35 Top Glamping Resorts in the U.S.

If you’re enticed by the idea of camping but don’t want to deal with the inevitable grunt work that comes with it, glamping (or glamorous camping) is the perfect compromise. Read on to discover the most unique glamping resorts in California, Florida, Tennessee and other destinations across the U.S.

The Resort at Paws Up: Greenough, Montana

There’s glamping, and then there’s glamping at The Resort at Paws Up. One of the pioneers of modern-day glamping, The Resort at Paws Up offers six exclusive glamping camps (with prices to match), each one offering a different experience. Solo travelers and couples will love the two-story Tree Haus at the resort’s adults-only retreat, called the green o. North Bank Camp — with three-bedroom, two-bathroom tents — is ideal for large families. You can book an individual tent or, if traveling with extended family and/or friends, even an entire camp. Guests can even bring along a furry friend, as this resort is dog-friendly.

Glamping guests enjoy a dedicated camping butler and, because this is an all-inclusive resort, three gourmet meals with alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages daily. Select activities such as mountain biking and snow tubing are covered in nightly rates. For additional fees you can also take advantage of the many unique guided activities and excursions you don’t find at most resorts, from snowmobiling to hot air balloon rides. On-site transportation and shuttle service to and from Missoula Montana Airport, about 35 miles away, are also included in your stay.

While the lodging and amenities make Paws Up one of the best glamping resorts in the U.S., it’s the staff members who have earned this resort rave reviews from previous guests. The Resort at Paws Up offers glamping mid-May through mid-October, while the green o is available for stays year-round.

Address: 40060 Paws Up Road, Greenough, MT 59823

Terramor Outdoor Resort: Bar Harbor, Maine

As KOA’s first foray into glamping, Terramor Outdoor Resort offers luxury tent accommodations near Acadia National Park in Maine. All tents feature electricity, Wi-Fi, portable heaters and coolers plus other convenient amenities, though the types vary in capacity from two up to five guests and whether they have a bathroom. This family-friendly resort features an abundance of amenities that travelers love, including a pool and hot tub, lawn games, live entertainment, evening campfires, stargazing lectures, and an on-site restaurant and bar where guests can enjoy craft cocktails and regionally sourced beers. Pets are also welcome at Terramor, especially in the on-site dog park.

Terramor is a designated stop for the Island Explorer, a free shuttle service that transports visitors to Acadia National Park, downtown Bar Harbor and other areas of interest on Mount Desert Island. The Island Explorer operates seasonally, from mid-June to mid-October.

Address: 1453 Maine state Route 102, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Backland: Williams, Arizona

Opened in 2022, Backland is a remote resort with four glamping options: Backland Suite, Grand Suite, Sky Suite and Grand Sky Suite. The latter two feature a view of the stars from a 16-foot skylight over the bed, but all four are fitted with panoramic windows for breathtaking views of the Arizona wilderness. These luxury tents accommodate up to either four or six guests, plus no more than two pets. Each features king-sized beds, a full en suite bathroom with a shower, luxury linens, electricity, automatic climate control, an outdoor patio, a coffee maker, a minifridge, housekeeping services and some toiletries.

Backland purposefully doesn’t offer Wi-Fi in the tents — only at reception — as guests are encouraged to unplug during their stay. Instead of doomscrolling on social media, you can enjoy bird-watching, stargazing and roasting s’mores over a campfire. There’s also a tented spa, a restaurant and a pond with a beach. Glampers at this resort say they appreciate the cozy accommodations and peaceful atmosphere.

Backland is located less than 15 miles from downtown Williams, Arizona, close to some of the best places to visit in Arizona, including Flagstaff (about 40 miles away), Grand Canyon National Park (less than 60 miles) and Sedona, which is a roughly 60-mile drive from the resort.

Address: 6929 E. Rosilda Springs Road, Williams, AZ 86046

Klarhet: Lutsen, Minnesota

Klarhet, which means “clarity” in Swedish, aims to bring just that to its glamping guests. The intimate property is located on the shores of Lake Superior and surrounded by a regenerative food forest, where an assortment of edible plants and animals attempts to mimic natural ecosystems — and where guests are invited to take a tour.

Klarhet offers just four domes — Raidho, Dagaz, Laguz and Berkanan — which all bring the outdoors inside with stellar views of the night sky and lush greenery. Each dome is equipped with king- and queen-sized beds; sustainably sourced cotton bedding; a large fan; a toilet; a custom rainfall shower; Public Goods bath amenities; Turkish bath linens, bathrobes and slippers; and a yoga mat. Amenities at Klarhet include a communal fire pit, board games and snowshoes to use in the local state parks, where you can also hike. Recent guests praise everything about Klarhet, from the accommodations to the staff.

Address: 233 Ski Hill Road, Lutsen, MN 55612

Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo: River Ranch, Florida

The Sunshine State is synonymous with theme parks and beaches, so you might be surprised to learn you can also go glamping in Florida.

At Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo near Kissimmee, you can spend the night in a variety of luxury glamping accommodations, each with a private bathroom and kitchenette: Choose one of the climate-controlled luxury tents or the Luxe Conestoga Wagon, which has space for up to six guests. Regular glamping tents with separate bathroom facilities are also available. Guests of all the glamping accommodations enjoy perks such as coffee and pastry deliveries each morning and access to a personal concierge; if you opt for one of the three luxury glamping options, another special amenity is a golf cart for roaming the property.

Not only is Westgate River Ranch considered a glamping resort, but it’s also the largest dude ranch east of the Mississippi. Guests are encouraged to take advantage of this property’s activities and amenities: airboat and swamp buggy rides, horseback riding, an archery range, a petting farm, a weekly rodeo, an on-site steakhouse and more. Resort activities, including VIP tickets to the rodeo, are covered in rates for glamping guests staying in one of the two luxe accommodations, making the experience nearly all-inclusive. Previous visitors agree this relaxed resort is a fun alternative to the nearby theme parks in Orlando.

Address: 3200 River Ranch Blvd., River Ranch, FL 33867

Bodhi Farms: Bozeman, Montana

Nestled beside the Gallatin Mountains, Bodhi Farms allows travelers to sustainably and authentically experience the beauty of Montana through immersive activities and amenities. The warmer months boast creekside yoga and spa services, farming projects such as gardening and caring for livestock, a wood-fired sauna, nightly campfires, and fly fishing both on- and off-site. Farm-to-table dining at the field kitchen restaurant — situated on an open-air patio during the summer — includes the opportunity to try the Cowboy Brunch. Complimentary breakfast is available to guests of the hotel’s nine glamping tents, another highlight of this eco-resort.

Available for stays from May to October, each cone-shaped tent features either one king bed or two twin beds, plus plush pet beds for up two dogs. The accommodations are also equipped with a private porch, two lounge chairs, a hammock, plenty of natural light, and heaters and fans upon request. Luxurious bathrooms are shared yet still feel private, and Bodhi Farms provides eco-friendly toiletries and complimentary bathrobes.

Just south of Bozeman, Montana, Bodhi Farms’ location makes a convenient base to visit some of the state’s top attractions, including Big Sky Resort and Yellowstone National Park, one of the top-rated national parks in the U.S.

Address: 13624 S. Cottonwood Road, Bozeman, MT 59718

Camp Long Creek: Ridgedale, Missouri

Named for its location on Table Rock Lake at Big Cedar Lodge (created by the founder of Bass Pro Shops), Camp Long Creek offers glamping near Branson, Missouri. Its glamping units bring wood floors and chandeliers into a canvas tent, with each offering an outdoor bathtub, a fire pit, a table and chairs, a small fridge and coffee maker, and sleeping accommodations for two. These tents are scattered around the property, so views range from the lake to the forest. All units are dog-friendly and feature a private bathroom.

When you’re not white-knuckling the roller coasters at Silver Dollar City (considered one of the best amusement parks in the U.S.) or uncovering history at the Titanic Museum Attraction, take time to enjoy the resort’s activities such as golfing, hiking, or boating and fishing on the lake. Other amenities include pools and hot tubs, a fitness center, and a canteen with grab-and-go bites and beverages. Previous guests rave about the setting and conveniences of glamping at this resort.

Address: 1358 Long Creek Road, Ridgedale, MO 65739

Alila Ventana Big Sur: Big Sur, California

There are few destinations in California that offer luxury in a place where you would otherwise have to rough it. In Big Sur, a region that is only accessible via one road and doesn’t always offer electricity, travelers will find a limited selection of five-star accommodations — among them Alila Ventana Big Sur.

The resort offers safari-style tents in a 20-acre redwood canyon, all equipped with plush beds, electric lamps, instant hot and cold potable water with sinks, and power outlets with USB ports. Glampers can also make use of amenities for enjoying the outdoors, such as Adirondack chairs, wood-burning fire pits and picnic tables. Restrooms and showers are available at a shared, well-maintained bathhouse.

Glamping guests can purchase the Spa Alila Day Pass, which includes one 50-minute massage or facial, one poolside entree and one nonalcoholic beverage, plus full access to the meadow pool, infinity hot tub and sauna. You also have the option to enjoy fine dining at The Sur House on-site. Some parts of the Alila Ventana Big Sur grounds are reserved for resort guests only, so glampers will not have access to certain facilities.

Address: 48123 California state Route 1, Big Sur, CA 93920

Treebones Resort: Big Sur, California

If you want to glamp in Big Sur, you might also consider Treebones Resort, which offers yurts with king beds and modern furnishings, as well as accommodations you’re not likely to find elsewhere. The Autonomous Camp Collection’s twin units, which can best be described as a full apartment fit into a tent, take glamping to the next level; this solar-powered, upscale option is complete with a bedroom, en suite bathroom, lounge area and outdoor deck. For a more rustic but no less unique stay, the Human Nest campsite is exactly what it sounds like — meaning you’ll need to bring your own bedding and tent for protection from the elements when you sleep on the futon pad inside this wood art.

Something else Treebones Resort has that you don’t find at most glamping resorts? Sushi. The Wild Coast Sushi Bar features an omakase dining experience in which patrons sit face to face with the chef, who uses their reactions to craft the 14-course tasting menu. Previous guests say it’s an absolute must when staying here. You can also dine at The Lodge Restaurant, which serves breakfast, lunch and a three-course dinner.

Other on-site amenities include a massage studio and yoga. The rugged coastline views at Treebones Resort rival many in the area, and glampers may also choose to explore the beauty of Big Sur through guided excursions.

Address: 71895 California state Route 1, Big Sur, CA 93920

Under Canvas: Multiple Locations

First-time glampers should consider Under Canvas, which offers a dozen glamping locations nationwide — including its newest outpost in Paradise Valley, Montana, near Yellowstone National Park.

Guests in the safari-style tents enjoy king-sized beds, wood-burning stoves, West Elm patio furnishings, and en suite bathrooms with organic bath products and hot running water. On-site cafe-style dining (including locally sourced ingredients) is available in addition to complimentary camp programming that spans yoga, guided hikes, live acoustic music, fireside chats and s’mores.

Other amenities vary by location. At Under Canvas West Yellowstone, there’s a coffee bar and an event space just for kids, while at the Grand Canyon site, guests can sip cocktails at an outdoor bar. Under Canvas operates seasonally, with dates varying for each site.

ULUM Moab: Moab, Utah

An elevated experience by Under Canvas, ULUM Moab — which opened in 2023 — caters to travelers in search of the ultimate luxury-meets-camping experience. As such, all Suite Tents feature a plush king bed with Parachute linens; a living area with a queen bed and chairs; an en suite bathroom with a rain shower, Aesop toiletries and Turkish cotton bathrobes; and a private deck. All accommodations are pet-friendly.

ULUM Moab also offers on-site dining, three dipping pools, a yoga deck, sound bath meditation and more — making it the perfect home base for explorations in the nearby city of Moab as well as Arches and Canyonlands national parks. Reviews of the new resort are all positive, with many mentioning the location and staff among their favorite highlights.

Address: 147 Looking Glass Road, Moab, Utah 84503

Little Arrow Outdoor Resort: Townsend, Tennessee

Aside from Under Canvas’ Great Smoky Mountains location, there are several individually owned resorts and rentals with glamping in Tennessee. Among the best options is Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, which in addition to its modernized cabins and tiny homes offers glamping tents.

These glamping accommodations come in three forms: the Luxury Glamping Lodge, Luxury Glamping Tents and Primitive Glamping Tents. All are equipped with plush bedding, heating and air conditioning, and a fire pit with a grill grate. The luxury options come with private bathrooms and kitchenettes, while the “primitive” experience means you’ll have to venture over to the bathhouses.

An exhaustive list of resort amenities includes a lounge with coffee, games and books; a zero-entry swimming pool, splash pad and hot tub; outdoor spa services; a dog park (yes, the resort is pet-friendly); a playground; a community garden; sports courts; and food truck service. Don’t forget to explore Great Smoky Mountains National Park, just minutes from the resort. Recent guests say Little Arrow Outdoor Resort is especially fun for families and groups.

Address: 118 Stables Drive, Townsend, TN 37882

Asheville Glamping: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville Glamping stands out for the variety of accommodation options it offers across three sites near Asheville, North Carolina. In addition to traditional glamping tents, travelers can rent a treehouse or choose from a variety of domes, including options with indoor slides and space for up to eight guests — perfect for families.

Amenities vary by accommodation category. If you select the Safari Tent (which sleeps up to five guests with an additional cot), you’ll enjoy a queen-sized bed and a futon; an outdoor propane grill, fire pit and picnic table; air conditioning; and a shared bathhouse with toilets and showers. Pets are welcome at Asheville Glamping, and you’ll find plenty of local outdoor adventures to enjoy with your furry family members.

El Cosmico: Marfa, Texas

If you’re looking for a dog-friendly glampground with whimsy, consider the stylish El Cosmico in the small desert city of Marfa, Texas. One of the best glamping resorts in Texas, El Cosmico offers a variety of unique accommodations including solar-powered Jupe Tents, designed by a team from SpaceX and Tesla. In the future, it will offer the world’s first 3D-printed hotel accommodations.

Travelers also have the option to stay in a vintage trailer, yurt or the Cosmic Kasita, a limited-edition bunkhouse. With the exception of some of the trailers and the Cosmic Kasita, most accommodations don’t have private indoor bathrooms, so you’ll use a communal bathhouse. El Cosmico also offers a communal outdoor kitchen and dining area, bike rentals, a provisions store, a hammock grove, an outdoor stage, and wood-fired Dutch hot tubs.

Address: 802 S. Highland Ave., Marfa, TX 79843

Collective Retreats: Multiple Locations

Did you know you can go glamping in New York City? Collective Retreats, which has a location on Governors Island, also operates two other glamping resorts — in Texas Hill Country and near Vail, Colorado — with several others in the works.

Accommodations in every location are pretty cushy, with luxurious linens, panoramic views, electricity and upscale toiletries. Some tent types, such as the Outlook Shelter exclusive to the Governors Island resort in New York, feature an en suite bathroom, while others require you to use a shared bathhouse.

Collective Retreats offers an array of activities across its locations, whether you want to get a massage in New York, go wine tasting in Texas Hill Country or ride a horse in Colorado. You can also enjoy the on-site dining experiences, with globally inspired cuisine.

Dunton River Camp: Dolores, Colorado

Situated on 500 acres in the Colorado Rockies, this former cattle ranch is surrounded by verdant meadows and forests radiating a sense of adventure. Dunton River Camp is not only stunning but also intimate: It has just eight safari tents on-site. Each tent, sitting on a 640-square-foot wooden platform, comes equipped with luxe amenities including a king-sized bed, a gas stove, complimentary Wi-Fi access, two mountain bikes, a private bathroom with a 6-foot soaker tub and shower, and a towel warmer.

Guests can choose between glamping sites with views of the Dolores River or the mountains. Nightly rates, based on two guests, include all meals and beverages (including nonalcoholic and alcoholic drinks at the resort’s lounge, Barbara’s Bar), making this an all-inclusive resort.

Keep in mind that Dunton River Camp is only open in summer, from June to October. You can find Dunton River Camp in southwestern Colorado, about 190 miles south of Grand Junction.

Address: 50014 Road 38, Dolores, CO 81323

Capitol Reef Resort: Torrey, Utah

Capitol Reef Resort is among several places in the U.S. where glamping takes the form of a Conestoga wagon. The resort’s Conestoga wagons can sleep up to six guests thanks to two twin bunk beds accompanying the king bed. They feature lighting, Wi-Fi, air conditioning and beautiful rustic furnishings. Additionally, guests have access to detached private bathrooms located a short distance away.

The resort also gives lodgers the option to stay in conical glamping tents, which sleep two adults and come with much of the same amenities as the wagons — plus flat-screen TVs. Both glamping options are available seasonally, typically from late May through September.

Capitol Reef Resort also offers on-site dining and an outdoor pool and hot tub with views of Utah’s red rock cliffs. Previous guests say it’s a convenient place to stay if you plan to explore Capitol Reef National Park, one of the lesser-known treasures in Utah.

Address: 2600 Utah state Route 24, Torrey, UT 84775

Sinya on Lone Man Creek: Wimberley, Texas

Experience the beauty — and the award-winning wineries — of Texas Hill Country at Sinya on Lone Man Creek, a property inspired by a trip to Tanzania and named after a baby elephant in Kenya. This glamping retreat is situated atop a ridge, making you feel as if you’re in a treehouse overlooking the beautiful surrounding greenery and Lone Man Creek. The creek’s name aptly sets the scene for this exclusive experience, since the property consists of only one tent — but it can accommodate two guests, so there’s no need to be truly “lone” if you don’t wish to be.

This singular tent is decked out in beautiful country-style furnishings and outfitted with a king-sized bed (not to mention goose-down pillows), a Nespresso coffee maker, a sofa, a kitchenette and a bathroom, which features a claw-foot tub, bathrobes and Turkish towels. Venture outside and you’ll find the resort has five furnished outdoor spaces for lounging, including a deck with a hot tub and shower. Recent guests, many of whom visited with a romantic partner, appreciate the seclusion of this glamping resort.

Address: 428 Deer Lake Estates, Wimberley, TX 78676

The Ranch at Rock Creek: Philipsburg, Montana

This five-star dude ranch in western Montana, frequently lauded for providing one-of-a-kind travel experiences, also specializes in glamping. Like the rest of its property and offerings, The Ranch at Rock Creek takes its glamping to the next level.

Glamping accommodations start at nearly 800 square feet and are part-tent, part-cabin. With 10 such dwellings in four different styles — some of which are open year-round — options for amenities vary. Inside these “canvas cabins,” you’ll typically find spacious bedrooms, additional living areas, gas stoves, attached bathrooms, and outdoor spaces such as porches or decks. Guests can also sleep in a Conestoga wagon with a king bed and twin bunks.

What’s more, glamping accommodations qualify for the resort’s all-inclusive rate, which covers farm-to-table meals, drinks, transportation on the ranch and airport transfers, as well as resort activities like horseback riding and archery. Peak season at this property spans late May to early September, but the property is open year-round. The Ranch at Rock Creek exceeds expectations, according to previous guests.

Address: 79 Carriage House Lane, Philipsburg, MT 59858

Borealis Basecamp: Fairbanks, Alaska

If you’ve ever dreamed of sleeping beneath the northern lights in Alaska, it’s time to plan a stay at Borealis Basecamp. Located less than 30 miles north of Fairbanks, Borealis Basecamp unfurls across 100 acres and offers igloos and cubes in lieu of tents, further elevating the one-of-a-kind experience.

These igloos feature cozy beds, Wi-Fi access, private bathrooms with showers and hairdryers, free toiletries, and skylights so guests can fall asleep admiring the aurora borealis when visible. The cube accommodations feature most of the same amenities, but instead of skylights, guests enjoy floor-to-ceiling windows and “treehouse” beds with viewing windows just for kids, plus an en suite bathroom. Not surprisingly, recent guests say staying at Borealis Basecamp was one of the most unique experiences they’ve ever had.

Address: 2640 Himalaya Road, Fairbanks, AK 99712

Little Raccoon Key: Jekyll Island, Georgia

Little Raccoon Key — a small, uninhabited island accessible by a short boat ride from Georgia‘s Jekyll Island — stands out from most other glamping destinations in the U.S. for one reason: There’s just one campsite available. Not only will you have the entire reef island to yourself, but you’ll be pampered by staff from start to finish. In addition to your private-island accommodations and the short boat tour there that often passes dolphins, you can request chef-prepared meals, pre-arrival grocery delivery and a lesson on oyster reefs around the island at no extra cost.

Your campsite features most necessities, such as a luxury canvas tent, a memory foam mattress, a gas grill, a stove, a kettle, other cooking supplies, and an outdoor shower and toilet. You can also take advantage of the Adirondack chairs, board games and books. While Little Raccoon Key provides a cooler for ice, it’s recommended to bring your own so you can store several days’ worth of food, since there’s no refrigerator. You also won’t find running water or air conditioning at this solar-powered island camp, but you’ll be provided with a battery-powered fan. Note that Little Raccoon Key requires a two-night minimum stay.

Address: 1 Harbor Road, Suite No. 1, Jekyll Island, GA 31527

Firelight Camps: Ithaca, New York

Experience the natural beauty of upstate New York with a stay at Firelight Camps. This glamping site enjoys a scenic location in a wooded area that’s not only minutes away from local state parks including Buttermilk Falls but also less than 4 miles south of Ithaca’s popular Collegetown neighborhood, making this particular destination easier to reach than most.

Canvas drapes the natural wood beams of the tents, which come with either one king bed or two queens. Tents also feature hardwood floors, a private tented balcony complete with rocking chairs, lanterns with USB ports, and a writers desk and chair. Upgraded tents come with electricity, though it’s important to note that none have private bathrooms; instead, there’s a shared bathhouse with eco-friendly products.

Guests can also expect to enjoy artisanal spirits at the on-site bar as well as delicious (and complimentary) breakfast each morning, thanks to co-founder Emma Frisch, who was a top finalist on season 10 of “Food Network Star” and has her own cookbook. Previous guests praise the resort staff’s hospitality.

Address: 1150 Danby Road, Ithaca, NY 14850

Sandy Pines Campground: Kennebunkport, Maine

Kennebunkport is known for its beaches and quaint downtown area, which often leaves the nearby green spaces overlooked by visitors. But Sandy Pines Campground offers travelers the chance to experience these underrated landscapes in Kennebunkport without sacrificing proximity to the water. Guests can choose from a variety of unique accommodation options, including Airstreams, Conestoga wagons, cottages, huts and traditional glamping tents.

The tents for couples are decorated to the nines — some with chandeliers — and outfitted with a king-sized bed, a seating area, a private deck, a mini-fridge, lighting, air conditioning and a small heater, and bath amenities. The family tent options have similar features but come with either a daybed in the main tent or a separate smaller tent with twin beds.

Guests can take advantage of glampground amenities such as bathhouses, a saltwater pool, the General Store and Snack Bar, laundry facilities, bike and water sports equipment rentals, and lots of activities for kids. Speaking of younger guests, previous visitors say Sandy Pines Campground is especially ideal for families.

Address: 277 Mills Road, Kennebunkport, ME 04046

Mendocino Grove: Mendocino, California

Find a serene glamping experience in one of California’s most breathtaking small towns. Mendocino Grove sits within a forest bluff adjacent to the town, affording spectacular views of the camp’s towering trees and the coast.

Most glamping tents sleep two guests, but some sleep up to four or six. You’ll also find some options that are dog-friendly. Beds vary in size and come with down comforters and wool blankets; the adult beds also feature heated mattress pads. All tents come equipped with fire pits, picnic tables and limited electricity for powering lamps (which have USB ports) as well as other approved devices including CPAP machines. Private decks with leather butterfly chairs complete the glamping accommodations.

Other on-site amenities include two shared bathhouses with organic products (plus a dog wash), hammocks, a bocce ball court and yoga. Enjoy complimentary coffee, tea and cocoa at The Meadow Commons, which also offers Wi-Fi and lends out books and games.

Address: 9601 California state Route 1, Mendocino, CA 95460

Huttopia: Multiple Locations

What started as a small campsite in the French Alps in 1999 has since expanded to more than 60 locations across three continents, including five U.S. sites in California, upstate New York, southern Maine and New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Huttopia’s goal is to provide travelers with comforts that go above traditional camping but aren’t so comfortable that you’ll stay in your tent rather than explore the beautiful surroundings of its properties.

All tents and cabins offer plush beds and electricity, while some have private bathrooms, kitchenettes or kitchens, and decks. Shared bathhouses are available to guests who don’t have private toilets and showers. The company’s newest U.S. location, Huttopia Wine Country, opened in 2023 in partnership with Northern California’s Six Sigma Ranch and Winery. Overlooking the region’s rolling vineyard hills, it features a swimming pool as well as French camping cuisine — from espresso to crepes to brick-oven pizza — at its on-site Café-Bistro.

AutoCamp: Multiple Locations

If your idea of glamping is spending the night in an RV — but you don’t have the budget or patience to buy one — it’s time to explore AutoCamp. This glamping resort company specializes in Airstream accommodations, with six locations (and counting) ranging from national parks to beaches. Airstream amenities vary slightly by location, but you can expect plush beds (including dog beds upon request), spa-inspired bathrooms, heating and air conditioning, basic cookware, and fire pits with grills.

Families love the BaseCamp Mini Suites — an Airstream with an adjacent tent for kids — available seasonally at select resorts; another unique lodging option at some sites is the BaseCamp Suite, which is part-Airstream, part-tent. All locations offer traditional standalone glamping tents as well as accessible accommodation options.

Like the accommodations, some of the on-site programming varies by resort. For instance, AutoCamp Yosemite and AutoCamp Zion (the newest property) have pools, while the Cape Cod location has a playground. But all of AutoCamp’s outposts are dog-friendly and offer complimentary cruiser bikes (first come, first served), Wi-Fi and coffee; they also promise on-site stores for provisions, including wine and beer, and an experience you won’t soon forget.

Lakedale: San Juan Island, Washington

Off the coast of Washington state, Lakedale offers year-round glamping on San Juan Island, a picturesque place that can only be accessed by ferry or floatplane. Here, year-round glamping accommodations consist of yurts. Each comes with a king bed, full-sized sleeper sofa, an en suite bathroom, a wet bar, a fridge, a flat-screen TV, a skylight, seating indoors and outside, and private decks with hot tubs.

In the summer months, travelers also have the option to glamp in a canvas cabin or cottage, ideal for families with space for up to six guests. Complimentary on-site activities at Lakedale include lawn games, bike rentals and water sports on the resort’s three spring-water lakes.

Address: 4313 Roche Harbor Road, Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, WA 98250

The Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls: Logan, Ohio

Surrounded by the lush forests of Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio, the Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls is one of the most romantic getaways in Ohio. Choose from fully equipped cabins and cottages (some of which are pet-friendly) as well as yurts and geodomes. Each insulated yurt has a king bed or two twin beds, a full bathroom, a kitchenette that includes a gas log stove and microwave, a wood deck, and rocking chairs. The geodomes, outfitted with one king bed, have similar amenities to the yurts, plus a dining table and sofa.

All guests have access to a full-service spa and a restaurant, lauded by guests for its food (which includes complimentary breakfast); both are located in 1840s-style log cabins. Of course, you’ll also find outdoor activities galore, from hiking to stargazing at nearby John Glenn Astronomy Park, named for the first American astronaut to orbit the Earth.

Address: 21190 Ohio state Route 374, Logan, OH 43138

The Vintages Trailer Resort: Dayton, Oregon

The Vintages Trailer Resort offers 36 trailers in a variety of styles, nine of which welcome dogs and all of which make the perfect home base for those exploring Oregon’s Willamette Valley, otherwise known as Oregon wine country. Trailer styles and designs vary, but all offer comfortable beds, bathrooms — or at the very least toilets — air conditioning and heating, and kitchenettes or outdoor grills. Separate shower facilities are also available. Pro tip: Book the 1956 Spartan Royal Mansion trailer in the warmer months to stargaze from an open-air soaker tub.

The on-site amenities at The Vintages Trailer Resort are almost as good as the trailers themselves — think: a seasonal swimming pool, fire pits, a general store and complimentary cruiser bikes for enjoying Dayton, the gateway to several local vineyards. Even better is the staff, whom previous guests praise in their glowing reviews of the resort.

Address: 16205 SE Kreder Road, Dayton, OR 97114

Update 07/31/23: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.