The 3 Best Luggage Trackers of 2024

Luggage trackers have become a necessity for many travelers amid an increase in mishandled luggage and ongoing issues with flight cancellations. If you’re considering one, know that the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) affirms baggage location tracking devices are permitted as long as they meet one of the following requirements:

— The luggage tracker lithium cannot exceed 0.3 grams.

— Lithium-ion batteries with a Watt-hour rating cannot exceed 2.7 Wh.

While there are a variety of luggage tracking devices on the market, these options are the best for the money based on consumer ratings and reviews, as well as FAA regulations.

Best Overall: Apple AirTag

Price From $28 Amazon rating 4.7/5 stars Best feature Lost Mode Technology Bluetooth Compatible devices iOS Monthly fee None

With a one-year replaceable battery life and a one-tap setup that syncs it with the Find My app, the AirTag is an easy choice for iPhone, iPad and iPod users.

In addition to Ultra Wideband technology that allows it to locate belongings, this bag tag utilizes the help of other devices when set in Lost Mode. Here’s how it works: If your luggage is detected by someone in the Find My network, you’ll automatically get a notification, and if you’ve included your contact information in settings, that someone will have access to it when they scan your AirTag with an NFC-capable smartphone. Don’t worry, though — privacy features ensure you’re the only person who can see where your AirTag is, and that any devices relaying its location stay anonymous.

Many reviewers agree the AirTag’s technology surpasses that of the popular Tile trackers. Purchase a single AirTag or opt for a pack of four to place one in your suitcase, attach one to your key ring, stick one in your wallet and/or share one with family.

Note that you’ll need an AirTag holder to secure it to your belongings. These are some great options:

— Belkin Apple AirTag Secure Holder

— Sonix Terrazzo Confetti With Keychain

— WITHit Apple AirTag Silicone Clip-on Cover

Best Overall Runner-up: Tile Pro

Price $34.99 or less Amazon rating 4.4/5 stars Best feature Finds phones Technology Bluetooth Compatible devices Android, iOS Monthly fee None

Nearly a decade after Tile launched its first tracking device, its products remain some of the best on the market. The Tile Pro is especially ideal for locating luggage, as it can track items up to 400 feet away. It can also help you find your smartphone: Just double-press the Tile button to make your phone ring, even if it’s in silent mode. Tile Pro owners — who agree this tracking device is easy to use and convenient for everyday use — can add their contact information in settings to be notified if someone in the Tile network finds their tag and scans its QR code.

The Tile Pro is water-resistant and offers up to one year of (replaceable) battery life. It is compatible with all operating systems as well as Amazon Alexa, Siri, Hey Google and Smart Home.

You can purchase a single Tile Pro, a two-pack or a four-pack, with the option to upgrade to a premium plan for free battery replacement and smart alerts when you leave tagged items behind. The Tile Slim, which is credit card-sized and ideal for passport holders and wallets, can also be useful for travel.

Best GPS: GEGO GPS Luggage Tracker

Price $89.99 or less Amazon rating 3.8/5 stars Best feature Lost luggage compensation Technology GPS and GSM Compatible devices iOS, Android Monthly fee $13.95 or $19.95

While mainstream luggage trackers like the Apple AirTag and Tile Pro rely on Bluetooth technology, the GEGO Luggage Tracker uses GPS to provide real-time updates no matter where you are in the world. Even if you don’t have an internet connection, you’ll be able to see the exact coordinates of your belongings via the GEGO GPS app, which is compatible with all devices. You can also view the location history of your bag and receive text alerts when it has arrived at or departed an airport.

Perhaps the best feature of the GEGO is that it offers lost luggage compensation. If your device can’t help you locate your luggage within 96 hours, you’ll be eligible for a reimbursement of up to $1,000 per bag (for a maximum of two bags per subscription).

As with other GPS trackers, a subscription fee is required; you can either pay $19.95 a month or a discounted annual fee of $167.40 ($13.95 a month). Roaming charges do not apply, and GEGO GPS owners can easily suspend or cancel their subscription at any time.

Recent reviewers rave about this luggage tracker, noting it’s a worthy investment for frequent and/or business travelers. They also praise the company’s customer service.

