ADHD is often thought of as a “kids’ condition” as it’s so closely associated with breathless children racing around a classroom and being unable to sit still. But ADHD can impact adults too, and its effects can be devastating.

In fact, rates of ADHD among adults is rising, according to a 2019 study in JAMA. Over the past 10 years, the study notes, ADHD diagnoses in adults have almost doubled, depending on patients’ racial and ethnic makeup, among other factors.

What Is ADHD?

ADHD, which stands for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, “is commonly mistaken as a disorder that only affects school-aged children, but it’s increasingly being understood as a lifelong disorder that persists into adulthood and can also develop in adulthood,” says Dr. Michael Cooper, an Ohio-based psychiatrist and medical director at therapy platform Innerwell.

What’s key to understanding ADHD in adults is that it manifests differently than in children, says Emily Eckstein, vice president of regional operations for Los Angeles-based Lightfully Behavioral Health, a mental health care provider.

“While often the hyperactivity one experiences in youth dissipates in adulthood, both impulsivity and restlessness can continue,” she explains.

Left untreated, ADHD symptoms can be disruptive and potentially lead to depression, anxiety and substance abuse issues.

“It not only negatively affects school performance, but also careers and relationships,” Cooper points out.

Dr. Eugene Arnold, professor emeritus in the department of psychiatry and behavioral health at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, explains that ADHD often causes problems with:

— Paying attention.

— Being able to shift your attention when you need to.

— Focusing on what you’re doing and finishing tasks.

— Controlling impulses.

— Controlling motor activity.

Adult ADHD Symptoms

In adults specifically, symptoms of ADHD can show up in certain ways, Cooper says. These may include:

— An inability to focus on one task for an extended period of time.

— Being unable to start or follow through on projects that require planning.

— Significant difficulties with time management.

— Trouble staying organized.

— Excessive daydreaming.

— Interrupting others.

— An inability to pay attention during conversation.

— Difficulty managing finances or spending.

While these symptoms of ADHD in adults are common, Eckstein notes that they can vary. For instance, some people might exhibit restlessness, while others struggle with interpersonal relationships.

She also notes that ADHD is “not a permanent condition but instead one that can show up in a different way throughout the different life cycles.”

ADHD symptoms can also completely disappear as you age.

Diagnosing ADHD

A diagnosis of ADHD typically comes after physicians take a thorough medical and psychiatric history, Cooper says.

Physicians may refer to The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, which lists nine symptoms of inattention, Arnold notes. Six of these relate to hyperactivity, and three are related to impulsiveness. However, all of these symptoms can appear in other disorders.

Bipolar disorder, for instance, is characterized by hyperactive behavior, restlessness and impulsivity. While bipolar disorder and ADHD are quite different, they share some overlapping symptoms. Chronic sleep deprivation and mood disorders, such as depression, can also lead to attention or concentration problems.

Because of this overlap in symptoms, ADHD is often referred to as a “diagnosis of exclusion.”

“Clinicians must ensure that symptoms concerning for ADHD aren’t better explained by other medical or psychiatric conditions,” Cooper explains.

This can sometimes be accomplished by speaking with family members or significant others, as they’re often the first people to notice symptoms. Physicians may also ask if you struggled with any symptoms in grade school.

“Signs of ADHD are often but not always present in childhood,” Cooper says.

Eckstein adds that in some cases, “adults maintain a diagnosis of ADHD without a proper diagnostic evaluation, leading to dependence on stimulant medication that is not needed.” So, making sure you’ve got the right diagnosis at all stages of life is important.

When to See a Doctor for ADHD

If you or a loved one are struggling with symptoms of ADHD and they’ve become disruptive to your work or social life, it’s time to speak with a doctor.

ADHD is “a very treatable condition,” Cooper points out. Medications that can help include:

— Stimulants. Adderall (a mixture of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine) or Ritalin (methylphenidate) are both central nervous system stimulants that can help regulate brain chemicals related to thinking and attention. While Ritalin is commonly prescribed in children, Adderall, at least according to one 2018 study in The Lancet Psychiatry, seems to work better for adults with ADHD. A 2020 study in the Journal of Attention Disorders also noted the effectiveness of stimulants for older adults with ADHD.

— Nonstimulants. Wellbutrin (bupropion), Strattera (atomoxetine) or Intuniv (guanfacine) are all nonstimulant medications that have cognition-enhancing effects for some people.

Nonmedication-based approaches, such as psychotherapy behavioral modifications and meditation, either alone or with medications, can also sometimes be effective for ADHD, Cooper says.

If you do visit with a doctor, Cooper recommends telling your physician about all of your symptoms, even those that don’t seem like ADHD, such as difficulty sleeping or fatigue.

“They can get a full picture of your situation and decide how to best help you,” he explains.

