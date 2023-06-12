Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Jun. 12. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Jun. 12.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 12 9:00 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper speaks at ‘2023 Mental and Behavioral Health Summit’ – Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long hosts ‘2023 Mental and Behavioral Health Summit: Pathways and Partnerships for a Stronger Delaware’. Attendees include Democratic Sen. Tom Carper and former Dem Rep. Patrick Kennedy

Location: Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Jen Rini, State of Delaware, jennifer.rini@delaware.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 12 9:30 AM Montgomery County Council Committee meetings – Montgomery County Council Committee meetings including Economic Development (ECON) Committee (9:30 AM EDT), and Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee (1:30 PM EDT) meetings

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

* Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3Lj5xqJk9JeqsQtat-Ybw

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 12 9:30 AM Howard County Council monthly meeting

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 12 11:00 AM DC Mayor Bowser celebrates ‘progress on the Community Center, Park, and Plaza at McMillan’ – DC Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrates ‘progress on the Community Center, Park, and Plaza at McMillan’ with Councilmembers Zachary Parker and Kenyan McDuffie, DC Department of General Services Director Delano Hunter, and DC Department of Parks and Recreation Interim Director Thennie Freeman

Location: 2501 1st St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Susana Castillo , Government of the District of Columbia, susana.castillo@dc.gov, 1 202 727 5011

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 12 11:00 AM Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown launches ‘PROTECT Week 2023’

Location: AARP Maryland State Office, 200 St Paul St 2510, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.oag.state.md.us, https://twitter.com/BrianFrosh

Contacts: Maryland AG press, Press@oag.state.md.us, 1 410 576 7009

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 12 1:30 PM Montgomery County Council president media availability – Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass discusses various council matters, including the Council’s recent appointments for the Montgomery County Planning Board, via media availability

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Lucia Jimenez, Montgomery County, Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 12 2:00 PM Jill Biden attends Women Veterans Recognition Day event – First Lady Dr Jill Biden attends a Women Veterans Recognition Day event celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, where she pays tribute to the ‘nearly 3 million women who have served the nation’ and delivers remarks

Location: Military Women’s Memorial, Memorial Ave, Schley Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/, https://twitter.com/FLOTUS

Contacts: First Lady, 1 202 456 1111

This event will be open press and managed by the Military Women’s Memorial. For interested media, RSVP to Matthew Morrissey at mmorrissey@susandavis.com and Sean O’Leary at soleary@susandavis.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 12 4:00 PM Fairfax County hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Public Safety Wellness Center – Fairfax County hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Public Safety Wellness Center with Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay, Police Chief Kevin Davis, Fire Chief John Butler, Medical Director Dr Donald Stewart, and Wellness Center Director Vera Daniel

Location: 12015 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy 310, Fairfax, VA

Weblinks: http://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/police/, https://twitter.com/fairfaxpolice

Contacts: Fairfax County Police Department, fcpdmedia@fairfaxcounty.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 12 4:15 PM Bipartisan, bicameral members of Congress host Maryland Gov. Moore on Capitol Hill – Democrats Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Reps. Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, and Glenn Ivey and Republican Rep. Andy Harris host Maryland Governor Wes Moore on Capitol Hill to discuss federal priorities

Location: S. 207, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC, USA

Weblinks: http://cardin.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCardin

Contacts: Sue Walitsky, Office of Sen. Ben Cardin, sue_walitsky@cardin.senate.gov, 1 202 224 4524

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 12 6:30 PM Dover City Council meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 13 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 14 – Saturday, Jun. 17 Society for Vascular Surgery Annual Meeting

Location: National Harbor, Fort Washington, MD

Weblinks: https://vascular.org/

Contacts: Beth Bales, SVS press, bbales@vascularsociety.org

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.