Mohawk Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $101.2 million.

The Calhoun, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.76 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.64 per share.

The flooring maker posted revenue of $2.95 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.93 billion.

