning dinners, paying for activities or splitting purchases among groups. Relaxation becomes even easier when kids aren’t running through the halls or splashing in the pool while you’re lounging. Adults-only all-inclusive properties often offer a more laid-back vibe that allows you to mingle with guests and make new friends.

There are plenty of adults-only all-inclusive resorts in the U.S. and around the world, but narrowing down your options can be difficult. Whether you’re looking for a secluded couples-only getaway or a beachfront resort with a thriving nightlife scene, U.S. News has you covered. Read on to find out which adults-only all-inclusive resorts we consider the most impressive.

Excellence Punta Cana: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

From fine dining restaurants with Caribbean Sea views to numerous swimming pools, this adults-only all-inclusive property in Punta Cana has perfected the recipe for a relaxing getaway. Past visitors loved the resort’s romantic atmosphere and raved about the helpful staff members. The on-site Miilé Spa is another highlight, providing guests a space to prioritize personal wellness. The spa offers singles and couples treatment rooms, a Swedish sauna, an ice room, a hydrotherapy pool, various specialty showers, a boutique and a fitness area.

Enhance your trip with experiences such as Spanish lessons, yoga classes, beach volleyball, dance lessons and other options included in the nightly rate. When evening rolls around, visitors at Excellence Punta Cana can head to the sophisticated martini bar, catch live entertainment at the theater or retire to their suites, which feature private outdoor spaces, whirlpool bathtubs and stocked minibars.

Sandals Grenada: St. George’s, Grenada

This adults-only all-inclusive resort in Grenada is designed for couples, and the plethora of activities here is unmatched. Activities covered by the room rate include tennis, bocce, kayaking, windsurfing and snorkeling. Evening entertainment may consist of live bands, fashion shows, talent nights or beach parties. Visitors at Sandals Grenada enjoy unlimited access to 10 on-site restaurants and numerous bars serving premium liquor (including the crowd-favorite swim-up pool bar).

Guest rooms at this resort feature a private balcony or a terrace with outdoor dining furniture. Soaking tubs, walk-in showers and minifridges stocked with water, wine and everything in between round out the chic room offerings, depending on the suite you choose. At the on-site Red Lane Spa, guests can improve their overall wellness with fitness classes, aromatherapy sessions, massages, body scrubs, facials and salon services (most come at an added cost). Finally, for location, the resort sits beside the picturesque Pink Gin Beach overlooking the Caribbean Sea.

BodyHoliday Saint Lucia: Castries, St. Lucia

A stay at BodyHoliday Saint Lucia is all about relaxation and wellness. Various daily treatments — such as massages, body wraps, facials and thalassotherapy — come included with each visit. The resort’s Wellness Centre also provides an infrared sauna, while a handful of paid add-ons are available. For exercise during your trip, you can create a personalized itinerary from the resort’s activities, fitness classes and specialized sports programs; options range from archery to dance classes to excursions around St. Lucia. The cuisine also promotes wellness, as all five restaurants emphasize healthy dishes with some indulgence.

Additionally, BodyHoliday St. Lucia offers a cocktail bar, a piano bar and various other cozy spots to unwind. Visitors especially enjoy the kid-free atmosphere, saying it brings a sense of calm and a laid-back vibe. Although the resort leaves travelers removed from the island’s most populated areas, the all-inclusive rate covers so many activities you won’t feel the need to leave: You can sail, snorkel, water-ski, or take group golf and volleyball lessons without paying an additional cent.

Marquis Los Cabos: San José del Cabo, Mexico

Marquis Los Cabos sits in a prime seaside location between Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo. From this resort, guests can easily explore all Los Cabos offers, including nature excursions and nightlife. On the property, take advantage of the 13,000-square-foot spa, which offers massages, skin wraps and facial treatments. Although spa treatments are not part of the all-inclusive packages, there are plenty of other complimentary activities, including dance lessons, wine tastings, cooking classes, tequila tastings, beach volleyball and archery. Live entertainment and theme nights ensure visitors have an exciting stay.

The all-inclusive rate at Marquis Los Cabos also covers meals from four on-site restaurants, as well as alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages; the property’s signature restaurant, Canto del Mar, costs extra. In-room amenities such as L’Occitane or Molton Brown bath products and daily minibar restocks also come included with your rate. Past guests were especially pleased with the attentive staff around the hotel and in the restaurants.

Lake Austin Spa Resort: Austin, Texas

Set on a serene lake surrounded by lush forests, Lake Austin Spa Resort is the perfect place to relax and rejuvenate. Although it feels like a remote natural haven, the resort is only about 25 miles northwest of downtown Austin. Plus, its limit on younger children — as all guests must be at least 16 years old — helps create a peaceful atmosphere. Previous visitors raved about the resort’s scenic gardens and welcoming staff.

Rates at this resort include luxurious accommodations, three meals per day and unlimited nonalcoholic beverages. They also cover access to all lake equipment, the 25,000-square-foot spa and wellness facilities (think: steam rooms, saunas and more), as well as three pools and fitness activities. Add-on packages include perks like customized dog services for traveling pups, spa and activity credits, or complimentary nights for longer stays.

Bahia Principe Luxury Bouganville: La Caña, Dominican Republic

Unlimited dinners in specialty restaurants, access to nonmotorized water sports equipment, organized games and towel service at the beach are just a few of the elements included in the nightly rate at Bahia Principe Luxury Bouganville. The resort is an adults-only property with a calm atmosphere and luxury touches that help ensure each vacation is as relaxing as possible. Past visitors raved about the picturesque pools and impressive customer service.

Guest rooms feature private terraces or balconies as well as minibars, pillow menus and hydrotherapy bathtubs. On-site restaurants offer an array of cuisines, including Italian, Asian and Brazilian food, and each venue provides a different take on the ideal atmosphere for a romantic date night. Bars are scattered around the property, including at the beach and the pools. Couples can also bond during culinary and mixology workshops, dance lessons, fitness classes and spa treatments. This resort sits about 65 miles west of Punta Cana International Airport.

Twin Farms: Barnard, Vermont

Twin Farms emphasizes physical, mental and spiritual health with activities and amenities like hiking trails, skiing excursions, spa treatments and a Japanese-inspired bathhouse. Located in a rural area about 75 miles southeast of Burlington, Vermont, the resort features unique seasonal activities like educational honeybee tours and ice fishing that encourage guests to experience Vermont’s natural offerings. The all-inclusive rates also cover farm-to-table meals, wines, evening cocktails, and bonfires with s’mores — as well as access to a collection of books, puzzles and games.

Guests at Twin Farms can choose to stay in traditional rooms, suites, cottages or even luxury treehouses. All accommodations come with lavish amenities like fireplaces, soaking tubs, feather beds and fully stocked minifridges. Dark wood furnishings and other rustic elements adorn each room and provide a cozy New England feel. Note that all guests must be 14 years or older to stay at Twin Farms. Past visitors appreciated and complimented the property’s welcoming atmosphere.

Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun: Playa del Carmen, Mexico

This resort makes it easy to relax. Unlimited access to a la carte dining options, top-shelf alcoholic beverages and 24-hour room service ensures guests will always feel satisfied at this resort in Playa del Carmen. Past visitors lauded the friendly staff members and said they were impressed by the resort’s thoughtful details. Accommodations are luxurious, featuring amenities like private balconies or terraces and hot tubs for two with separate showers.

If you can bring yourself to leave your cozy quarters, you’ll find 10 dining areas (including a cafe), as well as two pools and a beach with loungers and wait service, all of which your room rate covers. You’ll also enjoy discounted green fees at nearby golf courses and free activities like snorkeling, kayak tours and tennis, among other options. The nightlife at Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun is also not to be missed: Live music, dancing and theme party nights make for a lively adult-oriented atmosphere. But remember, all guests must be at least 18 years old.

Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos: San José del Cabo, Mexico

A stay here means you’ll never have to lift a finger. The all-inclusive rate ensures guests receive personal butler service, which includes packing and unpacking, garment pressing, shoe shining and more. Guests can customize their rooms with aromatherapy, a handcrafted soap menu and a pillow menu. Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos is an especially good choice for foodies, as its room rates cover top-shelf beverages and meals at eight international restaurants. Past guests were highly impressed with all the dining options but recommended making reservations early to ensure you can eat where you want.

Other complimentary perks include fitness center access, numerous classes and a massive pool complex with poolside bars. Since all guests must be at least 18 years old to stay, you won’t have to worry about children splashing in the pools. A spa and salon round out the on-site options, with treatments like massages, manicures and more on the menu (for an additional fee). Plus, the resort is conveniently located around 10 miles northeast of downtown Cabo San Lucas and popular attractions like Playa del Amor.

Triple Creek Ranch: Darby, Montana

It’s impossible to be bored at Triple Creek Ranch. Guests will get an idyllic taste of Montana’s backcountry through horseback riding excursions, fly-fishing experiences, mountain biking offerings and guided hikes — all of which the nightly rates cover. Past guests said the friendly, accommodating staff members made the once-in-a-lifetime guided activities even more memorable. Visitors seeking a sense of serenity can participate in the resort’s yoga classes, guided meditation practices, and artisanal soap and candle-making sessions. Not to mention, on-site amenities include a pool, a sauna, a mountaintop tennis court, a disc golf course and a fitness center.

Rates also cover all gourmet meals, which guests select from dynamic menus, plus snacks and alcoholic beverages. Since the ranch is surrounded by wilderness just waiting to be explored, the ranch’s kitchen will provide visitors with a homemade packed lunch to bring on outdoor adventures. Meals are served in the Dining Room, but guests can opt to eat in the privacy of their personal cabins as well. Guests must be 16 or older to stay at this western Montana ranch.

Sonesta Ocean Point Resort: Maho Bay, St. Maarten

Overlooking scenic Maho Bay on the island of St. Maarten, this resort offers an all-inclusive experience in a contemporary atmosphere. Guests can choose from a variety of suites, including butler-service suites, penthouse suites and swim-out suites, which lead directly into an exclusive pool. The property’s other pools boast poolside service and beautiful sea views; one is a lagoon-style pool built directly into the cliffside, while another has a swim-up bar. A fitness center with daily classes, numerous private cabanas, three restaurants and four bars round out the on-site amenities at this adults-only haven.

To top it off, the staff at Sonesta Ocean Point Resort are friendly and attentive, according to recent guests. The resort also sits within walking distance of St. Maarten’s Maho Village, where you’ll find stores, cafes and even a casino.

Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancún: Cancún, Mexico

This premier adults-only all-inclusive property sits beside the beach in Cancun. Your nightly rate includes airport transfer, beach and gym access, and room service, among other perks. Guests should splurge on a visit to the on-site spa, which features indoor and outdoor treatment areas, steam baths, saunas, a hot tub and a temazcal, which is a heated room used by the indigenous people of Mexico for therapeutic purposes. Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancún also boasts numerous on-site restaurants serving up everything from pasta to sushi — and meals at each dining outlet are included in the price.

In the evening, visitors can enjoy live music and themed parties or head into town. Customize your accommodations by choosing the room scent from an aromatherapy menu, selecting music to match the vibe and easily adjusting the lighting. Rooms also come with bathtubs, pillow menus, minibars, Nespresso machines and automated curtains.

The Caves: Negril, Jamaica

The Caves overlooks the Caribbean Sea from the eastern edge of Jamaica, about 4 miles from downtown Negril. Accommodations at The Caves include 12 distinct cottages nestled throughout the cliffs, offering one-of-a-kind views and amenities ranging from outdoor showers to kitchenettes. There are two low-key restaurants on-site, though past guests insist everyone must try a private meal served in the property’s namesake caves, which staff can help customize with candles and flowers. Another cave location, Blackwell Rum Bar, is tucked into the limestone nooks of a volcanic cliff, while The Sands serves drinks along the beach.

The property is rife with romantic spots, and guests must be 16 years or older to stay. When you’re not enjoying the all-inclusive food, take advantage of the resort’s caves water sports director and cliff diving expert to enjoy snorkeling expeditions in and around the caves. For a more relaxing afternoon, guests can splurge for a treatment at the on-site spa.

Breathless Cabo San Lucas Resort & Spa: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Adults looking for an exciting vacation bouncing between rooftop social hours, live entertainment and DJ-led pool parties should look no further than this luxury resort in Los Cabos. The vibrant atmosphere and unlimited food and drinks make it easy to have fun. Even if you’re not keen on partying, there are plenty of other calming activities to enjoy at Breathless Cabo San Lucas Resort & Spa. The on-site relax Spa by Pevonia offers body treatments, facials, hydrotherapy sessions and salon services. Plus, the resort features 24-hour room service as well as poolside and beachside service.

According to past visitors, the outstanding service and helpful hotel staff are the highlights of this resort. Guests will find everything from tapas to burgers to seafood at the resort’s seven gourmet restaurants (one of which incurs an additional charge) and cafe. When it comes to the accommodations, each room offers a private outdoor space with views of the marina. Daily minibar refreshes, coffee machines and nightly turndown service are also part of the all-inclusive rate.

Sandals Grande Antigua: St. John’s, Antigua

If you’re looking for a romantic getaway, this adults-only couples-oriented Sandals outpost on Antigua is the place to be. Sandals Grande Antigua‘s no-kids-allowed policy means common areas like the pool are peaceful. You and your significant other can spend your days bonding over adventurous activities like scuba diving with PADI-certified staff, snorkeling and kayaking, all of which your rate covers. Then, you can head to one of the resort’s live shows, beach parties or game nights to have fun after the sun sets.

If you’d rather partake in a more relaxing activity, spend your time at the beach — the resort is located on Antigua’s picturesque Dickenson Bay. Don’t forget to plan a date night at one of the resort’s 11 restaurants; your all-inclusive rate covers all food and alcoholic beverages. Past visitors appreciated the diversity in dining options and said the staff members were very welcoming. Another bonus: Your room’s nightly fee covers all gratuities and airport transfers, so you and your partner can enjoy each other’s company without worrying about logistics.

Hotel Mousai: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Surrounded by lush vegetation, Hotel Mousai is an unparalleled oasis. Guests have access to nine bars and gourmet restaurants, though three are located at the nearby Garza Blanca Preserve. Your rate covers all food and select alcoholic beverages, plus access to nonmotorized water sports equipment, a fitness center, pools and hot tubs. The thoughtful staff made past guests feel pampered throughout their stay, and previous visitors raved about the panoramic ocean views from their accommodations.

All suites come equipped with high-end amenities like walk-in rain showers, stocked minibars and iPad-controlled ambiance systems. Depending on which accommodation you choose, you might even have a private terrace with a whirlpool and butler service. Though it’s near other properties in Puerto Vallarta, Hotel Mousai will make you feel worlds away thanks to its secluded beach area and private jungle setting.

The Lodge at Woodloch: Hawley, Pennsylvania

Guests agree that no matter when you visit The Lodge at Woodloch, you’ll have a unique experience. From snowshoeing tours to birding hikes, you’re sure to find activities at this Poconos property that are both educational and exciting. The resort’s all-inclusive package covers three meals for every night of your stay, as well as group fitness classes, guided outdoor excursions and access to all of the on-site wellness amenities, including steam rooms, saunas and an indoor pool.

What’s more, you’ll enjoy access to nutritional cooking demonstrations, informative lectures and artistic activities with the all-inclusive package. If you’re looking to pamper yourself and take full advantage of the spa’s offerings, choose one of the property’s spa plans, which include a spa credit as part of the package.

Beloved Playa Mujeres: Cancún, Mexico

Although Beloved Playa Mujeres is a boutique-style resort, it is chock-full of amenities for guests to enjoy. The Cancún property boasts three pools (including one with a swim-up bar), four outdoor hot tubs, a fitness center and a spa. It’s situated beside a secluded white sand beach and offers guests complimentary access to water sports equipment for kayaking, sailing, snorkeling and paddleboarding. Other activities include yoga classes, cooking lessons and bike tours.

A steakhouse, an Italian eatery and numerous other on-site dining venues ensure guests have options. Plus, Beloved Playa Mujeres only permits couples, so it features an array of romantic offerings for an additional fee, such as private dinners on the beach and couples spa treatments. Previous visitors particularly enjoyed the resort’s intimate atmosphere, as well as its exceptional staff members, who they said went above and beyond to please.

Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa: Tucson, Arizona

Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa pretty much guarantees its guests sunshine and relaxation. Located about 20 miles north of Tucson, this adults-only resort benefits from a stunning desert landscape and 350-plus days of sunshine per year. Accommodations at the resort are simple and elegant, sporting earth tones and in-room amenities like Wi-Fi access, TVs and meditation cushions. Choose from a stay in a room, suite, retreat or villa.

The desert surroundings heavily influence the spa treatments — which feature ingredients like prickly pear — making guests feel one with nature. The all-inclusive package covers accommodations, meals at the property’s restaurants, a $175 nightly resort credit (to apply to spa services and non-included activities), airport transfers, valet parking and more. Guests at Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa particularly enjoy the slew of complimentary on-site activities, including photography classes and various fitness classes. They also rave about the culinary experiences and resort nutritionists, who help guests choose nourishing meals.

Bungalows Key Largo: Key Largo, Florida

As soon as you step through the gates of Bungalows Key Largo, you’ll feel as if you’ve been whisked away to a tropical paradise, according to previous visitors. This Key Largo resort boasts 135 bungalows, two pools with hot tubs, a full-service spa and a fitness center. Guests benefit from an all-inclusive system that covers food and alcoholic beverages, so you don’t have to waste a moment thinking about the cost. The plan also includes access to yoga classes, in-town transportation, bicycles for use on the property, turndown service and valet parking.

Because the property sits on the bay, you get complimentary access to water sports equipment like kayaks, paddleboards and snorkeling gear. There are upgraded offerings to choose from if you’re celebrating an event, including romance, honeymoon and babymoon packages. Regardless of the reason for your visit, the property’s requirement that all guests must be at least 21 years old helps ensure you’ll enjoy a calm, intimate vibe during your stay.

Mayia Exclusive Resort & Spa: Rhodes, Greece

Visitors to the Greek islands expect an ambiance of romance and luxury, and Mayia Exclusive Resort & Spa tends to exceed these expectations. This all-inclusive resort for adults overlooks the sea from its perch on the stunning island of Rhodes. Rates include meals, access to cooking and mixology lessons, and unlimited snacks, all of which receive rave reviews from visitors. You can have fun in the sun at the outdoor pools or the beach, which feature complimentary towels, loungers and umbrellas. Or, spend your day relaxing in the steam room, sauna, Jacuzzi or indoor pool at the on-site spa.

Later in the day, you can watch the sun set over the Aegean Sea as you sip complimentary cocktails and savor gourmet cuisine at one of the resort’s a la carte restaurants. Past guests visiting for anniversaries or birthdays said the staff members even surprised them with thoughtful touches like special room decor. When nighttime comes, visit the on-site nightclub, take dance lessons or enjoy live musical performances. For even more of the romantic ambiance, lovebirds should reserve the Mayia Suite, which offers a private pool and whirlpool.

UNICO 20?87? Riviera Maya: El Dorado, Mexico

From poolside and beachside service to in-room minibars stocked according to your preferences, UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya makes your stay all about you. You can wine and dine at any of the five gourmet restaurants for no added cost; previous visitors were blown away by the food, with many saying they had never experienced food of such high caliber at an all-inclusive resort. There are also two cocktail bars with thoughtfully created beverages made by experienced mixologists, and one of the lounges features live entertainment some nights.

Resort staff members are there to help with your every need, whether it’s ironing and steaming your clothes, unpacking your suitcase, or preparing your tub for a bath. If you can bring yourself to leave the serenity of the resort, the property’s local host service means you have someone to help you plan day trips, book tours, make restaurant reservations and celebrate special occasions. UNICO 20?87? sits about 20 miles northeast of Tulum and about 30 miles west of Cozumel, both of which are worth exploring if you have extra time.

Don Gregory by Dunas: Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain

Don Gregory by Dunas offers a slice of paradise in Las Palmas, the largest city on Spain’s Canary Islands. Accommodations are airy and feature views of either the infinity pool or the sea; past guests were pleased to hear the sounds of the ocean from their rooms. Previous visitors also enjoyed the on-site spa, large pool, gym and direct beach access, as well as the friendly staff members. You must be age 16-plus to stay here.

The property offers two all-inclusive plans: The Standard option includes all alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages (with slightly limited hours) in addition to lunch at the buffet, while the All-Inclusive Select plan is an upgraded version that covers three meals at the buffet, unlimited drinks, snacks throughout the day and one dinner at Las Burras Beachouse Restaurant. The upgraded plan also includes a free visit to the spa.

Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay Jamaica: Montego Bay, Jamaica

There are more than enough activities to fill your days at this resort. The all-inclusive rate means you can go kayaking, snorkeling, windsurfing and bicycle touring or play tennis and pickleball on illuminated courts. Rates at Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay also cover traveler-approved activities like cooking demonstrations and access to athletic venues. What’s more, the Jamaica resort offers a promenade that features shops, restaurants and a theater with live performances.

When it comes to dining, the a la carte options at the resort’s numerous restaurants are unlimited, as are top-shelf alcoholic beverages. (Plus, you don’t even need to make reservations.) Additionally, wait service is available at the resort’s private beach and pools. Couples can dial up the romance even more by purchasing one of the property’s upgraded all-inclusive packages, such as the wedding, honeymoon or anniversary packages.

Casa Velas: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Casa Velas sits in Puerto Vallarta, sandwiched between the city’s airport and marina. However, noise isn’t an issue, according to recent visitors, who describe the resort as serene and relaxing, saying they felt less stressed as soon as they arrived. This property is for guests who are 18 and older. The all-suite accommodations at Casa Velas are luxurious, sporting splashes of color inspired by traditional Mexican design. Upgraded suites include private gardens and pools.

The all-inclusive rate covers daily minibar and snack restocks, plus access to the resort’s spa, gym and restaurant. The property’s Táu Beach Club — a short walk or shuttle ride away — wowed past guests with its excellent food and stunning views, overlooking an infinity pool and the Pacific Ocean. If you’d rather eat on-site, breakfast, lunch and dinner are also covered at the property restaurant, which serves up gourmet Mexican dishes. Finally, guests at Casa Velas receive access to its sister property, Velas Vallarta, a larger resort with numerous pools, restaurants and even gardens with roaming peacocks.

Atelier Playa Mujeres: Playa Mujeres, Mexico

Because guests must be 16 or older to stay, Atelier Playa Mujeres provides an excellent middle ground for families that don’t quite meet the 18-and-older requirements of many other adults-only resorts in Mexico. The hotel has more than a dozen restaurants that run the gamut from Italian to Pan-Asian cuisine, with El Suspiro earning the most praise from recent travelers thanks to its shrimp specialties, awesome views and memorable service.

Accommodations may take rustic inspiration, but suites all include luxurious amenities like rainfall showers and flat-screen TVs, plus views of the ocean or golf course. Upgraded suites even include complimentary green fees at the adjacent course as well as butler service that covers shoe shining, agenda planning and more. A large pool and an on-site spa round out the facilities. Atelier Playa Mujeres puts guests about 20 miles north of the Cancún International Airport.

