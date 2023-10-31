Green Brick Partners: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) on Tuesday reported net income of $72.2…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) on Tuesday reported net income of $72.2 million in its third quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.56 per share.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $419 million in the period.

