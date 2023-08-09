Southwest Gas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Wednesday reported profit of $28.9 million in…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Wednesday reported profit of $28.9 million in its second quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period.

Southwest Gas expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $3 billion.

