Flexsteel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Tuesday reported net income of $752,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dubuque, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $94.6 million in the period.

