Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2024-CONGRESS

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina congressional candidate who narrowly lost in the state’s only U.S. House swing district in 2022 is running in 2024 for a seat in another part of the state. Republican Bo Hines on Thursday filed candidacy papers with federal elections officials and released a video for his bid in the 6th Congressional District. The 6th District is currently represented by Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning, but recent redistricting means the district now leans Republican. Hines ran in a Raleigh-area district in 2022 and lost to Democrat Wiley Nickel. Other announced Republicans in the 6th District field include former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker. Primary elections are in March. SENT: 340 words, photos.

HUSBAND FATALLY BEATEN-NORTH CAROLINA

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has sentenced the wife of an Irish businessman and her father to additional prison time after their pleas to voluntary manslaughter in her husband’s 2015 beating death. News outlets report that Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens were sentenced Wednesday to 51 to 74 months in prison. Their attorneys say each will serve only seven months behind bars, thanks to good behavior sentencing reduction earned during the 44 months they’ve already served. Each was previously sentenced from 20 to 25 years. Last week, Corbett pleaded no contest and her father pleaded guilty, two years after their 2017 second-degree murder convictions were reversed. Corbett’s husband, Jason Corbett, died at their home in 2015. SENT: 550 words.

VIRGINIA

COMMERCIAL SEX RING ARRESTS

Three people have been charged with running a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers. Prosecutors alleged Wednesday that the individuals used two websites and a network of brothels in Massachusetts and eastern Virginia to make hundreds of thousands of dollars. Acting Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said authorities believe potentially hundreds of people bought sex services through this ring, including doctors, lawyers, accountants, elected officials, military officers, government contractors, professors and executives at tech companies.

HOSPITALS-STRIKE

OAKLAND, Calif. — Tens of thousands of health care workers have ratified a new four-year contract with industry giant Kaiser Permanente following a strike over wages and staffing levels. The parties announced the contract’s approval on Thursday. Of the 85,000 members in the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, 98.5% voted to ratify the deal. It runs retroactively from Oct. 1 through September 2027. Oakland, California-based Kaiser has hospitals and clinics that serve nearly 13 million Americans. Union members say understaffing is boosting the hospital system’s profits but hurting patients. Both sides say they prioritized patient health care during their talks. SENT: 250 words.

BRANDY OLD FASHIONED

MADISON, Wis. — In Wisconsin, the old fashioned cocktail comes with brandy, not bourbon. Now, state lawmakers want to make it somewhat official. A resolution declaring the brandy old fashioned as the official Wisconsin state cocktail was up for approval Thursday in the state Assembly. It’s a resolution, not a bill, so even if passed by the Assembly and Senate, the brandy old fashioned won’t make it onto the list of other official state symbols that include milk as the official beverage, kringle as the official pastry and corn as the official grain. For the unfamiliar, the old fashioned cocktail in just about every place other than Wisconsin is traditionally made with a whiskey, like bourbon, sugar and bitters. By Scott Bauer. SENT: 410 words, photos.

EDUCATION-COMMUNITY COLLEGE TRANSFERS

Partnerships between two- and four-year colleges and universities could help more community college students go on to earn bachelor’s degrees, according to data released Thursday by U.S. Education Department. Only 13% of federal financial aid recipients who enrolled in community college in 2014 went on to receive a bachelor’s degree within eight years, the data found. Hundreds of thousands of those who enroll annually at the more affordable two-year schools plan to transfer to a four-year program at a college or university, but obstacles including lost credit transfers and a lack of guidance get in the way. By Carolyn Thompson. SENT: 750 words, photo.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

FBI HEADQUARTERS

WASHINGTON — The FBI director has told staff in an internal message that he’s concerned about a “potential conflict of interest” in the process used by the Biden administration to select a Maryland site for the bureau’s new headquarters. Christopher Wray says in an email obtained by The Associated Press that Congress may review the matter. There’s been a contentious competition among jurisdictions in the national capital region to land America’s premier law enforcement agency. The government confirmed on Wednesday it had picked Greenbelt, Maryland, a Washington suburb, as the home to replace the crumbling J. Edgar Hoover Building blocks from the White House. Wray said his objections were about the process rather than the new site itself. By Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 420 words, photos.

