Tree.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $148.5 million in its third quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $11.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $155.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $161.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Tree.com said it expects revenue in the range of $132 million to $142 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $670 million to $680 million.

