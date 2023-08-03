Koppers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $24.5 million. The Pittsburgh-based…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $24.5 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The maker of chemicals, carbon compounds and wood treatment products posted revenue of $577.2 million in the period.

Koppers expects full-year earnings to be $4.40 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.1 billion.

