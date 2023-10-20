20 Big Companies That Hire Remote and Hybrid Workers

As the workforce regains some sense of normalcy after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, workers may be wondering whether…

As the workforce regains some sense of normalcy after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, workers may be wondering whether their sweatpants and Zoom-meeting lifestyle is about to come to a screeching halt.

The answer is: not yet. While some companies have ordered their staff to return to the office permanently, other organizations remain committed to work-from-home and hybrid arrangements.

So, if you’re dreading the idea of returning to the office, check out these 20 large employers that still hire remote workers and support flexible work. Keep in mind, some work arrangements are subject to change, and remote and hybrid work can look very different depending on the company, its leadership and the future of the COVID-19 pandemic.

3M

Headquarters: Saint Paul, Minnesota Employees: 95,000

What the company is: 3M is a multinational conglomerate based in the United States, known for manufacturing and distributing a wide range of products for industrial, health care and consumer markets. You might be familiar with some of 3M’s creations, such as Post-it Notes, Scotch tape and Nexcare bandages.

3M allows thousands of its office workers worldwide to customize a work arrangement that best suits their individual needs. Aman Gupta, vice president of enterprise workplace strategy, said in a news release, “It is about getting your work done and delivering results. Not about where you sit and what time you logged on.”

Learn more about 3M.

Adobe

Headquarters: San Jose, California Employees: 29,239

What the company is: Adobe, one of the most established computer software companies in the U.S., is known for its innovative programs such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Acrobat Reader.

In a 2021 blog post, Gloria Chen, Adobe’s chief people officer and executive vice president, noted that the hybrid work model will continue to be the norm for the company. “While we believe in the value of in-person interactions, we know that in some cases, a remote work arrangement makes sense for Adobe. … We expect to double the size of our remote worker population over time as we learn and iterate on making this model successful,” Chen wrote.

To keep employees informed and engaged in a hybrid work environment, Adobe has developed a smart digital campus app called Adobe Life. With this app, employees can stay up-to-date on the latest company developments and strengthen their professional relationships, regardless of their physical location.

Learn more about Adobe.

Airbnb

Headquarters: San Francisco Employees: 6,811

What the company is: Airbnb is an online marketplace for short- and long-term homestays and experiences. It was founded in 2008 and has quickly expanded within the U.S. and overseas.

The company announced in 2022 that it’ll allow employees to live and work anywhere. While employees will still need a permanent address for tax and payroll purposes, Airbnb offers them the flexibility to work remotely in over 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location.

In a recent interview with Fortune, Dave Stephenson, Airbnb’s CFO and head of employee experience, shared that after implementing this policy, the company has seen a 40% increase in revenue. But it’s not just about the bottom line. The policy has also positively impacted employee retention, with staff departures dropping to below 10%.

Learn more about Airbnb.

Aquent

Headquarters: Boston Employees: 10,000

What the company is: Aquent is one of the largest staffing companies in the nation, specializing in placing temporary employees in creative and marketing industries.

According to its website, Aquent prides itself on being a “virtual-first company of agile self-starters who work from anywhere to get the job done.” Despite many companies forcing employees to return to the office, Aquent still offers various fully remote positions such as marketing product manager, copy editor and digital designer for those who value flexibility.

While Aquent has saved a good chunk of change on office-related expenses since moving to a virtual-first model, it’s not just pocketing the savings. Instead, Aquent has used this money to fund employee home office assistance programs, monthly wellness webinars and team-building activities to foster an engaged work culture.

Learn more about Aquent.

Atlassian

U.S. Headquarters: San Francisco Employees: 8,813

What the company is: Atlassian is an Australian company that develops products geared toward software developers, project managers and other software development teams. And since Atlassian also creates products that help employees improve remote work efficiency, it makes sense that the company offers remote work opportunities of its own.

In August 2020, Atlassian introduced its “Team Anywhere” policy, allowing employees to work and live in any city or country where the company has an established presence. However, some employees may still be required to show up in the office four times a year. After the launch of this policy, almost 300 Atlassian employees had relocated to a new country, and more than 10% of its U.S.-based workers had moved to a new state, according to an April 2022 blog post from Atlassian.

Learn more about Atlassian.

Autodesk

Headquarters: San Francisco Employees: 13,700

What the company is: Autodesk makes software products and services for various industries, including architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing and entertainment.

Even after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Autodesk continues to offer perks such as reimbursement for work-from-home expenses and the option to work from anywhere in the world for a month each year. In a recent conversation with Fortune, Rebecca Pearce, Autodesk chief people officer, shared that since the launch of the company’s flexible work arrangement policy, Autodesk has seen a 58% increase in job applications, with an 82% increase in candidates identifying as female and a 45% increase in candidates identifying as belonging to underrepresented groups.

Learn more about Autodesk.

Citigroup

Headquarters: New York City Employees: 240,000

What the company is: Formed in 1998, Citigroup is a leading global investment banking and financial services corporation. It serves over 200 million customer accounts worldwide and conducts business in nearly 160 countries.

In March 2021, Citigroup announced that it would adopt a hybrid work model where most employees can work three days in the office and two days at home each week. However, Citigroup may not be the best fit if you’re looking for a job that allows you to work from home full-time. In recent interviews with online publications, CEO Jane Fraser emphasized the need for balance between in-person collaboration and worker flexibility, which means a fully remote work model may not be in the cards for Citigroup.

Learn more about Citigroup.

HubSpot

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts Employees: More than 7,100

What the company is: HubSpot develops and markets enterprise software for customer relationship management, marketing, sales and customer service functions. It currently serves over 170,000 companies worldwide and is continuing to grow.

If you’re interested in joining the company and helping HubSpot expand its global footprint, you can do so from the comfort of your home. Beginning in January 2021, HubSpot employees have three work arrangement options to choose from depending on their preference: Working from the office three times a week, working from the office twice a week and working from home full time. If you choose to work from home full-time, Hubspot will even provide a monthly stipend to help set you up for success in your home office.

Learn more about HubSpot.

Intel

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California Employees: 131,900

What the company is: Intel is one of the world’s largest central processing units and semiconductor manufacturers by revenue.

In April 2021, a survey conducted by Intel revealed that 90% of its employees preferred a hybrid work arrangement upon returning to their respective work sites following the pandemic. In response to this survey, the company has made an effort to transition toward a hybrid-first model by offering more flexibility for certain positions.

Learn more about Intel.

Intuit

Headquarters: Mountain View, California Employees: 17,300

What the company is: Intuit is a software company that offers financial management, marketing and compliance products and services. It is most known for products such as QuickBooks, TurboTax and Mint.

Instead of imposing a return-to-work policy, Intuit adopted a hybrid work model in May 2021 after conducting a survey revealing that 80% of its employees prefer a hybrid workplace model. With this flexible work arrangement, Intuit’s employees only have to be in the office two to three days a week. It remains to be seen whether this change is permanent, but in the meantime, Intuit still has various remote and hybrid job openings available.

Learn more about Intuit.

Marvell Technology

Headquarters: Wilmington, Delaware Employees: 7,448

What the company is: Marvell Technology is a leader in the infrastructure semiconductor solutions space. With its cutting-edge products, customers can securely move, store, process and safeguard their data.

Although the company has yet to publicly share any details about its current work model, feedback from current and former employees on Glassdoor suggests that Marvell Technology continues to support work-from-home arrangements for most employees.

Learn more about Marvell Technology.

Nvidia Corporation

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California Employees: 26,196

What the company is: Nvidia, a Silicon Valley pioneer and a leading supplier of artificial intelligence software and hardware, is among the many companies on this list that continue to allow employees to work from home.

In a 2020 interview with Venture Beat, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressed support for remote work and confirmed that he has “no trouble with it.” His relaxed attitude toward remote work is further reflected in an Indeed survey, which revealed that approximately 83% of Nvidia employees are currently working remotely.

Learn more about Nvidia.

PayPal

Headquarters: San Jose, California Employees: 29,900

What the company is: Founded in 1998, PayPal Holdings Inc. is an online payment system that allows you to send or receive money securely through the internet.

PayPal’s current remote work policy allows employees to work from anywhere as long as it’s within the company’s approved list of locations. However, certain positions at PayPal can’t be performed outside the office. So before submitting your job application, check the job description to see if telecommuting is an option.

Besides telecommuting, PayPal workers can also opt for a flexi-work arrangement. With flexi-work, employees can create their own schedules and have more control over their time. Though they still have to show up at the office from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, they can structure their remaining hours however they please. That’s as long as their total hours for the week add up to 45.

Learn more about PayPal.

PNC Bank

Headquarters: Pittsburgh Employees: 61,545

What the company is: PNC Bank offers a wide range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards and loans.

While PNC Bank brought many of its employees back to the office after the pandemic receded, some positions at the company still allow remote work. These positions include business analyst advisor, account manager, field examiner and client solution advisor.

Learn more about PNC Bank.

Salesforce

Headquarters: San Francisco Employees: 79,390

What the company is: Salesforce is a cloud-based customer relationship management platform that helps businesses sell to their customers. In terms of its remote work policy, the company is relatively flexible.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, only around 18% of Salesforce’s employees worked remotely. Today, that number has increased to 27% as the company continues to support flexible work arrangements. According to a recent Salesforce blog post, managers are given autonomy to make decisions about their teams’ work arrangements. For example, customer-facing teams may decide to meet in the office four days per week, whereas other teams can be fully remote.

Learn more about Salesforce.

Shopify

Headquarters: Ottawa, Canada Employees: 11,600

What the company is: Shopify is an e-commerce platform that allows individuals and businesses to create online stores to showcase and sell their products. The company has grown to become one of the most popular e-commerce platforms worldwide and supports millions of active users daily.

Though COVID-19 precautions have relaxed, Shopify continues its remote-first culture. Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke said in a Tweet during the onset of the pandemic, “As of today, Shopify is a digital by default company. We will keep our offices closed until 2021 so that we can rework them for this new reality. And after that, most will permanently work remotely. Office centricity is over.”

Lutke has kept his promise. Even as the company reopens its offices worldwide in 2023, employees have not been required to return to their cubicle lives. Besides 100% remote jobs, Shopify also offers flexible schedules and hybrid opportunities for those who may not prefer to work from home full-time.

Learn more about Shopify.

Splunk

Headquarters: San Francisco Employees: 8,000

What the company is: Splunk specializes in producing software that helps businesses search, monitor and analyze data from any source. In 2021, the company announced that it would make its work-from-home arrangement permanent.

In an interview with the San Francisco Business Times, Splunk’s former chief people officer Kristen Robinson said, “Almost 100% of the roles that we have in the company will have the flexibility to work the way they want to.” It’s not just full-time employees who benefit from this change, but Splunk’s interns as well. Today, most of Splunk’s internship roles are fully remote, allowing interns to gain work experience from anywhere in the country.

Learn more about Splunk.

Visa

Headquarters: San Francisco Employees: 26,500

What the company is: Visa is a financial services corporation specializing in digital payments.

Like other companies on this list, Visa is relatively flexible about remote work arrangements compared to other businesses that have encouraged employees to return to the office. As of today, Visa requires most employees to work from the office only two days a week — though the exact work arrangement may vary depending on the position.

Learn more about Visa.

Workday

Headquarters: Pleasanton, California Employees: 17,700

What the company is: Workday is a cloud-based software vendor specializing in human capital and financial management applications.

While Workday still has various remote positions open, it’s worth noting that the company’s co-founder and CEO, Aneel Bhusri, is not the biggest fan of working from home.

In a 2020 interview with McKinsey & Company, Bhusri said, “I’m not a believer in the remote workforce in the long run. We have enough case studies from past generations that show, especially in areas that require collaboration, it’s just hard to innovate if you’re not together in person.”

So while Workday still has many remote positions available, you may want to keep Bhusri’s words in mind when applying for a job since the company’s current flexibility may not last forever. .

Learn more about Workday.

Yelp

Headquarters: San Francisco Employees: 4,900

What the company is: Yelp helps users explore new restaurants, cafes and other establishments. The online platform publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses and connects users with local businesses.

After the onset of the pandemic, Yelp piloted a remote-first approach to give employees the flexibility to choose where they’d like to work. In a 2022 company blog post, co-founder and CEO Jeremy Stoppelman wrote, “Yelp continues to experience the benefits of a remote workplace and it’s the clear path forward for us.”

In 2023, the company closed five of its underutilized offices in New York, Chicago, the District of Columbia, Phoenix and Hamburg, and has heavily invested in programs and initiatives that support its remote workforce.

Learn more about Yelp.

