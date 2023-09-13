13 Questions to Ask Your Dermatologist

[IMAGE] No question is too small when it comes to your skin. As the body’s largest organ, the skin and…

No question is too small when it comes to your skin. As the body’s largest organ, the skin and its health — even minor changes — can have major implications.

“What you see happening with your skin can be a helpful indicator of what’s happening inside your body,” says Dr. Anne Chapas, a Manhattan, New York-based dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon.

As doctors who specialize in treating and preventing disorders of the hair, skin and nails, dermatologists are passionate about sharing information about treating skin problems and keeping your skin healthy

. But with a continual shortage of dermatologists, it’s challenging to find a nearby office accepting new patients.

So once you’re in the door, remember questions like these to make the most of your visit.

General Questions to Ask a Dermatologist

At your dermatology appointment, consider asking the following common questions:

When should I see my primary care provider?

Unless you have a chronic hair, skin or nail condition, you probably don’t already see a dermatologist. Whether your local dermatologist is booked out for months, or you’re having trouble jumping through insurance hoops, visiting a primary care provider about your skin concerns can be a viable option.

Dr. Allison Leer, a Dallas-based board-certified dermatologist and co-founder at Unity Skincare, an anti-aging skin care line, says that she recommends starting out with a PCP for most minor skin ailments. Some common issues include:

— Rashes.

— Athlete’s foot.

— Warts.

— Cysts.

“Primary care providers are able to diagnose a wide variety of common skin conditions and prescribe the appropriate medication,” she explains.

If your condition doesn’t improve once addressed by your PCP, they can refer you to a dermatologist in your area with your insurance plan.

What’s the appropriate age to start using injectables?

Neurotoxins, such as Botox, and dermal fillers address fine lines and volume loss in the face. When asked about the right age to start injectables, dermatologists say the answer depends on each person’s specific skin needs. The best age to begin injectables may depend on various factors, such as your genetics as well as time you’ve spent in the sun.

Because injectables are not always a cure-all solution, Dr. Ivy Lee, a medical director at Direct Dermatology and a practicing board-certified dermatologist in Pasadena, California, likes to ask what sparks a person’s interest in injectables and what outcomes or expectations they may have.

Dr. Hope Mitchell, founder and CEO of Mitchell Dermatology in Perrysburg and Fremont, Ohio, says the aging process of your skin is more important than your chronological age when it comes to injectables. Sometimes, injectables that can help inherited traits like sunken eyes or frown lines can help boost self-esteem, even for younger patients.

How can I tell if a skin care tip or product I see on social media is legit or not?

There’s no shortage of trending skin care “hacks” and products on social media, so how do you know when to try it or skip it?

Lee says, “This is a tough question as we live in a world of information overload and misinformation.”

She recommends that if a “hack” sparks your curiosity, go back to the basics:

— Check if the source is valid.

— Weigh the potential benefits vs. the risks and costs.

— Remember that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably isn’t true.

She encourages patients to research what they see online and use reliable sources of information, such as the American Academy of Dermatology’s website. If in doubt, you can also ask a dermatologist.

Questions to Ask Dermatologist About Acne

Acne affects millions of people annually, according to the AAD. If you’re seeing a dermatologist about blackheads, pimples or other bumps, consider the following questions:

Does my diet affect my skin?

The short answer is yes. Certain vitamins, like vitamin C, can help protect the skin against aging, while undiagnosed food allergies can affect your skin, Chapas says. Food allergies may cause itchiness or a rash, for instance.

Some foods that can help keep your skin in tip-top shape include:

— Fruits and vegetables. They have antioxidants that can fight aging.

— Healthy fats. This includes omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish, walnuts and avocados. These can restore lipids, or fatty compounds, that maintain the moisture levels in your skin.

— Whole foods. Highly processed foods have the opposite effect on your skin, as they can age the skin or lead to breakouts.

What causes adult acne?

Unfortunately, acne doesn’t necessarily stop when you exit your teen years. Some people experience acne as an adult and, in females, even up until menopause, Mitchell says. Common causes of adult acne include:

— Hormonal changes. Hormones, like testosterone and progesterone, help the body produce sebum. Sebum is a natural moisturizer for the skin, but excess sebum can combine with bacteria and dead skin cells, causing acne.

— Poor hygiene. Skipping your face wash routine, wearing sweaty clothes for too long, using a dirty pillowcase or touching your face can all cause acne flare-ups.

— Stress. Stress increases the hormone cortisol. Cortisol can cause increased sebum production as well as inflammation, leading to breakouts.

How can I take good care of my skin on a budget?

Taking good care of your skin doesn’t have to break the bank. The most important thing for any skin care routine is sun protection.

Here’s what to incorporate in your skin care routine:

— Broad-spectrum sunscreens. Mitchell advises using a daytime dual sunscreen/moisturizer that has an SPF of 30 to 50. Lee adds that broad-spectrum products provide protection from UVA and UVB rays, two types of harmful rays from the sun.

— Tinted coverage. Lee says the tinted coverage is designed to blend with your natural skin color. This is especially useful if you naturally have more skin pigment, she explains.

— Antioxidants. Vitamins like C and B3 (niacinamide) can help fight aging of the skin.

— Gentle cleanser. Cleansing is important to rid the skin of excess dirt, dead skin and sebum. Reach for a gentle cleanser so your product doesn’t strip the skin’s barrier and cause irritation.

— Moisturizer. Moisturizers help the skin maintain its natural moisture to prevent dryness and sensitivity.

— Retinoids. Lee says retinoids can go a long way toward keeping skin looking young. Retinoids are a class of ingredients derived from vitamin A that are used to promote healthy turnover of skin cells, help the skin to produce collagen production and clear up breakouts. Milder-strength retinoids are available over the counter, while stronger retinoids require a prescription, Lee explains.

As you choose products, reliable over-the-counter brands include CeraVe, La Roche-Posay and Neutrogena, Chapas says. When you see your dermatologist, don’t forget to bring a list of the products you use, as well as medications and supplements you take.

Questions to Ask a Dermatologist About Eczema

Eczema, or atopic dermatitis, is a condition where the skin becomes irritated, inflamed and itchy. Skin with eczema often appears to have rough or scaly patches. It’s a chronic condition that can flare up from time to time. Your dermatologist may have answers to questions such as:

How can I manage my eczema at home?

To manage your eczema at home, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommends:

— Preventing an outbreak. Avoid irritants, which are often strong soaps, detergents and fabrics like wool.

— Treating your symptoms. Use a strong moisturizer applied to damp skin. You can also use a topical steroid or take an antihistamine to help reduce itching. Check with your doctor to make sure these medications are safe for you.

— Stopping it from worsening. Avoid scratching or picking the affected area.

When you see a dermatologist about eczema, they will ask you a few questions about your health history, so it can be helpful to prepare the following information:

— If you have a family or personal history of allergies or rashes.

— When the eczema began.

— A list of household products you use or potential irritants in your environment, like mold.

— What treatments you have already tried at home and if any of those methods were effective.

How can I manage dry, itchy skin in the winter?

Different seasons bring different skin care issues. Dry, rough, itchy, chapped and cracked skin associated with eczema can be particularly troublesome during winter, with changes in humidity and the drying impact of indoor heat.

The National Eczema Association recommends:

— Using a humidifier.

— Switching to an oil-based moisturizer derived from plant oils or shea butter.

— Dressing in layers so you can remove them as needed, as excess heat and fabrics can worsen eczema.

Because older people tend to have thinner, more fragile skin, they can be especially vulnerable to shifts in weather or climate. Your dermatologist can suggest a variety of preventive skin care techniques, including but not limited to sun and cold weather protection.

Questions to Ask a Dermatologist About Moles

Moles are skin growths that often appear as pink, tan, brown or dark spots and marks. They’re also common; most adults have between 10 and 40 moles, according to the National Institutes of Health. You can ask your dermatologist mole-specific questions, such as:

I have a new or changing skin growth. What could it mean?

Skin growths or changes are often benign, but in some cases, they can be cancerous or precancerous lesions. From freckles to moles, ask and tell your dermatologist when anything changes with your skin.

The ABCDE rule is helpful to look for common signs of melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer.

— Asymmetry. In a single birthmark or mole, one part doesn’t match the other.

— Border. Edges are ragged, irregular, notched or blurred.

— Color. You see color variations that may include brown or black shades, sometimes with pink, red, white or blue patches.

— Diameter. The spot is larger than ¼ inch in diameter, roughly the size of a pencil eraser. However, melanoma can sometimes be smaller.

— Evolving. A mole is changing in shape, size or color.

Don’t be afraid to bring up something seemingly small with a dermatologist, Mitchell says.

Why do I need a full-skin exam?

You came in for a rash on your elbow — so why is the nurse handing you a gown and asking you to change behind the screen? A full-skin exam helps put isolated skin changes in context.

Leer says, “During a skin evaluation, I examine the entire body for any abnormal spots, moles or other signs of skin cancer. If I see something concerning, I perform a biopsy on the lesion and send to a lab for testing.”

The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends seeing a dermatologist once a year for a skin exam or more frequently if you’re at higher risk for skin cancer. If you have a strong family or personal history, then a skin exam every six months is more appropriate to find any problematic skin growths early.

It can also be helpful to bring past cellphone images of problem skin areas to your dermatologist appointment. This allows your dermatologist to compare your skin’s current appearance with how it looked six months ago or see how it’s responding to treatment.

Dermatologists or their staff may take pictures of unusual skin growths during an appointment. Due to technology advancements, many primary care clinics also have the capability to take up-close photos of moles. An attachment called a dermatoscope captures the colors and borders of lesions, and a primary care provider can send any suspicious photos to a dermatologist for review.

Questions to Ask a Dermatologist About Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer; in fact, 1 in 5 Americans will get skin cancer at some point in their lifetime, according to the AAD. This includes melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer, and non-melanoma skin cancer, like basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma.

What’s my personal risk for skin cancer?

No matter what skin type you have, you’re at risk for skin cancer.

Some factors that can increase your risk for skin cancer include:

— Being older. The average onset age for basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers is age 50 or higher.

— Having fair skin and lighter-colored hair and eyes.

— Having skin that sunburns easily.

— Having a history of other cancers.

— Having a weakened immune system from a bone marrow/stem cell transplant or AIDS. That’s because a weakened immune system can raise your risk for cancer.

— Having prior radiation therapy for cancer.

— Having a history of skin cancer.

— Having previous severe or blistering sunburns.

— A history of atypical moles.

— A family history of skin cancer.

— Smoking.

— Using indoor tanning beds.

— Using immunosuppressive medications.

Talk to a dermatologist about your personal risk for skin cancer. If you haven’t yet seen a dermatologist, talk to a primary care provider about your risk factors to help determine if you should be seen by a dermatologist.

When will I hear about the pathology report?

When you’ve just had a skin biopsy to provide a sample to be tested for cancerous cells, you don’t need extra suspense. Your dermatologist should be able to give you some idea of when to expect the results.

Leer says depending on the lab that reads the sample, the results often take three to five business days.

“The pathology report may take longer for certain types of body tissue that need special handling, such as breast tissue,” she explains.

If the results are positive, she discusses what the lab found and what the next steps are.

“I find that breaking down the treatment into individual steps and providing a clear explanation of how we will manage the skin condition is the best way to deliver difficult news,” she adds.

However, don’t assume that no news is good news. Speak up to make sure this important information doesn’t fall through the cracks.

What should I know about Mohs surgery?

Mohs surgery, a procedure developed by Dr. Frederick Mohs in 1930, is a type of skin cancer treatment that your doctor may recommend, explains Dr. Beth Goldstein, a dermatologist and Mohs surgeon based out of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Goldstein is also the founder of Modern Ritual, a tele-dermatology and care navigation solution for primary care organizations.

During the procedure, the surgeon will remove a portion of the cancer, along with a small margin of surrounding tissue for examination. The tissue is examined under a microscope in real time, which is unique to other conventional skin cancer surgeries. The process is repeated until all skin cancer cells are removed.

Goldstein explains that Mohs surgery offers two distinct advantages over conventional skin cancer surgery types:

— It gives the lowest chance that the cancer will grow back.

— It allows the least amount of tissue to be removed from sites where preserving healthy, uninvolved tissue is key, such as the head, neck, hands, feet, groin and the shin.

