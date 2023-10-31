Live Radio
Oneok: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 31, 2023, 4:24 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oneok Inc. (OKE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $454 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 99 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $4.19 billion in the period.

Oneok expects full-year earnings to be $5.81 per share.

