Adtalem: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $22.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.03 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $364.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $93.4 million, or $2.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.45 billion.

Adtalem expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion.

Adtalem shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $43.94, a rise of 13% in the last 12 months.

