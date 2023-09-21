The Best Retirement Gift Ideas for Men

After punching the clock daily and putting in long hours for decades, the time has finally come: A man in…

After punching the clock daily and putting in long hours for decades, the time has finally come: A man in your life is heading into retirement.

So, what gift should you get him to celebrate this big milestone? Here are eight retirement gift ideas especially for men.

1. Engraved Watch

Most men already have a watch or two, but an engraved timepiece can become a cherished gift.

“For the distinguished retiree, consider a personalized executive pen set or a custom engraved watch. These timeless gifts not only commemorate years of hard work but also serve as practical reminders of a new chapter in life,” says Matthew Carlson, founder of ParentPresents.com.

2. Personalized Executive Journal and Pen

Retirement opens up more time to reflect on the past and plan for the future. A personalized executive journal and pen can give retirees a special place to record their thoughts.

The Cortona Handmade Italian Leatherbound Journal and Pen by Central Crafts, for instance, is a sturdy, elegant option that’s earned a five-star rating on Etsy. You can personalize both items with the retiree’s initials or add up to 12 characters on the pen and three lines of text in the journal.

Going this route will remind the recipient they’re appreciated every time they sit down to write.

3. An Indulgent Experience

Instead of purchasing a physical gift, consider treating the new retiree to an experience like a deep tissue massage, wine tasting or a round of golf at an upscale private course. After all their years of hard work, they deserve some fun, relaxation and self-care.

4. Spirits

Does the man who’s retiring have a go-to cocktail? He may appreciate a nice bottle of his favorite spirit along with accessories such as a decanter, a flask, whiskey stones or a set of glasses. Add a personal touch by engraving the accessories with his name and, perhaps, a short message.

If you’re looking to get more creative, consider something like a gift card to Designer Dram’s Whiskey Builder. The retiree can then select from various aged barrels, alcohol levels and more to create his own bespoke bottle of whiskey.

5. Sports Equipment

Sports equipment can be a hit for the athletic retiree.

“If they play a sport regularly and will play more frequently when they retire, getting them something for that sport is the perfect idea,” says Dustin Lemick, CEO at BriteCo, a jewelry and watch insurance company.

Sports-related gifts can range from smaller accessories like personalized golf balls or tees to larger items like an indoor putting green, bicycle or set of golf clubs.

6. Travel-Themed Gifts

For many, retirement is synonymous with the opportunity to explore new destinations. If travel is on the agenda for the retiree in your life, consider gifts such as new luggage, wireless earbuds or a Priority Pass.

“A Priority Pass membership provides access to VIP airport lounges all over the world, which has vastly improved my family’s travel experiences,” says G. Brian Davis, a real estate investor and co-founder of the group real estate investing website SparkRental.

“Instead of fighting for crowded seats and few power outlets near a noisy airport gate, we relax in a private lounge with plenty of seating, power outlets and usually food and beverages provided for free,” Davis says.

7. Personal Items

If the man retiring is someone you know well, consider going the highly personal route. You can, for example, collect notes and memories from colleagues, friends and family members and put them together in a book or presentation.

Patrick Kucharson, founder of Better Gift Coach, shared an amazing retirement gift idea from one of his subscribers.

The person worked with an older gentleman for 15+ years who was known for his old-fashioned sayings (e.g., he was busier than a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs).

For his own entertainment, the subscriber started keeping a list of the quotes. When the gentleman retired, the subscriber had a half dozen or so of the quotes illustrated and put into a book.

“As the older gentleman looked through the book, he laughed so hard that he was crying. It was the best response ever,” the subscriber says.

8. Funny Gag Gift Add-Ons

Want to make your loved one laugh? Add a few funny items to your retirement gift package, such as an “Ask Someone Else” notepad and “Retired” business cards.

“I gave my dad a daily planner as a kind of gag gift, telling him he’ll have to pencil people into his busy schedule,” Lemick says.

In addition, a book like one from the website Retirement Power Hours is sure to make the new retiree in your life chuckle.

The Final Word on Retirement Gift Shopping

Hopefully, this list helps you find the right gift for the man in your life who’s celebrating retirement.

“When searching for the perfect retirement gift, remember to consider the retiree’s personal preferences, interests and hobbies. By offering a thoughtful and personalized gift, you’ll show your appreciation and help them embark on their retirement journey in style,” Carlson says.

