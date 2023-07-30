How to Eat Healthy on a Budget

Many people want to eat healthy foods. But when it comes down to it, the cost can be a deterrent.…

Many people want to eat healthy foods. But when it comes down to it, the cost can be a deterrent.

In fact, 18% of Americans who participated in the International Food Information Council’s 2022 Food and Health Survey said they choose less-healthy options because of the price.

But don’t get discouraged. Here are eight ways you can eat healthy on a budget:

— Think about food as fuel.

— Reduce food waste.

— Stop buying junk food and treats.

— Educate yourself on healthy eating.

— Shop smart at the grocery store.

— Learn to cook.

— Research restaurant menus and healthy options.

— Set realistic goals.

Read on for more information about the cheapest ways to eat healthy on a budget.

Think About Food as Fuel

Your body requires a certain number of calories to function properly. While that number varies from person to person and can change depending on your health goals, you should have an idea of how much fuel you need to put in your body to get through the day. You can check the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and find online calculators that can provide a recommended number of calories for your size.

If you don’t feel like counting calories or tracking meals, try listening to your body. Think of your stomach like the gas tank of your car. You wouldn’t pour more gasoline into it than your tank can hold. By eating when you’re hungry — not when you’re stressed or bored — you can reduce overspending and overeating.

Reduce Food Waste

Part of developing financial health along with nutritional health requires examining how much food you need, how much you have been consuming and how much you purchase and don’t use.

If you realize you waste a lot of food, ask yourself why. Maybe you’re grocery shopping while hungry and filling the cart with more food than you need. Or perhaps you have trouble finding the time or motivation to cook.

Reviewing your habits can help you identify why you’re overspending on groceries or tossing unused items.

Once you identify the root cause of the issue, you can come up with ways to tackle it. Buying food items you don’t need? Make a list and stick to it. No time to cook? Start prepping your meals ahead of time to speed up the process.

Stop Buying Junk Food and Treats

Even if your goal isn’t to lose weight, cutting back on how much food you buy can help you lead a healthier lifestyle and save money. Start by cutting back on meal extras that you know aren’t healthy, such as desserts or alcohol.

And while part of a healthy lifestyle may include or even require snacking, make sure you snack with a purpose.

Here are some tips:

— Rather than reaching for an open bag of chips, take a measured portion so you’re not tempted to overdo it.

— When you shop for groceries, have some items in mind for healthy snacks instead of perusing shelves of processed, empty calories. Veggies like carrots and celery make for nutritious snacks, along with nuts and fruits.

— Healthy versions of chips are also available but they tend to run on the pricier side. Try substituting them with healthier options like pretzels or crackers.

— If you’re feeling ambitious, make your own chips at home in the oven.

Plan to have a healthy snack or two with you for those hunger gaps throughout the day. That way, you won’t be tempted to spend money on a calorie-packed treat.

Educate Yourself on Healthy Eating

Accurate health information is readily available thanks to the internet, but it’s often buried among false information. While fad diets certainly predate the web, the misleading or outright false testimonies of their magic continue to wreak havoc on unsuspecting consumers. Before you design a healthy lifestyle for yourself, make sure you base it on facts.

Should you decide to try a regimented diet, make sure you’ve researched the benefits, risks and effectiveness. While it can be tempting to jump into a flashy plan with miraculous promises, it may cause more harm than it’s worth, especially if the diet or regimen requires a hefty investment in membership fees or meal costs. Eating healthy doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive.

Shop Smart at the Grocery Store

Where and how you shop for groceries plays a large role in the products you end up with and the amounts you spend. Picking the right grocery stores, comparison shopping and taking advantage of loyalty programs can all make a big difference.

If you have your past receipts or order records, review them to evaluate your shopping patterns. Look for opportunities to cut costs and improve the nutritional quality of the food you’re buying.

Learn to Cook

Home-cooked meals are often cheaper and more nutritious than takeout or frozen dinners. For those who don’t know their way around a kitchen, however, whipping up a quick dinner may feel like more trouble than it’s worth. But picking up even a few basic skills can transform the dishes you cook at home.

You don’t need to shell out for expensive cooking classes. Surf the web for free or low-cost community classes or free YouTube videos.

Once you get the basics down, try adjusting some of the meals you already cook to make them healthier. For instance, try baking your favorite foods instead of frying them, or substituting healthier ingredients, such as cauliflower, for potatoes.

Get creative. Even if you don’t have a ton of variety in recipes at first, cutting out the preservatives, artificial ingredients and other additives from processed foods can start you on the right path.

Research Restaurant Menus and Healthy Options

Eating at restaurants can tempt you to overspend and overeat. Try to limit how much you eat out, but when you do head to a restaurant, check the menu before you go.

Many restaurants now include entire menu sections dedicated to health-conscious diners. While you can bet on finding a basic salad almost anywhere, it’s helpful to find meals you’ll actually be excited about, even if it’s not the cheeseburger you crave.

Planning ahead can also help you avoid busting your budget as well as your gut. Because you’ll know exactly what you’re going to order ahead of time, you won’t be tempted by costly add-ons like alcoholic beverages, appetizers and desserts.

Keep portion control in mind, too. American restaurants notoriously serve more food than is recommended for a meal. Consider sharing a meal with a friend or saving a portion for later.

Set Realistic Goals

You may or may not have a specific reason for wanting to eat healthier. Regardless, it can be helpful to set up goals for yourself to help stay motivated.

If you’re trying to kick a sugar habit, for example, start tracking the number of sugary treats you indulge in each day. Then, set weekly limits that you progressively lower until you feel like you’ve created better eating habits.

The key is to be realistic. If you set a goal that’s too difficult, you’re setting yourself up for failure. Keep your priorities in check, too. If you want to eat an entirely organic diet, you’ll need to understand how it impacts your budget. While keeping your body healthy should be a top priority, you don’t want to get into debt in the process.

Remember: A healthy lifestyle looks different for everyone. Make a plan that works for you.

Update 07/31/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.