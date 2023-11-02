Atlassian: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.9 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $977.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $959 million.

