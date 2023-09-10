10 Law Schools That Lead to Full-Time Jobs at Big Law Firms

Prepare for a corporate law career. Becoming a first-year associate at a large corporate law firm isn’t easy, experts say.…

Becoming a first-year associate at a large corporate law firm isn’t easy, experts say. With full-time, first-year associate positions at large law firms typically paying six-figure salaries, the competition for these entry-level legal jobs is intense. But experts say aspiring lawyers who attend highly ranked law schools usually have better odds of finding work at large law firms than their peers at lower-ranked schools. Here are the 10 law schools where class of 2021 graduates were most likely to have full-time jobs at law firms with more than 500 lawyers within 10 months of graduating, according to the American Bar Association.

Duke University (NC)

U.S. News law school rank: 5 (tie)

Graduates employed in law firms: 71.3%

Portion of these graduates employed full time at large law firms: 81.6%

Northwestern University (Pritzker) (IL)

U.S. News law school rank: 10 (tie)

Graduates employed in law firms: 77%

Portion of these graduates employed full time at large law firms: 82.4%

Stanford University (CA)

U.S. News law school rank: 1 (tie)

Graduates employed in law firms: 40.8%

Portion of these graduates employed full time at large law firms: 82.7%

Columbia University (NY)

U.S. News law school rank: 8 (tie)

Graduates employed in law firms: 78.5%

Portion of these graduates employed full time at large law firms: 83.1%

University of Virginia

U.S. News law school rank: 8 (tie)

Graduates employed in law firms: 67.3%

Portion of these graduates employed full time at large law firms: 83.2%

Cornell University (NY)

U.S. News law school rank: 13

Graduates employed in law firms: 82.4%

Portion of these graduates employed full time at large law firms: 84.3%

Yale University (CT)

U.S. News law school rank: 1 (tie)

Graduates employed in law firms: 42.2%

Portion of these graduates employed full time at large law firms: 84.8%

Harvard University (MA)

U.S. News law school rank: 5 (tie)

Graduates employed in law firms: 58.1%

Portion of these graduates employed full time at large law firms: 86.7%

University of Chicago

U.S. News law school rank: 3

Graduates employed in law firms: 57.3%

Portion of these graduates employed full time at large law firms: 88.5%

University of Pennsylvania (Carey)

U.S. News law school rank: 4

Graduates employed in law firms: 72%

Portion of these graduates employed full time at large law firms: 89.2%

Find law schools where grads get jobs.

Update 09/28/23: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.