Barings BDC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $40.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $75.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.2 million.

Barings BDC shares have increased roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.55, a decrease of 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBDC

