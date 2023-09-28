AI and the Risks of Social Security Fraud

AI-driven fraud is on the rise, and that includes Social Security scams. Thieves are using artificial intelligence to get personal…

AI-driven fraud is on the rise, and that includes Social Security scams. Thieves are using artificial intelligence to get personal information that can be used to access benefits. Many times, these schemes appear legitimate, as digital tools can make text messages, phone calls and videos seem authentic.

Among Social Security recipients, 75% are not aware of AI-powered scams that target them, according to the findings from a Social Security fraud awareness study by Atticus law firm released in September 2023, which surveyed 1,000 Americans with an average age of 60. Nearly 1 in 5 beneficiaries surveyed said they don’t feel confident in their ability to recognize AI-driven Social Security scams.

The Social Security Administration recognizes the threat of AI, and the Office of the Inspector General recently launched a taskforce to investigate. The efforts aim to spot irregularities and deter AI-related Social Security scams. “The OIG understands that criminals will use AI to make fraudulent schemes easier and faster to execute, the deceptions more credible and realistic, and the fraud more profitable,” wrote Inspector General Gail Ennis. “The OIG is in the early stages of understanding how criminals will leverage AI to commit fraud against SSA.”

If you receive Social Security, you’ll want to be aware of AI risks. Use the following guidelines to keep your identity and your finances safe.

— Understand AI Social Security scams.

— Call someone you know for help.

— Protect personal information from AI fraud.

— Know how the Social Security Administration works.

— Keep an eye out for new scams.

[Related:6 Reasons You’re Getting a Smaller Social Security Check]

Understand AI Social Security Scams

One common strategy among criminals is to use AI-driven robocalls or chatbots. The messages sound like they are coming from government representatives. “These automated systems trick retirees into disclosing sensitive personal information or even making fraudulent payments by using voice synthesis and natural language processing,” says Joshua Spencer, founder of FortaTech Security, a cybersecurity advisory firm in Dallas.

The scheme can take place on a website too. “Fraudsters may create an AI-generated video of the commissioner of the Social Security Administration or the U.S. president in which they announce a new Social Security benefit and encourage a potential victim to sign up by following a link on the video,” says Nir Kshetri, a professor of management at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and co-chair of a universitywide AI workgroup.

The link takes the victims to a fraudulent website, where they may be asked for their Social Security number and other personal details. Once they enter the information, others will be able to access it. “Criminals can use the information to reroute the victim’s monthly Social Security benefits to an unauthorized account controlled by the criminal,” Kshetri says.

[Related:Biden and Retirement: What Has the President Done for Retirees?]

Call Someone You Know for Help

If you see an email from a source you don’t recognize, be cautious. You don’t have to respond immediately to a text message. “When receiving a suspicious call, hang up, check the call’s legitimacy with the relevant authority, and report any fraud attempts right away,” Spencer says.

For instance, if someone reaches out claiming to be from your local Social Security office, you can first end the conversation, then find the number for the office that is near you. Call the Social Security office yourself to explain what happened. You can also ask a trusted source, such as a spouse or friend, for help deciphering the message.

Protect Personal Information From AI Fraud

One way to keep your details private is to set up a my Social Security account online at SSA.gov/myaccount. “Then you can indicate that the bank account to receive your check cannot be changed unless you do it in person at an SSA office,” says Steven J.J. Weisman, an attorney and scam expert, and counsel to Margolis Bloom & D’Agostino in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Other techniques to stay safe, according to Atticus, include:

— Check and verify that a website is authentic.

— Avoid sharing personal details on social media.

— Use strong passwords for online accounts.

— Only share personal information with verified individuals or organizations.

Know How the Social Security Administration Works

If you receive a call or text that claims to be from the Social Security Administration, take a moment and think about how the organization operates. “The Social Security Administration will not initiate any contact with you by email, text message or phone call,” Weisman says. “Anyone purporting to be a Social Security representative asking for such information is a scammer.”

Your phone may identify callers, but you’ll still want to proceed with caution. “Even if your caller ID indicates that the call is from the SSA, it is a simple matter for a scammer to manipulate your caller ID to make the call appear to come from whomever and whatever number they wish,” Weisman says.

[See: Social Security Rules Everyone Should Know]

Keep an Eye Out for New Scams

In the past, thieves may have stolen paychecks from mailboxes, cashed them and pocketed the funds. These days, crooks are using digital tools to trick seniors into revealing personal information. As technology advances, new schemes will develop.

Staying up to date on common scams can help you recognize a potential threat. Follow headlines and speak to others to learn of advancements. “Staying informed and cautious is key to protecting retirement benefits from AI-driven fraud schemes,” Spencer says.

More from U.S. News

How to Retire With $250K in Savings

How the Housing Crisis Impacts Your Retirement Savings

Avoid Becoming One of These Retirement Statistics

AI and the Risks of Social Security Fraud originally appeared on usnews.com