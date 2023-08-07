Job search sites can help interviewees efficiently search for and apply to hundreds of opportunities. They can minimize the need…

Job search sites can help interviewees efficiently search for and apply to hundreds of opportunities. They can minimize the need to visit each company’s website individually and check whether it has open positions.

Using job search sites can give you more time and energy to focus on other aspects of your job-hunting journey such as networking or researching companies and roles. For example, the U.S. News job search site has easy-to-use filters to help you find the right jobs by location, salary and date posted. You can even set up alerts to receive new jobs by email.

We’ve compiled a list of the best job search sites below to streamline your job hunt.

The best job search websites include:

— U.S. News job search site

— Indeed

— LinkedIn

— Glassdoor

— CareerBuilder

— Snagajob

— Monster

— Wellfound

— LinkUp

— SimplyHired

— ZipRecruiter

Indeed

You’ll find almost every type and level of job on Indeed, including remote job opportunities. It also provides an app to access jobs from your mobile device. You’ll want to check out the employer reviews and salary information available.

Pros:

— Provides salary information and company reviews.

— Free to use.

— Offers an extensive and diverse list of jobs.

Cons:

— Some job postings may be outdated.

— Its user interface is not as appealing as those of some competitors.

LinkedIn

The popular networking site LinkedIn also has a job board. Under the jobs tab, type the keyword or job title. You can filter a job by when it was posted or by experience level. One noteworthy feature allows you to filter your results based on jobs posted by companies where you have contacts or people in your network. You can also search for internships and remote work.

Pros:

— Excellent tool for networking.

— Your profile and posts allow you to show off previous job accomplishments.

— Easy to contact and build relationships with recruiters or hiring managers.

Cons:

— Some job postings may be filled or expired.

— Useful job search features are not always free.

Glassdoor

Known for providing anonymous company reviews, Glassdoor also lists jobs. You also get access to company reviews and salary information to help you evaluate the company before you apply. Remember, however, that some company reviews can be positively or negatively biased, so always take them with a grain of salt.

Pros:

— Free to use.

— Lots of job postings and opportunities.

— Provides approximated salaries for each available position.

Cons:

— Lacks advanced search options.

— Employee reviews can be biased.

CareerBuilder

You’ll find jobs of many levels posted here, and there’s an app that makes it easier to review jobs on the go. CareerBuilder has features such as “recommended skills” to help assess your qualifications for a job.

Pros:

— Easy-to-use search functions.

— Intuitive job recommendation engine.

— Personalized career tests.

Cons:

— The website is peppered with ads.

— Some job listings are outdated.

Snagajob

Snagajob is an online marketplace for hourly work in the restaurant, retail and hospitality industries. The platform has over 6 million registered job seekers and is used by companies like Burger King and Dunkin Donuts to find qualified job candidates.

Pros:

— Free to use.

— Offers a large number of job listings.

— Has a mobile app.

Cons:

— Some users have complained about spam.

— Could be challenging to use on a mobile browser.

Monster

Monster hosts jobs for many experience levels and work styles. It has the expected search functionality but does lack a filter for job salary.

Pros:

— Allows you to apply to some jobs without an account.

— Free for job seekers.

— Offers a wide range of job opportunities.

Cons:

— Limited job search filters.

— Does not always list salaries.

Wellfound

Wellfound, formerly known as AngelList, is a job search site specifically designed for startups and remote workers. What makes it stand out from other sites is that it provides job seekers with salary ranges, equity options for each open position and information on key figures in the company.

Pros:

— Provides salary and equity information.

— List remote jobs from around the world.

— Pleasant user interface.

Cons:

— Job database is small compared to other sites like LinkedIn.

— Focus on job openings from startups.

LinkUp

LinkUp is a job search engine that aggregates job listings from employer websites. It pulls jobs directly from the company career pages of over 50,000 company websites, giving you up-to-date listings.

Pros:

— Job listings are frequently updated.

— Clean and easy-to-use website.

— Offers a mobile app so you can search for jobs on the go.

Cons:

— Does not offer resources such as resume tools or career-advice blogs.

SimplyHired

SimplyHired aggregates jobs found on company career sites as well as other job boards, so when you find one posted here, you will be redirected to the original source of the job posting.

Pros:

— User-friendly interface.

— Free for employers and job seekers.

Cons:

— Limited job postings in certain industries.

— No customizable job alerts.

ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter is one of the largest job search engines on the market. With nearly all types and levels of jobs, it’s just one more site you may want to set up and test.

Pros:

— Its algorithm matches job posting opportunities to your job title.

— Fast browsing speed.

— Has an app.

— Offers a career-advice blog.

Cons:

— Some job applicants have complained about spam.

— Limited job search filters.

Niche Job Boards to Explore

Companies often post job opportunities on specialty or niche job boards to reach candidates with an industry, occupational or geographic specialty. So besides applying for positions on general job boards like LinkedIn or Glassdoor, it’s worth searching for a site that caters to your area of interest. Here are some niche job boards to explore:

— Dice for technical jobs.

— HRCrossing for human resources jobs.

— Remote.co for remote positions.

— Swipe Files for marketing jobs.

— ProBlogger for writing careers.

— eFinancialCareers for finance jobs.

— Higheredjobs.com for jobs from colleges and universities.

— Idealist for nonprofit work openings.

— USAJobs.gov for government jobs.

Expert Tips for Using Job Boards Effectively

Here are some actionable tips from career experts to help you use job boards effectively and land a position at your next company.

Set Up Saved Searches and Alerts for Jobs

“Scrolling endlessly through a job board is not a good use of your time, and you want to be aware of new jobs that are a match as soon as possible,” says Becca Carnahan, a Harvard Business School career coach and founder of Next Chapter Careers.

To avoid missing out on suitable job opportunities, she suggests setting up saved searches and alerts for jobs matching your criteria posted within the past 24 hours. Most job search sites, such as LinkedIn and Indeed, allow you to do so.

Apply With a Targeted Resume Within 2 Days

If you want to stand out among hundreds or even thousands of applicants, apply with a targeted resume and cover letter within two days of the job being posted. Remember to carefully read through the job criteria so you can highlight the skills and experience that match those particular requirements in your resume and cover letter.

“Hiring managers are hiring for a role because they have a problem they need to be solved, and they want that problem solved ASAP. The first applicants that come through the door will be considered strongly because the hiring manager has a vested interest in filling the role quickly,” Carnahan says.

Follow Up

By following up on your online applications with emails or LinkedIn messages to hiring managers, you express your genuine interest in the role and keep yourself on their radar.

“Ideally, you’ve already had an informational conversation with someone at the company, and you can follow up directly with that person,” Carnahan says. But even if that’s not the case, “a targeted follow-up expressing interest in the role can still help elevate your candidacy by giving you more visibility in the stack of applications,” she adds.

Apply on Both the Job Site and Company Site

“Some recruiters might not check all job sites where a position is posted,” says Jodi Brandstetter, founder and HR career expert at By Design Brainery.

To maximize visibility, she suggests applying for the role on both the job site and the company’s official career portal. While doing so may take some extra time, it’s worth it to enhance your chances of getting hired.

Is Using a Job Board the Best Way to Land a Job?

Some estimates show that between 70% and 80% of all jobs are never posted on job boards and are filled through personal and professional connections instead. So, as a career coach, Carnahan recommends her clients spend limited time on job boards when they’re seeking new roles, as the majority of new positions are found through networking and referral.

While Carnahan says you typically have a higher chance of landing your dream role by creating target lists of companies and setting up informational conversations, “job boards still have their place,” she says. Carnahan suggests using one broad job board like LinkedIn and another related to your industry or sector to make the most use of these tools. For example, if you’re searching for nonprofit work, use both LinkedIn and Idealist to increase your odds of snagging your dream role.

Job Boards Are Useful, But They’re Not the Only Option

Job boards streamline your job hunt by saving you time and energy. But don’t solely rely on these boards for your job search. Take the time to network and build relationships with professionals in your field since your connections may be the key to unlocking your next career move. And remember, whether you’re using LinkedIn, Indeed, Glassdoor or a niche job board, always fill out your profile entirely so the algorithm can match you with suitable opportunities.

Update 08/08/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.