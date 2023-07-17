Fact vs. Fiction: Debunking OTC Medication Myths

As you browse through the plethora of options for over-the-counter medications, you may find it to be an overwhelming experience.…

As you browse through the plethora of options for over-the-counter medications, you may find it to be an overwhelming experience. Whether you’re shopping for pain relievers, flu medicine or allergy treatments, you may think purchasing and taking OTC products is a straightforward process, but there are several myths and misconceptions to be aware of.

According to a new U.S. News & World Report survey conducted by The Harris Poll, 9 in 10 pharmacists agree that consumers believe too many myths about OTC medications. More than 350 pharmacists nationwide from chain, independent and hospital pharmacies participated in the online survey in March 2023.

“It is helpful for pharmacists to know the most common misconceptions around OTCs, so that they can preempt any problems and provide important education,” says Hanna Phan, clinical associate professor in the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

8 Common Misconceptions About OTC Medications

Here are eight common myths and misconceptions about using OTC medications that pharmacy experts debunk:

— Brand name OTC medications or products are clearly better than their generic versions.

— It’s okay for children to take adult OTC medications as long as the doses are reduced.

— It’s okay to double-dose OTC medications when I forget a dose.

— Natural or organic supplements are safer than other OTC medications.

— The bathroom medicine cabinet is a good place to store OTC medications.

— It’s okay to take OTC medications after their expiration dates.

— Gels are worth their higher prices compared to capsules or tablets.

— It’s okay to cut, crush or chew OTC pills.

Fiction: Name-brand OTC medications or products are clearly better than their generic versions.

Survey says: Almost 9 in 10 (88%) pharmacists disagree that name-brand OTC medications or products are clearly better than their generic versions.

Fact: One of the key reasons consumers may think brands are better is because of the marketing and advertising budgets that promote name-brand drugs. In contrast, there are very few advertisements supporting generics.

“I often educate my patients about the pros and cons of brand name versus generics,” says Daniel Krinsky, pharmacy consultant and founder of EduCare4U. “I tell them that they can continue to spend their money on purchasing name brands, but generics are equally effective and will save them some money.”

Fiction: It’s okay for children to take adult OTC medications as long as the doses are reduced.

Survey says: More than 9 in 10 (93%) pharmacists are very or somewhat concerned that people think it’s okay for children to take adult OTC medications as long as the doses are reduced.

Fact: Whether it’s medication for cough and cold, allergies or pain relief, infants and young children need smaller doses that are best measured using their appropriately designated formulations, Phan explains.

“Substituting adult forms, which are often tablets or capsules, can be inaccurate and may increase risk for medication errors, such as overdose,” she adds.

Since adult forms are often larger tablets or capsules, they could pose a serious choking and swallowing risk.

“There are plenty of OTC medications that are designed specifically for children, and those are the products that parents should consider for their children,” Krinsky says.

Fiction: It’s okay to double-dose OTC medications when I forget a dose.

Survey says: Pharmacists almost unanimously (96%) said that they are very or somewhat concerned about consumers thinking it’s okay to double-dose OTC medications when they forget a dose.

Fact: Because of health risks and potential side effects, it’s not recommended to double up on a missed dose.

“If possible, wait till the next time you need to take your medicine,” Phan says.

The one exception might be if you’re in a lot of pain and you missed your dose.

“It’s never a good idea to double dose, but if you need pain relief, then only take the maximum amount allowed as instructed on the product label,” Krinsky says.

Fiction: Natural or organic supplements are safer than other OTC medications.

Survey says:

About 3 in 4 (74%) pharmacists are very or somewhat concerned about the perception that natural or organic supplements are safer than other OTC medications.

Fact: The FDA oversees the quality and safety of both prescription and OTC medications. However, natural and organic supplements are not regulated by the FDA in the same way as prescription and OTC medications and, therefore, do not adhere to the same strict scientific and manufacturing guidelines to ensure safety and efficacy. Phan notes that just because a product is labeled as organic, it doesn’t mean it comes without side effects.

“It’s always best to ask your pharmacist or health care provider about organic and natural products before you invest money in them because some of them cost quite a bit and have risks,” Phan adds.

Fiction: The bathroom medicine cabinet is a good place to store OTC medications.

Survey says: About 2 in 3 (67%) pharmacists are very or somewhat concerned about the belief that the bathroom medicine cabinet is a good place to store OTC medications.

Fact: Bathroom medicine cabinets are not a safe place to store prescription or OTC medications because the heat and moisture from the shower may compromise their potency, causing them to degrade before their expiration date. Most product labels state that medications should be stored in cool, dry places. Alternative places to store OTC medications include hallway closets, kitchen cabinets or a bedroom dresser drawer that is safe from children.

“I like to recommend that people keep medications in the kitchen in a cool, dry cabinet, but make sure it’s not close to an oven or microwave,” Krinsky says. “Be sure to also store your medications in their original container and out of the reach of children.”

Fiction: It’s okay to take OTC medications after their expiration dates.

Survey says: Almost two-thirds (65%) of pharmacists are very or somewhat concerned about consumers thinking it is okay to take OTC medications after their expiration dates.

Fact: The expiration date on an OTC product label is the last day that the manufacturer can guarantee the product’s effectiveness.

“When products are stored correctly and there’s no obvious signs of product degradation, like discoloring, it’s usually fine to take a few months after the expiration date until you can purchase replacement medications,” Krinsky explains.

He recommends to patients that, if they think they’re only going to use the OTC medication occasionally, purchase smaller packages rather than the value packs.

“The main consideration with expiration dates is that you want to make sure you’re taking the most effective medications,” Phan says. “Whenever possible, it’s important to keep your products as up to date as possible and minimize use of expired OTC medications.”

Fiction: Gels are worth their higher prices versus capsules or tablets.

Survey says: More than 8 in 10 (84%) pharmacists disagree that gel capsules are worth their higher prices compared to regular capsules and tablets.

Fact: Not all OTC medications come in gel capsules. However, some people prefer gel capsules because tablets and standard capsules are harder to swallow.

“In cases where the gel capsules make it easier for the medicine to go down, then it might be worth the extra money for some individuals,” Phan says.

The same applies to adherence. If opting for gel capsules encourages you to take the medication regularly as directed by your health care provider, then it may be beneficial to purchase them.

“If taking gel capsules means you are going to take the medication more regularly, then it’s definitely worth the added expense so you’re getting the relief you need,” Krinsky says.

Fiction: It’s okay to cut, crush or chew OTC pills.

Survey says: Over 7 in 10 (73%) pharmacists are very or somewhat concerned about consumers believing it is okay to cut, crush or chew OTC medications.

Fact: Nowadays, many OTC medications are developed in extended-release or sustained-release formulations to deliver the medicine over a 12- or 24-hour period. Manipulating the medication by crushing or breaking it would disrupt the formulation and may minimize its effect or increase potential side effects. If taking a tablet medication is the challenge, call your pharmacist and ask if there’s a liquid formulation that is available. Some medications can be cut if they have a little line down the middle.

“It’s recommended that you use a pill cutter and avoid using a knife because that can be dangerous and it may not cut the tablet cleanly,” Krinsky says.

Ultimately, shopping for OTC products and fitting them into your regimen may be a nuanced process, but that’s why it’s important to rely on the knowledge and expertise of your local pharmacist. They can help with much more than refilling your prescriptions, so be sure to ask your pharmacist questions about OTC medications you may be taking or plan to take in order to make informed decisions.

“If you find yourself falling into any of these misconceptions, then it’s time to talk to your pharmacist or health care provider to get their expert help on taking OTC medications,” Krinsky says.

