U.S. Cellular: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 3, 2023, 7:56 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United States Cellular Corp. (USM) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $23 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 26 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The wireless telecommunications service provider posted revenue of $963 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $975.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

