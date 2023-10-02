Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Oct. 02. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Oct. 02.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 02 1:30 PM Dem Sen. Mark Warner holds conversation on the ‘affordable housing crisis’ – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner holds conversation on the ‘affordable housing crisis’ with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and representatives from the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Virginia Housing Alliance, Richmond City Council, House of Delegates, and state Senate

Location: Calhoun Family Investment Center, 436 Calhoun St Suite 105, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Laura Dacy, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Laura_Dacy@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 228 6884

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Monday, Oct. 02 NewMarket Corp Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 2.25000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx

Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 03 9:00 AM Dem Sen. Mark Warner attends Punchbowl News conversation – Punchbowl News holds Pop-Up conversation with Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, Punchbowl News founder and CEO Anna Palmer and senior congressional reporter Andrew Desiderio

Location: Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://punchbowl.news, https://twitter.com/PunchbowlNews

Contacts: Punchbowl News media, media@punchbowl.news

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Oct. 04 – Friday, Oct. 06 U.S. MLRC Media Law Conference

Location: Lansdowne Resort, 44050 Woodridge Pkwy, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.medialaw.org/

Contacts: MLRC, medialaw@medialaw.org, 1 212 337 0200

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.