What Is the Pescatarian Diet, and What Do Pescatarians Eat?

When it comes to diets, there’s plenty of fish in the sea. But if you’re looking for an eating pattern…

When it comes to diets, there’s plenty of fish in the sea. But if you’re looking for an eating pattern that touts all the benefits of a vegetarian diet, without swearing off sushi, look no further than the pescatarian diet.

The pescatarian diet eliminates red meat and poultry but embraces fish and other seafood. This diet is regarded as one of the highest quality diets and is rich in nutrients.

What Is the Pescatarian Diet?

A portmanteau of the Italian word for fish, “pesce,” and the term “vegetarian,” the pescatarian diet is a healthy, delicious marriage of both worlds. It’s a plant-based diet of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds and legumes that incorporates protein solely from fish and seafood. Some pescatarians may eat eggs and dairy, while others may not.

In fact, the pescatarian diet was shown to have the highest diet quality compared to other popular eating patterns, such as vegetarian, low-grain, restricted carbohydrate, time-restricted and high-protein preferences, according to a September 2022 study published in Current Developments in Nutrition.

High-quality foods include unrefined, minimally processed foods, such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, healthy fats and healthy sources of protein.

“It’s more flexible than a vegetarian or vegan diet in that it allows some more variety in being able to get protein in your diet,” says Rebecca Purcell, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, adding that eating should be pleasurable. “You should enjoy eating the foods that you’re nourishing your body with and have the flexibility to.”

[See: 13 Best Fish: High in Omega-3s — and Environment-Friendly.]

Pescatarian vs. Mediterranean Diet

While the pescatarian diet’s etymology stems in part from a vegetarian diet, health experts liken it more to the Mediterranean diet — without the meat. The Mediterranean diet is a plant-based approach inspired by the eating habits of people in countries near the Mediterranean Sea — including Greece, Italy, Spain and France. It emphasizes whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans, herbs, spices, nuts, seeds and healthy fats from extra-virgin olive oil, as well as fish and seafood. However, unlike the pescatarian diet, the Mediterranean diet allows moderate to limited amounts of poultry and red meat.

The Mediterranean diet consistently ranks No. 1 in U.S. News’ Best Diets Overall for good reason: Researchers have repeatedly shown that this eating plan offers a plethora of health benefits, from lowering blood pressure, improving “good” cholesterol levels, reducing Type 2 diabetes risk and boosting cognitive function to protecting against age-related diseases — to name a few.

Given the strong evidence behind the Mediterranean diet, it’s no wonder health experts highly recommend a plant-forward diet with fish.

“The focus on fish and seafood as the only animal product utilized in the pescatarian diet helps to greatly reduce the saturated fat consumption but also adds the benefits of being healthy,” explains Mary Ellen DiPaola, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator at the University of California, San Francisco. “A diet based on plant foods and fish and seafood is beneficial to all as it is nutrient-dense, can reduce disease risk, reduces the carbon footprint and is delicious.”

[READ: Hybrid Foods for a Flexitarian Diet.]

Pescatarian Food List

The pescatarian diet follows the same approach as the vegetarian diet, with the addition of fish, and the Mediterranean diet, without the meat.

What pescatarian can eat:

— Fish and seafood, including salmon, tuna, shrimp and tilapia.

— Fruits.

— Vegetables.

— Whole grains, such as brown rice, barley, quinoa, spelt and oats.

— Nuts, including almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, pecans and pistachios.

— Legumes and beans, like lentils, peas, chickpeas, green peas, lima beans, peanuts and edamame.

— Seeds, such as flaxseeds, chia seeds, sesame and hemp seeds.

— Herbs and spices.

— Soy products, such as tofu and tempeh.

— Eggs (for some).

— Dairy products, including milk, cheese and yogurt (for some).

What pescatarian can’t eat:

— Red meat, including beef, lamb and pork.

— Poultry, including chicken and turkey.

— Wild game animals, such as bison, elk and venison.

[READ: What Are the Best Snacks for the Mediterranean Diet?]

Nutritional Benefits of Eating Fish

In addition to all the fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants from a plant-forward diet, the inclusion of fish in the pescatarian diet provides a boost of protein and other beneficial nutrients, including:

— Omega-3 fatty acids. Reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke, lowers triglyceride levels, relieves rheumatoid arthritis symptoms, promotes fetal growth and development and may protect against certain cancers and other conditions.

— Vitamin D. Essential for promoting healthy bones, reduces cancer cell growth, controls infections and reduces inflammation.

— Calcium. Helps build strong bones and teeth, in addition to helping muscles contract and regulating normal heart and nerve functions.

— Phosphorus. Promotes the formation of healthy bones and teeth.

— Choline. Supports the brain and nervous system’s ability to regulate memory, mood, muscle control and other functions.

— Iron. Essential in the production of hemoglobin in red blood cells, which transports oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body.

— Zinc. Helps the immune system and metabolism function properly and plays a role in cell growth, protein building and the repair of damaged tissue.

— Magnesium. Supports muscle and nerve function, energy production and heart and bone health.

— Potassium. Regulates fluid levels within cells, helps muscles to contract and maintains normal blood pressure.

Health Benefits of Eating Fish

According to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, adults should eat at least 8 ounces of seafood per week based on a 2,000-calorie diet, and people who are pregnant or breastfeeding should consume 8 to 12 ounces per week of a variety of low-mercury fish and seafood.

Eating fish regularly as part of a healthy, well-balanced diet comes with several proven benefits for heart health, cancer prevention, eye health and mental wellness.

Promotes heart health

Thanks to the abundance of omega-3 fatty acids found in fish, a pescatarian diet has been shown to be good for heart health. Several studies, including a June 2021 study on fish and cardiovascular health, have demonstrated that a pescatarian approach can protect the heart from cardiovascular disease and related events.

Reduces cancer risk

In a prospective analysis of 472,377 participants, researchers followed a group of regular meat eaters, low-meat eaters, pescatarians and vegetarians over the course of 11 years to evaluate the association between diet and cancer. The findings, published in a February 2022 paper in BMC Medicine, found that those who adhered to a pescatarian diet had lower incidence rates of colorectal cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer compared to those who consumed processed, red meat (including beef, pork and lamb) or poultry more than?five times a week. The low-meat and vegetarian diets showed similar benefit as the pescatarian diet in protecting against certain cancers.

Protects the eyes

Eating fish is also good for the eyes. In a September 2022 study published in Nutrition Reviews, a meta-analysis of 21 studies evaluating the relationship between plant-based diets and eye health showed that a pescatarian diet reduced the risk of age-related eye disease among adults, whereas a red meat diet was associated with poor ocular health.

Improves mental health

Beyond physical health benefits, eating fish has also been tied to improved mental health. Numerous studies have demonstrated the relationship between fish consumption and depression. For example, a randomized control trial published in December 2018 in Nutrients showed that moderate intake of fish and omega-3s found in fish was associated with significantly lower odds of depression in the 6,587 participants who were involved in the study. It adds to a growing body of evidence that fish consumption reduces the risk of depression and depressive symptoms.

Disadvantages of the Pescatarian Diet

Nothing is perfect, of course, and a pescatarian diet comes with some warnings, including concerns over sustainability.

“As with meat, not all fish is sourced sustainably, and commercial fishing can decimate oceans,” DiPaola says. However, “sustainable fish-buying resources are available, and purchasing such fish also benefits the environment.”

Another potential downside of eating seafood is mercury, a naturally occurring chemical element found in the earth. It is a known neurotoxin that can damage the brain and nervous system.

Low-mercury fish

To be safe, experts recommend selecting fish and seafood that contain lower mercury levels. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Environmental Protection Agency’s joint advice on eating fish outlines the best choices for low-mercury fish, including:

— Anchovies.

— Atlantic mackerel.

— Catfish.

— Clams.

— Crab.

— Crawfish.

— Flounder.

— Haddock.

— Oysters.

— Salmon.

— Sardines.

— Scallops.

— Shrimp.

— Squid.

— Tilapia.

— Trout.

High-mercury fish

The types of fish that contain high levels of mercury tend to be larger, predatory fish, including:

— King mackerel.

— Marlin.

— Shark.

— Swordfish.

— Tuna (bigeye).

“If someone is eating too much high-mercury fish … they will have higher mercury levels, which can have negative health consequences,” says Aileen Birkitt, a registered dietitian and owner of Nutrition 4 You in North Kingstown, Rhode Island. “Nursing and pregnant women, women of childbearing age and young children need to be most careful when choosing seafood options.”

Ultimately, not all fish are created equal. But as long as you choose your fish wisely and consume in healthy quantities, you can reap the benefits of a pescatarian diet without worrying about mercury poisoning.

“The benefits of eating the fish, if they’re eating it in moderation, really outweigh the risk of the mercury it contains,” Purcell says.

More from U.S. News

Best Mediterranean Diet Food List

Nutrition Recommendations You’re Probably Falling Short On. Here’s How to Fix Them

Best Foods to Eat for Gut Health

What Is the Pescatarian Diet, and What Do Pescatarians Eat? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/06/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.