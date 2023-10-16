Easy Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan for Beginners

The Mediterranean diet has long been applauded for its health benefits, including positive impacts on heart health, bone strength and…

The Mediterranean diet has long been applauded for its health benefits, including positive impacts on heart health, bone strength and diabetes management — and it’s earned the title of “No. 1 Best Diet Overall” for a reason. But how does the diet fare for losing weight?

When used with intention, experts say that the Mediterranean diet can support healthy weight loss. However, because weight loss is dependent on expending more energy than you are taking in — or, burning more calories than you consume — this eating style alone does not guarantee a new number on the scale.

Melanie Murphy Richter, a registered dietitian nutritionist based in the Los Angeles area and instructor of Nutrition Physiology at the University of California Irvine, says that moderating portion sizes and coupling this diet with regular movement or physical activity, which is a priority in the Mediterranean lifestyle, may help people lose weight on the Mediterranean diet.

“Rather than dedicating one hour to a HIIT training and calling it a day, the Mediterranean diet encourages regular, more consistent movement throughout the day,” Richter explains. “The more movement we incorporate on a day-to-day basis, the more likely we burn calories and slim down.”

Further, nourishing your body with lean proteins and whole grains — hallmarks of the Mediterranean diet — can increase your energy levels and help ward off cravings for a less nutritious snack.

Monica Reinagel, a licensed dietitian nutritionist, host of the Nutrition Diva podcast and co-founder of the Weighless program, says the Mediterranean diet can be successful for weight loss for some people. Among other reasons, she says it is an eating pattern that is enjoyable, making it easier to sustain.

“When it comes to losing weight and — more importantly — keeping it off, it’s really important to find an eating pattern that you actually enjoy,” Reinagel says. “Diets that are very low in carbohydrates or very low in fats can be effective in promoting weight loss, but, in my experience, people get tired of the restrictions. I’ve found that a Mediterranean diet pattern is one that people find easier to adopt as a long-term behavior change.”

How to Shop for the Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean diet is inspired by historical eating patterns of people living in areas near the Mediterranean Sea, like Spain and Greece. It emphasizes eating an abundance of whole foods, plant-based foods and healthy fats. Lean meats and fishes are incorporated into the diet but red meat only appears at a minimum — although it is not excluded. Processed foods are rarely consumed.

With this in mind, shopping for the Mediterranean diet can mean starting out in the the perimeter of the grocery store at the produce section for fruits and vegetables. Next, visiting the inner aisles to stock up on a mix of spices, oils, nuts, seeds, legumes and grains. Depending on your dietary preferences you may want to pick up a cut of lean fish or poultry too.

[READ: Mediterranean Diet on a Budget]

Mediterranean Diet Food List

Pantry items

— Pepper, dried herbs and spices of choice.

— Olive oil.

— Nuts.

— Legumes like chickpeas, beans and lentils.

— Seeds.

— Whole-grain bread.

— Farro, bulgur, couscous, barley, quinoa, brown and wild rice or freekeh.

— Sweet potatoes, or other kinds of potatoes.

— Honey.

— Vinegar-based salad dressings, like balsamic dressing or red wine vinaigrette.

— Whole-grain crackers.

— Canned olives, tomatoes and chickpeas.

— Tomato sauce.

— Cornmeal.

[SEE: Cooking at Home on the Mediterranean Diet.]

Fridge items

— Vegetables of several colors.

— Fruits, preferably those in season.

— Eggs.

— Yogurt.

— Milk, or non-dairy milk.

— Seafood (can also keep canned or frozen).

— Smoked salmon.

— Hummus.

— Plain yogurt.

— Cheese, like feta, parmesan or goat cheese.

— Poultry, like chicken or turkey.

[READ: What Are the Best Snacks for the Mediterranean Diet?]

Mediterranean Diet Meal Prep

While studies show that adherence to the Mediterranean diet may prevent weight gain and lower obesity risks over time, losing weight may depend on your current activity level and how much food you are eating. It will also depend on factors like starting body size, hormones and metabolism.

If you are unsure how your current energy intake correlates to your output, meal prepping and planning out portion sizes may help you better understand what size meals you should be eating to lose weight, if that is your goal.

Luckily, Richter says that one of the many “hallmarks” of the Mediterranean diet is its emphasis on moderate portion sizes.

These can “help people control their caloric consumption which also assists in weight loss,” she adds.

To prepare for the Mediterranean diet, you can start by going through your pantry and finding an assortment of foods that you enjoy and that contain a mix of macronutrients — proteins, fats and carbohydrates — to keep you nourished throughout the day.

From there, how much you need to meal plan will vary from person to person. If you work from home and have a lot of time on your hands, you might enjoy taking a long lunch break to cook a meal. If you are constantly running around or work from an office, it may be in your best interest to pre-cook or assemble a meal the night before.

Richter recommends filling half of your plate with vegetables — “ideally as colorful as you can find” — one quarter of it with lean meats or plant protein sources and the last quarter with whole grains. Depending on what you are assembling, she suggests drizzling in olive oil, sprinkling in nuts or tossing in some avocado to ensure healthy fats are included in your meal too.

For example, you can whip together a salad with ingredients like fresh vegetables, cheese, nuts and a portion of canned or pre-cooked fish and put that in a container for the next day. You could do the same with a grain bowl or a sandwich.

What to Remove From the Pantry

Processed foods don’t tend to grow (or graze) near the Mediterranean, and they are scarce in the Mediterranean diet as well. So, people who are following a strict Mediterranean diet will want to remove processed foods, such as chips and cookies, from their pantry.

This can be key for losing weight on the diet, as “foods that are high in saturated fats, added sugar and other additives are known to cause internal inflammation which promotes weight gain and poor health outcomes,” Richter says.

The Mediterranean diet shuns added sugar, which is found in everything from fruit-flavored Greek yogurt to many pasta sauces.

Pre-packaged foods with a laundry list of items on their ingredient list or foods containing artificial additives are examples of items to avoid.

7-Day Meal Plan for Beginners

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Breakfast Avocado toast Strawberries Berry and nut oatmeal Fruity breakfast salad Mediterranean egg omelet Cauliflower crust breakfast pizza 1 cup grapes Smoked salmon breakfast wrap 1 orange Ricotta apricot toast with walnuts Morning Snack Trail mix Yogurt parfait Stuffed dates Apples and almond butter Sweet potato with cinnamon butter Triscuit crackers and cheese Healthier rice pudding with dried cherries and almonds Lunch Chilled shrimp and cocktail sauce Cucumber feta salad Tomato, pesto and cheese sandwich Hummus wrap Lentil salad Tomato and white bean Soup Whole grain dinner roll 1 apple Panzanella 10 strawberries Bean burger on whole-wheat bun ½ cup fresh pineapple Afternoon Snack Grapes Italian-seasoned popcorn Multigrain frozen waffle Chocolate tofu mouse Roasted chickpeas Baby carrots and dip Baba ghanoush and pita chips Dinner Roasted pork tenderloin with vegetables Green beans Mediterranean orzo Easy seasoned trout Cooked spinach Lemon chicken Brown rice Broccoli Tuna patties Peas Shrimp stir-fry Mediterranean quinoa stuffed peppers

7-Day Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan

The Mediterranean diet is not the wine, pasta and bread free-for-all that some people like to envision. In fact, many people are shocked to discover that cheese, eggs and poultry should be limited, while red meat should be avoided as much as possible.

MONDAY

Breakfast:

— Avocado Toast (282 calories)Top two slices of whole-grain toast with ½ of a ripe, mashed avocado. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of everything bagel seasoning. If you want, rub a clove of garlic on the toast before spreading the avocado.

— Strawberries (49 calories) 1 cup fresh strawberries, halved.

Morning Snack:

— Trail Mix (173 calories) ¼ cup trail mix.

Lunch:

— Shrimp (227 calories) Six medium, cooked and chilled shrimp served with 3 tablespoons cocktail sauce.

— Cucumber Salad (199 calories) Mix together 1 cup sliced cucumber, ¼ cup red onion, 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes, ¼ cup feta cheese, 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar and 1 teaspoon olive oil.

Afternoon Snack:

— Grapes (62 calories) 1 cup grapes.

Dinner:

— Roasted Pork Tenderloin With Vegetables (462 calories) On a sheet pan, toss 3 ounces of pork tenderloin, 1 cup halved red potatoes and 2 peeled carrots cut into 1-inch pieces with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 2 cloves of minced garlic. Sprinkle with herbs of your choice, such as thyme or rosemary. Bake at 425 degrees for 30 minutes.

— Green Beans (34 calories) Serve one cup of cooked green beans with the pork dinner.

Monday totals: 1,484 calories, 74 grams fat, 16 grams saturated fat, 2,325 mg sodium, 125 grams carbohydrate, 26 grams fiber, 94 grams protein.

TUESDAY

Breakfast:

— Fruit and Nut Oatmeal (420 calories) Prepare ½ cup rolled oats according to package directions. Tops with ½ cup blueberries, ¼ cup walnut halves, ¼ cup milk and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Morning Snack:

— Fruit and Yogurt Parfait (265 calories) Layer 1 cup light vanilla Greek yogurt and 1 cup frozen, thawed cherries. Top with ¼ cup granola.

Lunch:

— Tomato, Pesto and Cheese Sandwich (312 calories) Spread 4 tablespoons prepared pesto on a small ciabatta roll. Layer with 2 ounces sliced mozzarella cheese and a slice of tomato.

Afternoon Snack:

— Popcorn (328 calories) Mix two cups of air-popped popcorn with ½ tablespoon olive oil, 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese and 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning.

Dinner:

— Mediterranean Orzo (439 calories) Cook two ounces of whole-grain orzo according to package directions. After draining the pasta, stir in 2 tablespoons sliced Kalamata olives, 2 tablespoons diced red onion, 2 teaspoons lemon juice, ½ tablespoon olive oil, ? tsp salt and 2 tablespoons chopped jarred roasted red pepper.

Tuesday totals: 1,764 calories, 70 grams fat, 14 grams saturated fat, 1,062 mg sodium, 225 grams carbohydrate, 25 grams fiber, 75 grams protein.

WEDNESDAY

Breakfast:

— Quinoa and Fruit Breakfast Salad (458 calories) Top one cup of baby spinach with a ½ cup of cooked quinoa, ¼ cup of slivered almonds, and ? cup each of diced peaches, blackberries and raspberries. Create a salad dressing from 1 teaspoon orange juice, ½ teaspoon lime juice, ¼ teaspoon Dijon mustard, ¼ teaspoon maple syrup and 1 tablespoon olive oil.

Morning Snack:

— Stuffed Dates (314 calories) Remove the pits from five Medjool dates and cut slits on the top of each. Use 1 ounce of goat cheese to stuff the dates. Push a walnut half into the center of each cheese-filled date.

Lunch:

— Hummus Wrap (257 calories) Spread ¼ cup hummus on a 7-inch whole-grain tortilla. Layer on half of a small cucumber — sliced, ¼ cup drained roasted red peppers and 10 halved cherry tomatoes. Top with 1 cup of romaine lettuce.

Afternoon Snack:

— Whole-grain waffle (246 calories) Top one frozen whole-grain waffle with either 1 tablespoon of syrup or jam of your choice.

Dinner:

— Easy Seasoned Trout (364 calories) Season a 4-oz piece of trout with ? tsp smoked paprika, ? tsp garlic powder and ¼ tsp coriander. Coat with 1 tablespoon flour. Fry in 1 tablespoon olive oil for 6 minutes, flipping halfway through.

— Cooked Spinach (53 calories) Combine 1/2 cup of frozen spinach prepared according to package directions with 2 Tbsp minced shallots, ¼ tsp dried basil, ¼ tsp lemon zest, ½ Tbsp lemon juice and ¼ tsp garlic. Top with 2 Tbsp crumbled feta cheese.

Wednesday totals: 1691 calories, 84 grams fat, 19 grams saturated fat, 1,374 mg sodium, 176 grams carbohydrate, 32 grams fiber, 76 grams protein.

THURSDAY

Breakfast:

— Mediterranean Egg Omelet (301 calories) Whisk two eggs with 2 tablespoons water. Heat ½ tablespoons of olive oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Pour in egg mixture. Once eggs are thickened, add 2 tablespoons goat cheese, 2 tablespoons chopped green onion and ¼ cup chopped sundried tomatoes to one side of the omelet. Fold the omelet in half and slide it onto a plate.

Morning Snack:

— Apple Slices and Almond Butter (312 calories) Slice one apple and dip into 2 tablespoons of almond butter.

Lunch:

— Lentil Salad (220 calories)Mix together one cup of cooked lentils (canned and rinsed are great), ½tablesppons of olive oil, 1 tablespoons of minced fresh mint, ½ teaspoon minced garlic, 1 Tablespoon lemon juice, ? tsp salt, a sprinkle of black pepper and 1 tablespoon diced red onion.

Afternoon Snack:

— Chocolate Tofu Mousse (318 calories)Melt 2 ounces of dark chocolate chips in the microwave. Blend with 3 ounces of silken tofu and ¼ tsp of vanilla extract in a blender or food processor. Freeze for 30 minutes before eating.

Dinner:

— Lemon Chicken (222 calories)Put a small chicken breast (roughly 3 ounces) — or half of a large one — between two pieces of wax paper and flatten with a meat mallet or a rolling pin. Coat chicken in 1 tablespoon of flour. Heat ½ tablespoon of olive oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Cook chicken breast for three minutes on each side or until browned and cooked through. Remove the chicken and keep it warm. Add 1 tablespoon chicken broth and 1 tablespoon lemon juice to the skillet and cook for one minute, stirring. Pour sauce over chicken and sprinkle with parsley. Squeeze more lemon juice on top if you would like and season with black pepper.

— Brown Rice (109 calories) Stir 1 tsp of butter and ? of salt into ½ cup of brown rice.

— Broccoli (31 calories) Serve 1 cup of cooked broccoli with the rice and chicken.

Thursday totals: 1,512 calories, 80 grams fat, 24 grams saturated fat, 1,349 mg sodium, 141 grams carbohydrate, 20 grams fiber, 78 grams protein

FRIDAY

Breakfast:

— Cauliflower Crust Breakfast Pizza (150 calories) Mix 1 cup cooked and cooled cauliflower crumbles, 1 tablespoon liquid egg substitute, ¼ cup shredded mozzarella cheese, ? tsp garlic powder and ? tsp onion salt together. Pat into a small circle on a cookie sheet. Bake at 450 degrees for 15 minutes. Remove the crust from the oven and reduce the temperature to 400. Cook 1 tablespoon onion, ¼ cup spinach and 1 tablespoon sundried tomatoes in a small skillet for two minutes. Whisk an egg and add to the skillet with the vegetables. Scramble the egg until cooked through. Top the crust with the egg mixture and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes.

Afternoon Snack:

— Sweet Potato With Cinnamon Butter (154 calories)Melt ½ tablespoon butter in the microwave and stir in a sprinkle of cinnamon. Split a baked sweet potato in half and top with the cinnamon butter.

Lunch:

— Tomato and White Bean Soup (200 calories)Simmer half a can of low-sodium tomato soup, ½ cup of white beans and 1 cup of fresh spinach leaves until warmed through and spinach is wilted.

— Whole-Grain Dinner Roll (127 calories)

— 1 Medium Apple (116 calories).

Afternoon Snack:

— Roasted Chickpeas (115 calories)Thoroughly rinse and dry ½ cup of chickpeas. Drizzle with ½ tablespoon olive oil. Sprinkle with spices of your choice — for example, you could try smoked paprika, chili powder, cumin, rosemary, thyme or curry powder. Bake on a parchment-lined tray at 425 degrees for 20 minutes.

Dinner:

— Tuna Patties (213 calories)Mix one can of olive oil-packed tuna with 2 tablespoons light mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon lemon zest, 4 tablespoons minced celery, 2 tablespoons bread crumbs, ? teaspoon of salt and a pinch of black pepper. Form into patties and cook in a skillet heated over medium-high heat for 5 minutes on each side. Squeeze fresh lemon juice on top before serving.

— Cooked Peas (59 calories)Serve ½ cup cooked peas with the tuna patties.

Friday totals: 1,202 calories, 40 grams fat, 12 grams saturated fat, 1,686 mg sodium, 168 grams carbohydrate, 31 grams fiber, 52 grams protein.

SATURDAY

Breakfast:

— Smoked Salmon Breakfast Wrap (338 calories)Spread 2 tablespoons light green onion and chive cream cheese on a 7″ whole-grain tortilla. Fill with ¼ cup spinach leaves, half of a tomato — sliced, 2 ounces smoked salmon, ¼ cup chopped green onions and 1 teaspoon capers.

— One Orange (86 calories).

Morning Snack:

— Triscuit Crackers and Cheese (234 calories)6 Triscuit crackers and 1 ounce of cheddar cheese.

Lunch:

— Panzanella (373 calories)Mix together 1 cup of stale baguette — preferably whole grain — and 1 cup of chopped cucumber, 1 cup of chopped tomato, ¼ cup sliced Kalamata olives and ¼ cup diced red onion. In a small bowl, mix together 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, 1 minced garlic clove and ½ teaspoon oregano.

— 10 Strawberries (38 calories).

Afternoon Snack:

— Baby Carrots and Dip (219 calories)Enjoy a cup of baby carrots with 2 tablespoons reduced-fat ranch dressing.

Dinner:

— Shrimp Stir-Fry (207 calories)Heat 1 teaspoon of olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook 1 minced clove of garlic in the hot oil for 1 minute. Cook 5 ounces medium, tail-on, peeled and deveined raw shrimp for 5 minutes or until bright pink and cooked through. Stir in ½ cup of bagged coleslaw mix, ½ cup snow pea pods and ½ cup red bell pepper slices. Add 3 tablespoons of water, cover and cook for 3 minutes. Put the vegetables on a plate, top with the cooked shrimp and drizzle with 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce.

Saturday totals: 1,449 calories, 68 grams fat, 20 grams saturated fat, 2,954 mg sodium, 143 grams carbohydrate, 26 grams fiber, 73 grams protein.

SUNDAY

Breakfast:

— Ricotta Toast With Apricots and Walnuts (278 calories)Spread 3 tablespoons of low-fat ricotta cheese on one piece of whole wheat toast. Top with two apricots, halved and 1 tablespoon of walnut pieces. Drizzle with 1 teaspoon of honey.

Morning Snack:

— Healthier Rice Pudding (312 calories)Put ¼ cup of jasmine rice and ½ cup of water in a small pot. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes. Drain any remaining water out of the rice. Add 1 cup of coconut, almond or soy milk to the rice and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of cinnamon. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 25 minutes. Add 2 tablespoon of dried cherries and 1 tablespoon of coconut sugar. Cook on low heat for another 15 minutes. Top with 2 tablespoon slivered almonds before eating.

Lunch:

— Bean Burger on Whole-Wheat Bun (403 calories)Enjoy a black bean burger — such as Gardein’s or Morningstar Farm’s — topped with 2 tablespoons prepared guacamole on a whole wheat bun.

— Fresh Pineapple (41 calories)Enjoy ½ cup fresh pineapple with your black bean burger.

Afternoon Snack:

— Baba Ghanoush and Pita Chips (288 calories)Snack on ¼ cup of prepared baba ghanoush with 10 pita chips.

Dinner:

— Stuffed Peppers (473 calories)Make ¼ cup uncooked quinoa according to package instructions. Cook ¼ cup red onion and 1 teaspoon minced garlic in 1 tablespoon olive oil for 5 minutes or until soft. Add ½ tablespoon tomato paste and ½ cup diced tomatoes in juice, cover and cook for another 15 minutes. Remove vegetables from the heat and add ½ cup drained and rinsed chickpeas, 1 tablespoon sliced Kalamata olives, 1 tablespoon sundried tomatoes, ½ teaspoon oregano, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, ½ teaspoon lemon zest and ½ tablespoon lemon juice. Stir in the quinoa mixture. Slice a bell pepper in half, remove the seeds and fill with the quinoa mixture. Place in a baking dish, cover with aluminum foil and bake at 350 for 30 minutes.

Sunday totals: 1,793 calories, 81 grams fat, 14 grams saturated fat, 2,500 mg sodium, 264 grams carbohydrate, 35 grams fiber, 70 grams protein.

More from U.S. News

Best Mediterranean Diet Food List

Galveston Diet for Menopause — Expert Review

What Is the Ice Hack for Weight Loss Diet?

Easy Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan for Beginners originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 10/17/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.