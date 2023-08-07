International Flavors: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) on Monday reported second-quarter net income…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $27 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries posted revenue of $2.93 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.11 billion.

International Flavors expects full-year revenue in the range of $11.3 billion to $11.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IFF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.