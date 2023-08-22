First-Time Cruise Tips: 20 Major Mistakes to Avoid

If you’ve decided to hit the high seas for the first time, there’s a lot to consider. Beyond the seemingly…

If you’ve decided to hit the high seas for the first time, there’s a lot to consider. Beyond the seemingly endless itinerary options, you’ll also need to select your ideal cruise line and ship size, research what’s included with your cruise fare, and figure out what to pack.

To help make your debut voyage as seamless as possible, U.S. News has compiled a list of common first-time cruise mistakes and how to avoid them, with advice from industry specialists and avid cruisers. From booking your cruise to embarkation day to the return journey home, avoiding these oversights will ensure smooth sailing.

Not using a travel advisor to assist with booking

Selecting a cruise line and cruise ship can be overwhelming if you’re not familiar with the industry. There are many cruise lines — as well as many classes and types of ships — so options range from small luxury yachts and expedition vessels to floating mega resorts. In addition, some lines cater to adults while other cruises are focused on family fun. The last thing you want is to book the wrong ship and sail with a cruise line that’s not a good fit for your lifestyle. Add to that the confusion that comes with figuring out cruise fares and additional fees, and you may want to consider hiring a travel advisor (at no extra cost to you).

Annie Scrivanich, senior vice president of Cruise Specialists, which is part of Travel Leaders Network, suggests using a travel advisor to simplify the process, maximize your savings and make the most of your budget.

“A retail travel agent can offer amenities not available via booking directly with the cruise line,” Scrivanich says. “Travel agency members of associations, such as Travel Leaders Network, can further enhance that valuation with complimentary perks such as private onboard events, shore tours, shipboard credits and the services of an onboard host.”

Thinking an all-inclusive cruise is more expensive

Cruise prices can be confusing, and the extra costs add up quickly. While base fares may look attractive, when you start adding expenses like taxes and port fees, beverage and specialty dining packages, Wi-Fi, crew gratuities, excursions, and other charges, the total cost can be shocking. That’s why it’s best to compare the cost of a cruise on a ship with a la carte pricing to that of an all-inclusive line. You might be surprised at what you find.

Some cruise lines that are all-inclusive, such as Regent Seven Seas, also cover pre- or post-cruise hotel stays, airfare, transfers between the airport and the ship, and other perks that you would typically have to factor into the overall cost of the trip. You should also consider lines that are mostly all-inclusive, like Viking. A travel advisor can assist in comparing the pricing.

Not considering a cruise where you can embark within driving distance

If you’re looking for ways to save time and money, consider an itinerary that departs from a port that you can drive to.

“Many cruise lines have positioned ships in what is referred to as the ‘Drive Market,’ which means you as a consumer can now drive to the ship to embark versus flying to the ship,” says Bill Panoff, editor-in-chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine. “This option can save you money, especially when traveling with a large family.”

Driving directly to the port will also save you money on pre-cruise expenses like hotel stays and additional meals, and you’ll avoid any potential issues with flight delays or cancellations.

Waiting until you’re on the ship to book add-on packages

If you need to purchase add-ons for your trip, check out the cruise line’s available package deals before setting sail to save money on dining, excursions and more.

“First-time cruisers can ensure a great experience if they do a few things that I wish I knew on my first cruise, such as booking the packages offered before you board the ship,” says Andrew Garnett, president and chief executive officer of Special Needs Group — a company that provides accessibility and respiratory equipment to cruise passengers around the world.

Packages vary by ship and cruise line, but they may include specialty dining restaurants, nonalcoholic and alcoholic beverages, gratuities, shore excursions and other amenities. “When booking in advance online, you’ll have a discounted rate over what you would pay once on board the ship,” Garnett says. “Even the Wi-Fi packages can be discounted if purchased ahead of time.”

Waiting to embark before booking specialty restaurants and excursions

It’s best to make specialty dining reservations, book shore excursions and reserve tickets for shows once you’re confirmed on the cruise. “The availability of the tours, services, restaurants, etc. may be limited if you wait until you get on the ship,” Garnett says.

Debra Kerper of Cruise Planners and Easy Access Travel, which specializes in travel for people with mobility challenges, agrees. “Download the mobile app — if offered by your cruise line — and do your online registration. This can usually be done up to 90 days before sailing. Once you’re registered online, you can view shore excursions, specialty restaurants, shows, spa services, drink packages, internet packages and more. Now is the time to sign up.”

When it comes to shore excursions, Kerper advises, “Explore your options and book early, as they do fill up. Once on board, you can get more information about them, and you’ll be able to cancel if they’re not to your liking. Be aware of icons denoting activity level and choose activities according to your abilities.”

If you decide to change dinner reservations once you’re on board, you can do that, too. It’s best to have plans in place before you leave so that you don’t miss out on the activities and dinners you’re looking forward to while on your cruise.

“It is more important than ever to plan ahead,” Kerper says. “The pandemic resulted in many tour operators going out of business so the remaining tours being offered have less availability and sell out quickly. This is even more crucial for those passengers wanting private excursions or needing accessibility accommodations. Also, travelers should be prepared to have sticker shock. Cruise line prices have definitely gone up along with the cost for hotels, airfare and transfers.”

Not understanding how gratuities and tips work

Everyone appreciates being rewarded for their excellent work and attentive service — and that includes cruise ship employees. Before you set sail, you’ll want to know if gratuities are included or if they are an added expense.

Luxury lines that are all-inclusive typically cover crew appreciation in the cruise fares. Many lines, including Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and others automatically add the daily per-person charge to your bill. There are also a few lines, such as Azamara and Star Clippers, that leave the tipping amount to the guest’s discretion. To save money, look for promotional packages that include the gratuities, such as Princess Cruises‘ Princess Plus or Premier package and Holland America Line‘s Have It All Early Booking Bonus.

Depending on the ship, you’ll also need to budget for tips for alcoholic beverages and wine and dinner at some specialty restaurants. For spa and salon services, up to a 20% tip will be added to your bill. It’s also a good idea to have extra cash in the local currency to leave an additional tip for a crew member who has given exceptional service, such as a cabin steward, server or bartender.

Not researching your ship before you embark

Some cruise ships are so large, you could spend your whole trip exploring all the onboard amenities, activities, shopping venues, restaurants and bars. To save some time, Kerper suggests exploring the ship virtually before you set sail. “Become familiar with the cruise line and the ship by reading through their website,” she says. “It contains valuable information and will be very helpful in getting you on the way to being an experienced cruiser.”

Watch online videos, get acquainted with the deck plans and learn where your stateroom is in relation to the restaurants, coffee shops, shopping and entertainment venues, gym, and spa. Kerper also recommends researching the ports of call you’ll be visiting before your cruise, as you might want to explore on your own or hire a taxi rather than booking an official excursion.

Waiting until you’re on the ship to use the internet to download apps or movies

Scrivanich recommends downloading apps before you’re on the ship to avoid slow internet service and spare you having to wait in line for assistance at the tech desk. In addition to the cruise app — where you can book dinners, excursions, spa appointments, reservations for shows and other activities — you’ll also want to have access to other apps you’ll need to stay connected while traveling, such as FaceTime and WhatsApp.

While many cruise lines have recently upgraded their internet to SpaceX’s Starlink, which is faster and more dependable, Wi-Fi service at sea is still dependent on the weather, so it can be spotty. If you have apps you’ll want on the ship or large downloads like movies, download them at home before your cruise.

When you’re on the ship, be sure to put your phone on airplane mode and turn off data roaming so you don’t get an unexpected bill from your service provider for roaming charges once home.

Not protecting your trip with travel insurance

Consider purchasing a travel insurance policy once your cruise booking is finalized. Unexpected situations can unravel your plans at the last minute, which may cause you to lose some (or all) of your money. Shop around and compare the prices, benefits and limitations of several travel insurance plans before purchasing.

Some companies also offer a cancel for any reason upgrade, which allows cruisers to recover a good chunk of their money should they cancel within 48 hours of departure (in most cases). It’s worth the peace of mind knowing that you are covered in the unlikely situation you’re forced to delay or cancel your cruise. Travel insurance can also cover travel delays and medical emergencies while on your trip. Read the fine print to know what’s covered in the policy before you make your purchase.

Not packing all the medications and toiletries you need

While it may seem like you’re packing a lot of personal care items for your trip, you’ll be glad you brought them from home once you’re on board. Basic items like toothpaste, shampoo, ibuprofen, antacids and sunscreen are typically available in retail shops on the ship, but they’re pricey and the bill can add up quickly. You should also know that the stores on the ship are not open when you’re in port, so you don’t have the option to purchase anything on the ship on port days. The shops can only open for business when the ship is sailing in international waters.

You might even want to bring a home test kit for COVID-19. If you think you have COVID symptoms while on your cruise, you can get a test at the ship’s medical center. However, many cruise lines do not offer walk-in testing; they require a doctor’s visit to administer the test, which will also be an additional charge.

Not being prepared for motion sickness

If you’re prone to motion sickness on choppy waters, take preventative measures before you board the ship. Medications like Dramamine can quell symptoms, but they are most effective if you take them before setting sail. An alternative to Dramamine is the prescription Transderm-Scop Patch, which you wear behind your ear. Afflicted passengers should start wearing the patch approximately four hours before boarding and replace it every three days.

A natural, drug-free alternative is the Sea-Band elasticized wristband, which aims to ease stomach troubles by applying pressure on the Nei-Kuan acupressure point. Bands must be worn as directed on both wrists to be fully effective. You can put them on once you’re on the ship, but it’s best to be safe and start wearing them before you board.

Packing items you’ll need in luggage that you leave with the porters

It can take time for your luggage to reach the stateroom if you’ve left it with baggage handlers at the cruise terminal. So, be sure to pack your medications, vitamins and other important items in your carry-on luggage where you’ll be able to easily access them. Don’t take the chance of leaving these items in your larger bags, which could get lost or delayed in transit. Many bags don’t reach the stateroom for hours, especially if you’re on a large ship.

In addition, to be on the safe side, it’s best to bring up to two weeks of additional medications in case there’s a situation that delays your return home.

Overpacking and not bringing the proper attire

Storage space on cruise ships is limited, especially if you’re traveling with a spouse, a partner or a friend — or if you have the kids in tow. It may be tough to find drawer and closet space to accommodate everyone’s stuff if you’ve brought your entire wardrobe. You can purchase magnetic hooks (since the walls are made of metal) to accommodate extra items or bring over-the-door organizers, but packing less is best.

To make sure you’re packing the right clothing (and not too much of it), check the weather in your ports of call before you set sail and read up on what the appropriate attire is for your ship. Most cruisers dress in casual or smart casual attire throughout the day, but the type of “casual” dress will depend on the cruise line. You might feel comfortable in shorts and tank tops on one ship, but a sundress may be a better choice for another.

You’ll also want to look online or check with the cruise line directly to see if there are any special onboard events during your sailing, such as a White Night or other themed parties. Most cruise lines have done away with formal nights, but some lines still have elegant or gala evenings or occasions where you may want to dress up. It’s best to know before you go so you’ll have the proper clothing from sunup to sundown.

Arriving the same day your ship departs

Don’t take any chances when it comes to reaching your long-awaited cruise vacation on time. Plan to arrive at your embarkation destination at least a day ahead of the sail date, especially if you’re flying. Driving instead of flying provides a bit more protection from delays, but traffic accidents or car trouble can still delay your arrival. If you’re flying overseas, arriving the day before allows you to rest up and get adjusted to the time change before embarkation.

To extend your vacation, you might even want to add a few additional days to do a bit of sightseeing before you board the ship. Many cruise lines offer pre- and post-cruise hotel add-ons if you don’t want to book your own accommodations, so check with your cruise line for available options.

Not making special requests for accessible equipment before your cruise

When accessibility is a concern, it’s best to advise the cruise line as far in advance as possible of your situation. “Passengers should contact the access department of the cruise line and inform them of any special needs,” Kerper says. “Be aware that crew members cannot assist with anything of a personal nature. Cruisers must be self-sufficient or travel with someone who can help them.”

Garnett recommends that cruisers plan ahead if they’ll need to rent equipment like wheelchairs, mobility scooters or rollators. “Reserve your special needs equipment for rental far in advance. We have all heard about supply chain issues affecting everything from toilet paper to cars. Unfortunately, special needs equipment is no different.”

He adds, “For example, when starting the Alaska season this year, it took some of our suppliers almost three months to get us the equipment we normally would receive in a few days. Luckily, I am a planner and we made everything work out. So, make sure to reserve what you need sooner than later.”

Not having a strategy for embarkation day

With so many people trying to check in and board the ship at once, the embarkation process can be stressful. Scrivanich notes that some cruise lines assign scheduled boarding times to better streamline the process. However, if you do not have a scheduled time to arrive at the cruise terminal, Panoff recommends you have a strategy: “It’s a good idea to get to the pier early during the embarkation process to avoid any lines or arrive later in the day when most guests have already boarded. Cruise lines have made the process seamless in most cases and even touchless now.”

Garnett also advises getting to the ship early but for another reason: to check it out before most of the other passengers board. “You have paid for the day. So, why not enjoy it as early as you can? While you’re at it, explore the ship and look at a map of the decks to make sure you don’t miss anything. I have been on a weeklong cruise only to find out that there was something I had missed on the day we had to get off the vessel.”

Not organizing your cruise documents in one place

Organization is key when you arrive at the cruise terminal. Keep a folder handy with vital documents, including your cruise ticket, passport, vaccination card, health screening questionnaire or any additional paperwork required to enter other countries. If you’re tech savvy, you may also be able to show a QR code on your smartphone for some of the documentation.

Keep the folder and your cellphone handy until you arrive at your stateroom, as you might have to show these documents a few times during the embarkation process. It’s also important to note that, in most cases, your passport must be valid for at least six months after your return date. Scrivanich also recommends that you check the minimum number of blank passport pages required for the country you are visiting.

Depending on your itinerary destinations, you may need to carry your passport or copies of important documents with you when you go ashore.

Forgetting to learn cruise lingo before you set sail

While on board, you may hear nautical terms referring to the ship — think: aft, galley, lido deck, atrium, tender, starboard and bow. If you’re not familiar with these phrases, it may be frustrating when people tell you that you’ll need to tender to shore or say that a restaurant is located on the starboard side of the ship. Before your vacation, search online for websites that offer a short description of commonly used cruise terms. Then, when you’re on the cruise, you’ll feel like a pro when someone suggests that you meet up at the lido deck and you know exactly where to find them.

Not knowing your options for luggage handling when disembarking

All good things must come to an end, and a cruise vacation is no exception. You should weigh your options for disembarking the ship when it comes to your luggage. Most cruise lines have travelers leave their packed, larger (checked) luggage outside of their staterooms before bed on the final night of the voyage. While you’re asleep, the crew transfers your bags to the cruise terminal, where you will retrieve them the next morning after disembarking the ship.

If you prefer, you can wheel your own luggage off the ship instead. You will need to do this if you have a very early flight: Choose the self-assist or walk-off option when it comes time to plan your departure.

“The debarkation process has been streamlined and, in most cases, guests can disembark by the deck where their stateroom is located,” Panoff says. “Some cruise lines also offer luggage programs whereby your luggage can be shipped home independently by companies like Luggage Forward.” This service is an excellent option for travelers extending their cruise vacation with a land tour, as you’ll have limited luggage to carry around.

Booking a flight that’s too soon after disembarkation

You might be ready to go home after your epic cruise adventure, but it’s best to leave plenty of wiggle room to get to the airport on time, especially when it involves international flights. Cruise ships typically arrive before dawn at the disembarkation port, but it takes time to get clearance from customs and the port authorities. Passengers cannot get off the ship until that process is completed.

Since most airlines advise that you arrive at the airport three hours in advance of your international flight and two hours before domestic flights — and you’ll need to allow for traffic and any other potential delays en route to the airport — it’s prudent to plan carefully.

If you or your travel advisor can’t find a good flight option with your preferred carrier after disembarking, you can stay an extra night in the last port of call. Taking one more day to get home may be less stressful than racing to the airport after your vacation. You might also find that the final destination was the highlight of your cruise after exploring on your own for the day.

The bottom line

There are a lot of variables involved when booking a cruise, from selecting the right ship and destination to knowing how much to tip your cabin steward and favorite bartender at the end of your trip. It’s easy to make first-time cruise mistakes. If you follow these tips and plan ahead, you’ll have fewer surprises, including additional expenses, once you’re on board the ship. Then you can settle in, kick back and enjoy your cruise vacation.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Gwen Pratesi has been an avid cruiser since her early 20s. She has sailed to destinations around the globe on nearly every type of cruise ship built, including the newest megaships, luxury yachts, expedition vessels and traditional masted sailing ships. She used her extensive experience with navigating the cruise booking process to write this article. Pratesi covers the travel and culinary industries for major publications, including U.S. News & World Report.

