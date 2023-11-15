Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR–SENATE-MARCUS

DAVIDSON, N.C. — A North Carolina Democratic legislator won’t seek reelection to the state Senate next year after recent redistricting by the Republican-controlled General Assembly places her residence in a heavily GOP district where a Republican incumbent also lives. But Sen. Natasha Marcus of Mecklenburg County told WFAE-FM that instead she’s considering a run for statewide office, although she didn’t say which one. Candidate filing begins Dec. 4 for the 2024 elections. SENT: 280 words.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2024-HALEY

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nikki Haley says anonymity online poses a “national security threat.” The GOP presidential contender Tuesday called for user verification and said social media networks should reveal their algorithms. Haley’s transparency appeal has sparked backlash across the conservative social media space and drawn direct criticism from some of her GOP presidential rivals. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called Haley’s proposal “dangerous and unconstitutional.” Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy called the idea “disgusting.” Haley somewhat amended her stance Wednesday, saying she was more focused on keeping users from countries like Russia and China from being anonymous, not Americans. Her campaign did not immediately return a message seeking explanation on how she would propose to parse users in such a way. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 670 words, photo.

____

VIRGINIA

SCHOOL SHOOTING-NEWPORT NEWS

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in a Virginia classroom is set to be sentenced and could face prison time for using marijuana while owning a gun. Deja Taylor’s son took his mother’s handgun to school and shot and wounded teacher Abby Zwerner in January. Taylor’s attorneys said ahead of Wednesday’s federal court sentencing that they’re requesting probation and home confinement. But federal prosecutors said they’re seeking a 21-month prison sentence. Using marijuana while owning a firearm is illegal under U.S. law, and prosecutors said Taylor’s chronic abuse of marijuana extended far beyond recreational use. By Ben Finley. SENT: 790 words, photos, audio.

SENATE LEADERSHIP

RICHMOND, Va. — Both Democrats and Republicans in the Virginia Senate have picked veteran legislators to lead their respective caucuses beginning in next year’s legislative session. Senate Democrats selected Scott Surovell on Wednesday to serve as majority leader. He’ll succeed outgoing Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, who is retiring. Surovell is an attorney from Fairfax County who has served in the General Assembly since 2010. Senate Republicans, who grew their caucus by one member this election cycle, tapped Ryan McDougle of Hanover to serve as GOP leader. McDougle is also an attorney. He’s served in the General Assembly since 2002. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 400 words.

VIRGINIA ELECTIONS-PROSECUTOR

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A prominent Democratic prosecutor in northern Virginia conceded defeat Wednesday in her re-election bid, giving the GOP perhaps their highest-profile victory in an election that saw Democrats take control of both chambers in the state Legislature. By Matthew Barakat. UPCOMING: 350 words by 3 p.m., photo.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

CLIMATE CHANGE-MARYLAND APPOINTMENTS

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has announced two new positions to help address the causes and effects of climate change. Moore, a Democrat, announced Wednesday that Meghan Conklin will be the state’s first chief sustainability officer, focusing on meeting the state’s climate and environmental goals. The governor also appointed Michael Hinson to be Maryland’s first chief resilience officer. Hinson will work to make sure the state is prepared to adapt, mitigate, and recover from all hazards and emergencies, including disasters that have increased in frequency and intensity from climate change. SENT: 220 words.

____

____

TOP STORIES

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS – Israeli troops stormed into Gaza’s largest hospital, searching for traces of Hamas inside and beneath the facility filled with hundreds of patients, including newborns, who have gone for days without electricity and with little food as fighting raged around them. Details from the Wednesday raid remained sketchy, but officials from Israel and Gaza presented different narratives about what was happening at the hospital: The Israeli army released video showing soldiers carrying boxes labeled as “baby food” and “medical supplies,” while Gaza health officials talked of terrified staff and patients as troops moved through the buildings. By Najib Jobain, Jack Jeffery and Samy Magdy. SENT: 1,245 words, photos, video, audio. WITH: ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-LIVE UPDATES.

APEC-BIDEN-XI – Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are heading into their meeting at a country estate in California hoping to stabilize U.S.-China relations after a period of tumult. But the White House says Biden is prepared to confront Xi on difficult issues such as trade, Beijing’s burgeoning relationship with Iran and human rights concerns. The leaders last spoke a year ago. By Aamer Madhani, Colleen Long and Didi Tang. SENT: 1,090 words, photos, video, audio. Developing from 2 p.m. EST meeting.

CONGRESS-BUDGET – The Senate is heading for a vote on a temporary government funding package as lawmakers sought to keep the holiday season free from any suspense over a government shutdown. Senators were trying to speed forward on the funding package on Wednesday. It would set up a final confrontation on the government budget in the new year. By Stephen Groves. UPCOMING: 680 words, photos by 2:30 p.m. EST.

OCEAN FISHERIES-FORCED LABOR – A new report has identified nearly 500 industrial fishing vessels where workers face hazardous, forced conditions sometimes akin to slavery. The research by the Washington, D.C.-based Financial Transparency Coalition is the most comprehensive attempt to date to identify the vessels and companies responsible for abuses at sea. A quarter of the suspected ships are flagged to China. By Joshua Goodman. SENT: 735 words, photo.

ARGENTINA-MILEI RALLIES – Batman and the Joker, a man decked out in a full-body lion costume, another whose head and arms have been replaced by chainsaws. This isn’t Carnival or Comic-Con, but an outlandish campaign rally for presidential candidate Javier Milei in Argentina. His candidacy started as a made-for-television spectacle, and his followers picked up the baton and often turn rallies into opportunities to show their devotion to their candidate using props that go viral on social media. By Daniel Politi and Rodrigo Abd. SENT: 615 words, photos.

MIGRATION-BRITAIN-RWANDA – The British government says it will still try to send some migrants on a one-way trip to Rwanda, despite the U.K. Supreme Court ruling that the contentious plan is illegal. Five justices on the country’s top court say asylum-seekers would be “at real risk of ill-treatment” because they could be sent back to their home countries once they were in Rwanda. By Jill Lawless. SENT: 1,025 words, photo.

____

