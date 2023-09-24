When to Take the LSAT to Apply to Law School in the Fall

If you’ve spent the summer preparing for the LSAT, then hopefully you’re feeling ready to tackle the test by fall.…

If you’ve spent the summer preparing for the LSAT, then hopefully you’re feeling ready to tackle the test by fall. At least, you may just feel ready to put the test behind you!

The best way to choose a test date is to work backwards from when you will be applying to law school, accounting for any personal scheduling conflicts like family events or final exams.

Law school applications typically open in September. Because the law school admissions process is rolling, you should ideally apply by November for your best odds. Applying before then would not give you any extra advantage, although you may receive a decision sooner.

The LSAT is offered nine times per year, both remotely and in person. Dates are usually available in August, September, October and November. In some years, tests are available in July and December as well.

To apply by November, you should take the LSAT by November at the latest. The November test is accepted by most law schools with early decision deadlines in November.

Retaking the LSAT

While every applicant hopes to ace the LSAT on the first try, it is safest to anticipate taking it multiple times. Even if you feel fully prepared for the test, you may perform worse than expected due to test anxiety, proctoring issues or sheer bad luck.

Test-takers may take the LSAT up to three times per testing year, which runs from July to June, and no more than five times within five years. Schools vary a bit in how they consider applicants with multiple LSAT scores, but they generally go with the highest score.

Aiming to take the LSAT by August or September will give you some breathing room in case you need to cancel or retake it. And it is even better to take it in June, just before the testing year restarts.

If you experience a score decline between tests, brush up on the fundamentals and use targeted practice to patch up any weak points.

Remember that LSAT mastery comes from focused and methodical practice, not from plowing through one test after another. Quality of practice is more important than quantity to make steady progress.

Potential Changes to the LSAT

In the coming years, the Law School Admission Council plans to make changes to the logic games on the analytical reasoning section of the LSAT to better accommodate the visually impaired. The date and details of these changes are not yet public. Any changes would be announced months before the new testing year and would only take effect after the start of the new testing year in July. So, applicants concerned about potential changes should aim to take the test by June.

Applicants who prefer English and math problems to logical reasoning questions should note that roughly half of law schools now accept the GRE, which is offered far more frequently than the LSAT.

In recent years, the American Bar Association has been considering allowing accredited law schools to let in more applicants without LSAT or GRE scores, but these discussions have been on hold since May 2023.

What Comes After the LSAT?

The LSAT and transcript are the two most important factors in law school admission, but they are not the only ones. Review this fall application checklist to ensure you have all your materials ready to go.

It can take weeks to put together your resume, personal statement and other written materials. Be sure to leave ample time to request recommendation letters from professors, employers or other supervisors, ideally about a month in advance.

It can also take a few weeks to request and submit your transcripts through the LSAC Credential Assembly Service, the central clearinghouse of law school applications.

Preparing for the LSAT is the most time-intensive part of the admissions process, however. So, once you have a solid game plan for the test, the rest of the process should be easier to square away.

