Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 20. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 20.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 10:00 AM Fairfax County Board of Supervisors hold ground breaking ceremony for affordable housing project

Location: 13090 Autumn Willow Dr, Fairfax, VA

Weblinks: http://www.fairfaxcounty.gov

Contacts: Allyson Pearce, Fairfax County, Allyson.Pearce@fairfaxcounty.gov, 1 703 246 6033

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 11:00 AM Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine discusses the Equal Rights Amendment

Location: Senate Swamp U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.kaine.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/timkaine

Contacts: Sen. Tim Kaine DC Office, 1 202 224 4024

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 11:00 AM Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards presents Richmond’s mid-year crime briefing report

Location: Richmond Police Headquarters Information Services, 200 W Grace St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/police/, https://twitter.com/richmondpolice

Contacts: Tracy Walker, Richmond Police Department, tracy.walker@rva.gov, 1 804 646 3609

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 11:30 AM 16th Annual North Suffolk Rotary Golf Classic

Location: Cedar Point Club, 8056 Clubhouse Dr, Suffolk, VA

Weblinks: https://www.northsuffolkrotary.com/

Contacts: Rotary Club of North Suffolk, northsuffolkrotary@gmail.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Mark Warner holds Virginia media availability – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner discusses his efforts to address unprecedented passport processing delays, and other matters, via remote availability with Virginia media

Location: U.S. Capitol Senate Media Center, First St SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Laura Dacy, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Laura_Dacy@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 228 6884

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 2:00 PM Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares visits Inner City Basketball Camp

Location: 5501 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Victoria LaCivita, Virginia AG, vlacivita@oag.state.va.us, 1 804 588 2021

RSVP to VLaCivita@oag.state.va.us

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 4:00 PM RAND Corporation discussion on political extremism among veterans – ‘Political Extremism Among Veterans: Understanding Its Roots, Identifying Those Who Have Caused Harm, and Creating Opportunities for Prevention’ RAND Corporation Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute discussion on ‘what the research tells us about the prevalence of support among veterans for extremist groups and ideologies, efforts to identify those who have participated in violent events, and how to focus efforts aimed at preventing veterans’ radicalization’. Speakers include Task Force Butler Institute CEO Kristofer Goldsmith, Reporter Nikki Wentling, University of Nebraska Researcher Seamus Hughes, and RAND Corporation Senior Behavioral Scientist Todd Helmus

Location: RAND Corporation, 1200 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.rand.org, https://twitter.com/RANDCorporation

Contacts: RAND Corporation, media@rand.org, 1 703 414 4795, 1 310 451 6913

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 5:30 PM Luray-Page Chamber of Commerce hosts Business After Hours

Location: Town of Shenandoah Museum and Welcome Center, 507 First St, Shenandoah, VA

Weblinks: https://www.visitluraypage.com/

Contacts: Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce, events@luraypage.com, 1 540 743 3915

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 Capital One Q2 2023 earnings – Capital One Financial Q2 2023 earnings, for the Virginia-based bank holding company

Weblinks: http://www.capitalone.com, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Sie Soheili, Capital One, sie.soheili@capitalone.com, 1 703 720 3929

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 20 – Saturday, Jul. 22 133rd Virginia Bar Association Summer Meeting

Location: The Omni Homestead Resort, 1766 Homestead Dr, Hot Springs, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vba.org, https://twitter.com/VABarAssn

Contacts: Virginia Bar Association, thevba@vba.org, 1 804 644 0041

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 5:00 PM Capital One Financial Corp Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=70667&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Jeff Norris, Capital One Investor Relations, 1 703 720 2455

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 20 Capital One Financial Corp Q2 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=70667&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Jeff Norris, Capital One Investor Relations, 1 703 720 2455

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jul. 21 – Sunday, Jul. 23 The Nation’s Gun Show

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thenationsgunshow.com/

Contacts: Showmasters, info@showmastersgunshows.com, 1 540 951 1344

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jul. 22 2:00 PM 22nd annual Norfolk Latino Music and Food Festival

Location: Town Point Park, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.festeventsva.org/

Contacts: Jordan Lett, Norfolk Festevents, lettj@festevents.org, 1 757 441 2345

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.