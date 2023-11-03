Interface: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported earnings of $9.9 million in its third quarter.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported earnings of $9.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The carpet tile company posted revenue of $311 million in the period.

Interface expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion.

