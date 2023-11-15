Sonos: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.2…

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems posted revenue of $305.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $305.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $10.3 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.66 billion.

Sonos expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion.

