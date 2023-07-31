Loews: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Loews Corp. (L) on Monday reported net income of $360 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — Loews Corp. (L) on Monday reported net income of $360 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.58 per share.

The commercial property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $3.93 billion in the period.

