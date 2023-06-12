The 25 Best Places for Young Professionals to Live

Whether they’re just out of college or several years into the workforce, Gen Z workers are often willing to move…

Whether they’re just out of college or several years into the workforce, Gen Z workers are often willing to move to a new place for career opportunities, fresh experiences and cheaper housing. To determine the best places for young professionals, we pulled some of the data points young professionals seek most in their next city from the U.S. News Best Places to Live rankings — job market, desirability and affordability.

We looked at the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for each of these categories. Keeping in mind that many recent grads place their ability to start their career at the forefront of their priorities, we weighted job market the heaviest, accounting for 55% of the overall score. Knowing that exciting experiences — and hoping your friends will want to come visit — is also a major factor, desirability makes up 30% of the score. Finally, with entry-level salaries in mind, affordability scores are weighted at 15% of the overall score.

The Best Places to Live for Young Professionals in 2023-2024 are:

25. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 63

Metro Population: 482,922

Median Home Price: $354,119

Average Annual Salary: $47,710

Median Age: 47.9

The No. 25 place on the list may have residents skewing a bit older than most recent college graduates, but Port St. Lucie ranks as the No. 10 most desirable place to live out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. Its fast-growing population and relatively temperate weather on the Atlantic coast make for plenty of opportunities to meet new people and enjoy the outdoors. Port St. Lucie’s average annual salary is low at $47,710, compared to a national average of $58,260, but the average monthly unemployment rate in 2022 was just 2.94%.

24. Atlanta

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 64

Metro Population: 6,026,734

Median Home Price: $404,861

Average Annual Salary: $59,100

Median Age: 36.8

You may be looking for the hustle and bustle of a major city or a town that offers lots of Southern charm, and Atlanta manages to have plenty of both. The capital of Georgia is also the largest in the state, and companies like Delta Airlines, Home Depot and The Coca Cola Company are based in the area, plus multiple universities and major health care systems. Expect to pay more for housing, goods and services in Atlanta than many other places on this list — but it’s not the most expensive. Area residents spend 25% of the median annual household income on housing costs, including rent or mortgage payments, property taxes and utilities.

23. Madison, Wisconsin

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 11

Metro Population: 674,506

Median Home Price: $390,950

Average Annual Salary: $59,510

Median Age: 36.5

Despite being a metro area with more than 600,000 people calling it home, Madison still evokes the college town atmosphere for many. While the University of Wisconsin-Madison is a major employer for the area, the city is also a hub for health care software and services. With an average salary of $59,510 and an average monthly unemployment rate of just 2.31%, Madison has the 11th strongest job market out of the 150 metro areas on the list.

22. Nashville, Tennessee

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 61

Metro Population: 1,960,999

Median Home Price: $445,357

Average Annual Salary: $53,730

Median Age: 36.6

Nashville takes the No. 61 spot on the overall Best Places to Live ranking and ranks 30th for desirability. With strong health care and health care technology industries, Nashville is attracting plenty of new residents both for the jobs and for its appealing entertainment and nightlife, combined with plenty of opportunities to enjoy nature outside the city itself. Nashville residents spend 23.99% of the median household income on housing costs.

21. Portland, Maine

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank:7

Metro Population: 547,792

Median Home Price: $428,900

Average Annual Salary: $57,060

Median Age: 43.6

Major employers in the Portland area include Maine Medical Center and L.L. Bean, which is headquartered in nearby Freeport, though workers are also drawn to jobs at smaller businesses in retail, tourism or even fishing along Portland’s waterfront. The average annual salary in Portland is a little below the national average at $57,060. Portland residents spend 23.46% of the median household income on housing costs.

20. Tampa, Florida

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 24

Metro Population: 3,146,074

Median Home Price: $369,299

Average Annual Salary: $53,270

Median Age: 42.2

If you’re looking to live in a major tourist destination, the Tampa area offers plenty of job opportunities in the industry while also having significant employers in health care, higher education and defense. In a SurveyMonkey survey of more than 3,100 U.S. residents asking where they would prefer to live, given the choice, Tampa ranked No. 14 out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. Living in the Tampa area costs more, however. The cost of typical goods and services are more expensive than 114 other places in the U.S.

19. Jacksonville, Florida

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 16

Metro Population: 1,581,680

Median Home Price: $348,852

Average Annual Salary: $51,910

Median Age: 38.7

Many consider this coastal metro area a desirable place to call home. In the survey asking where respondents would prefer to live, Jacksonville ranked No. 16 out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. The area has a cost of living that requires 25.17% of the median household income, making housing costs more expensive than 103 other metro areas in the Best Places to Live ranking. But it’s still cheaper than other popular spots along the Florida coast, including Miami, Port St. Lucie and Tampa.

18. Austin, Texas

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 40

Metro Population: 2,234,300

Median Home Price: $504,273

Average Annual Salary: $60,260

Median Age: 35.3

The capital of Texas has evolved into a major tech hub over the past few decades, as companies and venture capitalists have sought a more affordable alternative to Silicon Valley. As a result, Austin is well-known for the number of young professionals who populate the metro area, and it’s no surprise that the median age is just 35.3. Austin’s job market ranks 17th out of the 150 on the list, and the metro area ranks No. 27 for desirability.

17. Minneapolis-St. Paul

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 35

Metro Population: 3,659,156

Median Home Price: $336,375

Average Annual Salary: $63,990

Median Age: 37.4

The Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area doesn’t rank highly for desirability — though it’s much more appealing for those who don’t mind cold winters — but its job market and relative housing affordability bring it to the No. 17 spot for young professionals. The Twin Cities have the seventh strongest job market out of the 150 most populous metro areas on the list, and residents spend 22.63% of the median household income on housing costs.

16. Melbourne, Florida

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 15

Metro Population: 601,573

Median Home Price: $217,

Average Annual Salary: $54,360

Median Age: 47

While many Florida metro areas skew to an older median age — Melbourne’s is 47 — there are plenty of reasons you may consider Melbourne as the place to start your professional career. Melbourne is part of what’s known as the Space Coast, as it’s home to the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, and as a result there are plenty of aerospace and engineering jobs in the area. It also ranks at the No. 17 most desirable place to live out of the 150 metro areas on the list.

15. Portland, Oregon

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 36

Metro Population: 2,493,429

Median Home Price: $601,399

Average Annual Salary: $64,330

Median Age: 38.6

Fifteenth on the list of best places to live for young professionals is Portland. It also ranks eighth out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for desirability. Portland has long been a destination for people seeking an area with an offbeat personality, and local residents are happy to Keep Portland Weird. Intel Corp., Nike, and Providence Health & Services call the Portland metro area home, which helps keep the average annual salary in Portland, $64,330, above the national average of $58,260.

14. Honolulu

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 59

Metro Population: 1,015,167

Median Home Price: $581,658

Average Annual Salary: $61,860

Median Age: 38.4

There’s no denying that plenty of people young and old dream of living in Honolulu, even for a short period of time, and while it can be a pricey place to live it offers more to recent graduates than just beautiful weather and a tropical setting. The average annual salary in the Honolulu metro area is $61,860, and the average monthly unemployment rate in 2022 was 3.48%. Prepare to pay more for housing and typical goods and services — Honolulu is the third most expensive place to live out of the 150 metro areas on the list.

13. San Diego

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 93

Metro Population: 3,296,317

Median Home Price: $889,225

Average Annual Salary: $67,200

Median Age: 36.3

San Diego is another ideal destination for beach-lovers with high-paying job opportunities. The average annual salary in the metro area is $67,200, nearly $10,000 above the national average. Major employers vary widely in San Diego as well, from technology to tourism and defense to health care. Out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S., San Diego ranks sixth for desirability.

12. Boston

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank:44

Metro Population: 4,912,030

Median Home Price: $713,792

Average Annual Salary: $76,850

Median Age: 38.8

Ranking No. 44 on the overall Best Places to Live list, Boston is home to major higher education institutions including Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston University and Boston College, bringing more than 300,000 college students and academic employees to the area each year. But Beantown also manages to retain graduates and attract young professionals. With major employers in the health care, education, tourism and hospitality industries, Boston has the fifth-strongest job market out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S.

11. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 3

Metro Population: 2,034,246

Median Home Price: $436,616

Average Annual Salary: $61,759

Median Age: 37.5

Well-known for the universities located in the metro area, including Duke University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University,Raleigh and Durham is home to lots of recent grads and offers jobs aplenty in education and research. Although it has risen in recent years, the area’s relatively low cost of living helps attract young professionals, since 23.24% of the median household income is needed to cover housing costs.

10. Washington, D.C.

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 39

Metro Population: 6,332,069

Median Home Price: $535,038

Average Annual Salary: $80,480

Median Age: 37.5

While plenty of Washington, D.C., residents work on Capitol Hill and for the federal government, the area is also home to major employers in health care, education, insurance, financial services and tourism. With an average annual salary of $80,480 — more than $20,000 above the national average — the District of Columbia has the third strongest job market out of the 150 metro areas in the Best Places to Live ranking, after San Jose, California, and San Francisco.

9. Charlotte, North Carolina

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 8

Metro Population: 2,625,282

Median Home Price: $406,169

Average Annual Salary: $57,270

Median Age: 37.7

Home to major players in the financial industry like Bank of America, Charlotte has a median annual salary in line with the national average of $58,260. Charlotte is growing steadily, as its population increased by 1% between 2020 and 2021 due to net migration alone, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. As a result, new construction in the area has been consistent over the past few years, with more retail stores and restaurants attracting downtown visitors.

8. Sarasota, Florida

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 5

Metro Population: 824,160

Median Home Price: $387,630

Average Annual Salary: $49,760

Median Age: 53.1

Another option for young professionals seeking warm weather and easy access to the beach is Sarasota. The Florida metro area ranks seventh out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for its low rates of property crime, violent crime and murder, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Sarasota also ranks seventh for desirability. However, young professionals in Sarasota make up a smaller portion of the population, as the metro area is a popular retirement destination and has a median age over 53.

7. Seattle

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 81

Metro Population: 3,971,125

Median Home Price: $736,721

Average Annual Salary:$76,170

Median Age: 37.2

The Seattle metro area is home to major U.S. employers including Microsoft, Amazon and Boeing. But jobs in high-paying sectors are just one factor that draws young workers to Seattle. With easy access to the Puget Sound, national parks and national forests, there’s no shortage of outdoor activities, so it’s no surprise that Seattle places high for desirability, ranking 19th out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. in that category.

6. Naples, Florida

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 6

Metro Population: 372,797

Median Home Price: $649,679

Average Annual Salary: $50,820

Median Age: 51.5

The average annual salary in the Naples metro area is more than $7,000 below the national average, but people in the area benefit from a bit more job security with an average unemployment rate of just 2.54%. It’s also the fifth most desirable place to live out of the metro areas considered, offering fairly temperate weather, plenty of entertainment, population growth and carrying a reputation as being a desirable place to live, based on survey results.

5. Huntsville, Alabama

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 2

Metro Population: 483,366

Median Home Price: $304,290

Average Annual Salary: $61,140

Median Age: 39

Many of the major industries in Huntsville revolve around aerospace and defense, as the area is home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and the U.S. Army’s Redstone Arsenal. This northern Alabama metro area is also the fourth most affordable place to live out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S., with residents spending just 19.62% of the median annual household income on housing costs.

4. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 9

Metro Population: 747,343

Median Home Price: $555,072

Average Annual Salary: $57,530

Median Age: 35

Ranking No. 9 on the overall Best Places to Live list, Colorado Springs takes the No. 4 spot for young professionals. Offering easy access to loads of recreational opportunities in the foothills and mountains, the Springs ranks second for desirability out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. The area has an average annual salary roughly on par with the national average and a monthly average unemployment rate of 3.63%. However, the cost of living is rising: Housing costs require 26.4% of the area’s median household income.

3. Boulder, Colorado

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 4

Metro Population: 328,713

Median Home Price: $784,844

Average Annual Salary: $73,360

Median Age: 37.2

Ranking No. 4 on the overall Best Places to Live list, Boulder is also the third best place to live for young professionals for 2023-2024. Located at the base of the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Boulder offers breathtaking views and outdoor activities that many crave, while also maintaining a job market that many young professionals seek when moving to a new city. Boulder’s average annual salary is more than $15,000 above the national average.

2. San Francisco

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 45

Metro Population: 4,725,584

Median Home Price: $1,082,875

Average Annual Salary: $86,590

Median Age: 39.3

As the 12th most desirable place to live out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S., the City by the Bay is a top destination for many young professionals. San Francisco has some of the highest housing prices in the U.S., however, with a median home price over $1 million, according to Zillow data. A high average salary of $86,590, more than $28,000 above the national average, helps offset the high cost of living.

[See: The Best Places to Live By the Beach in the U.S. in 2023-2024]

1. San Jose, California

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank:13

Metro Population: 1,995,351

Median Home Price: $1,455,741

Average Annual Salary: $99,430

Median Age: 37.4

Young professionals looking to make it big in tech or join a startup can’t go wrong by moving to San Jose, which has the strongest job market out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. The average annual salary of nearly $100,000 helps balance out the sky-high housing prices — the median home price in the San Jose area is nearly $1.5 million. San Jose also ranks second out of the 150 metro areas on the list in the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index, which surveys U.S. residents about their happiness, sense of security and community pride about where they live.

