Top Gifts for People With Diabetes

What makes the perfect gift for someone with diabetes? While there are many available products made specifically for people with diabetes, something I’ve learned from successfully managing Type 1 diabetes for over 50 years is that sometimes the best gifts have nothing to do with diabetes.

After all, we want the receiver to like our gift and to be able to use it. I’ve put together my top thoughtful gift ideas for people managing diabetes — no compression socks or alcohol swabs. Consider this gift guide to be a little help from a friend.

Gifts for Relaxation and Body Movement

Yoga equipment and yoga wear are on my list because there are many types of yoga that can fit into any level of physical activity, from chair yoga to aerial yoga. Participating in yoga has many health benefits including increasing body movement and decreasing stress and anxiety. Because of this, yoga can be a key positive element in diabetes management. I tapped into the knowledge and experience of my colleague and yoga instructor Jewell Blackwell for recommendations for yoga equipment and gear.

Yoga mat

Thicker mats are nice when you are on your knees, but note that a thicker mat may be harder to transport. There isn’t one brand of mat that is recommended.

Yoga mat strap

A yoga mat strap can make a big difference when carrying your mat (especially a thicker mat) to a yoga class. Some mats already come with a strap, but if there isn’t a strap this could be a nice gift or stocking stuffer.

Yoga blocks

I’ve used these blocks in each of my yoga hatha classes. The blocks help with body alignment and can give you an extra lift to get into yoga positions more easily. These blocks are sturdy and can be incorporated into your yoga routine.

Yoga straps

These types of straps can also help with alignment during your yoga workout routine.

Yoga bolsters

Bolsters are another accessory you can use for helping align your body and is great for relaxation. These are basically pillows and can really help you feel relaxed.

Yoga apparel

Blackwell’s favorite brand for yoga wear is Alo Brand. She says that the clothing feels comfy and has sweat wick-away technology to help keep you cool and dry.

A special guide to yoga

Yoga Therapy for Diabetes, written by Evan Soroka (a person who is managing her own diabetes) is the must-have guide. This book speaks directly to people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, as she understands our challenges. I recently took a yoga nidra class led by Soroka, so I can certainly give a testimonial on her ability to guide us to a state of calmness.

Taking Relaxation to the Bedroom and Beyond

While we know that sleep and feeling is vital to overall well-being for everyone, a night of poor sleep can directly raise a person with diabetes’s blood sugar level for the whole day. Simply said, a good night’s rest is a critical part of diabetes management.

But people with diabetes often have disrupted sleep for reasons related to wearing medical devices like an insulin pump or a continuous glucose monitoring system. They can experience frustration and discomfort when it comes to lounging and sleeping, and many insulin pumps use tubing to get insulin from the device through a port inserted on the person’s body.

MBK is an innovative, luxury sleepwear and loungewear that has pockets strategically positioned to help hold insulin pump devices. The brand is designed by a person with Type 1 diabetes. These pajamas, t-shirts and hoodies have the ability to integrate tubing through the garment to provide quick access to the pump for easy management during the night or while lounging. The garments have multiple generous internal and external pockets designed to house phones and CGM devices, so they are always within reach.

Research from people with Type 1 diabetes has guided the design in every detail which also includes 100% breathable pima cotton, a wider waistband to support device weight and pocket locations which distribute the weight of all devices to provide maximum comfort. There is nothing better than to give the gift of a good night’s sleep and comfortable clothing for people living with diabetes.

Jewelry With a Purpose

For safety’s sake alone, if you have been diagnosed with diabetes, I encourage you to wear some form of medical identification. My motto is “don’t leave home without it.”

I’ve heard lots of excuses — some think the ID is only for those who might have dangerous low blood sugars, which is not the truth. If someone with diabetes is in an accident, for instance, emergency personnel need to know that they have diabetes to make treatment decisions.

Diabetes is part of your medical record whether it’s Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. Medical ID fashions has a beautiful line of jewelry that serves as your voice if you fall ill or have an accident and need medical support. They carry a line of jewelry for women, men, and children. These medical IDs have come a long way in their appearance and now an ID can be part of your jewelry fashion statement.

Everyone who has been diagnosed with diabetes should be wearing a medical ID, which offers important information to the medical team. Simply said, it could save their life.

Knowledge Is Power

None of us knows everything, right? After being diagnosed with diabetes, most people face a steep learning curve since the foundation of management is based on lifestyle. The top book on my list to recommend is the all-inclusive Diabetes Meal Planning and Nutrition for Dummies. This book continues to rank in Amazon’s Top 10 General Diabetes Books category for good reason. Diabetes Meal Planning and Nutrition for Dummies is a great guide and resource book for any person diagnosed with diabetes whether they have been diagnosed with prediabetes, Type 2 diabetes or Type 1 diabetes.

This book can be used as a guide for day-to-day diabetes management with a focus on the number one asked question: What can I eat if I have been diagnosed with diabetes? Full disclosure, I am the principal author of this book. I love the Dummies books because they are written so that you do not need to read cover to cover to get the information. Each chapter is self-sufficient for increasing your knowledge on the particular topic. Some fantastic recipes and sample diabetes meal plans are also included.

Sweet Treats

While you might not think a dietitian and diabetes educator would be suggesting cookies as a holiday gift, I have added a cookie brand called Joydays to my list. People with diabetes do not need to feel any sense of deprivation when it comes to eating, and these cookies can make a great stocking stuffer, a treat to bring to work or a great diabetes-friendly gift.

I believe in the “all foods can fit” concept, especially when a food product offers a good source of fiber (five grams), 14 to 15 grams of carbohydrate and three to five grams of protein per two cookie serving. For people with diabetes, consuming foods that are higher in fiber has extra benefits because the fiber helps slow down the absorption of carbs and helps you feel full.

Joydays is a next-generation food company creating foods with actual function for people with chronic conditions. Their line of low-glycemic cookies are still packed with classic flavors you know and love (chocolate chip, double chocolate and peanut butter). They use monk fruit, allulose and date paste as the sweetening agents. You can buy them on Amazon or in the Walmart diabetes aisle. Go to www.getjoydays.com for more info.

A Nutty Basket of Treats

There is a lot of research on the benefits of consuming nuts to help with blood sugar management. Nuts, a source of plant-based protein and healthy fats, help slow down absorption of carbohydrates we consume. I love using nuts as a snack or at the end of a meal. Nuts can be a great stocking stuffer, gift or food item to bring to a party or the office.

Dream Kitchen Machine

For all of us, not just people with diabetes, studies show that cooking at home is almost always a healthier option than eating out. And if finding time to cook seems to get in the way, an air fryer can help cut down on meal prep time by getting your meal cooked in as little as 15 minutes all in one place. The Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer has the ability to steam and air fry at the same time. This is a great way to get a balanced plate by cooking your protein, carbohydrates and vegetables all in one pot. Remember that cooking everything in one pot will also save on cleanup time. I love having meal prep time saving hacks that I can feel great about.

Honestly, anyone would be thrilled to receive one of these thoughtful gifts for people with diabetes. Hopefully, these suggestions will save you some time in individualizing your gift selection for people who have been diagnosed with diabetes.

Update 11/01/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.