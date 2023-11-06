Alpha and Omega: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (AOSL) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (AOSL) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $5.8 million.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 33 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $180.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Alpha and Omega said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $175 million.

Alpha and Omega shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $25.36, a decline of 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOSL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.