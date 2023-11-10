16 Best Business Schools for an International MBA

Get a cross-cultural education. Earning an MBA in the U.S. doesn’t mean graduates have to stay here to work. Some…

Get a cross-cultural education.

Earning an MBA in the U.S. doesn’t mean graduates have to stay here to work. Some schools allow students to take courses and participate in activities to teach them how to be business leaders abroad as well as domestically. International MBA programs offer specialized courses and study abroad experiences. Students in these programs may find jobs in international business or at multinational companies. Here are the 20 best business schools to get an international MBA, per U.S. News rankings

16 (tie). American University (Kogod) (DC)

Number of full-time students (2022-2023): 21

16 (tie). Arizona State University (Carey)

Number of full-time students (2022-2023): 62

16 (tie). Cornell University (Johnson) (NY)

Number of full-time students (2022-2023): 303

16 (tie). Loyola University New Orleans (Butt) (LA)

Number of full-time students (2022-2023): 21

16 (tie). University of Texas (McCombs)

Number of full-time students (2022-2023): 220

15. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

Number of full-time students (2022-2023): 408

14. Yale University (CT)

Number of full-time students (2022-2023): 347

13. University of Southern California (Marshall)

Number of full-time students (2022-2023): 190

12. Fordham University (Gabelli) (NY)

Number of full-time students (2022-2023): 61

11. Saint Louis University (Chaifetz) (MO)

Number of full-time students (2022-2023): 26

10. University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

Number of full-time students (2022-2023): 247

8. (tie). George Washington University (DC)

Number of full-time students (2022-2023): 56

8 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

Number of full-time students (2022-2023): 378

7. New York University (Stern)

Number of full-time students (2022-2023): 324

6. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

Number of full-time students (2022-2023): 894

5. Columbia University (NY)

Number of full-time students (2022-2023): 629

4. Florida International University

Number of full-time students (2022-2023): 44

3. Georgetown University (McDonough) (DC)

Number of full-time students (2022-2023): 249

2. Harvard University (MA)

Number of full-time students (2022-2023): 1,015

1. University of South Carolina (Moore)

Number of full-time students (2022-2023): 24

Discover more about getting an MBA.

Learn how to stand out as an MBA applicant, and get our complete rankings of the 2023-2024 Best Business Schools. For more advice on how to select a business school, follow U.S. News Education on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

Top international MBA programs

1. University of South Carolina (Moore)

More from U.S. News

How MBA Students Can Get More International Experience

10 Most Affordable Online MBA Programs

6 Hot Jobs for MBA Graduates

16 Best Business Schools for an International MBA originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 11/28/23: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.